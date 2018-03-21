Dear Reader: Please help Sol find female friendship in the Twin Cities

I am with an amazing person who lives in Texas for work, while I have been placed in the Twin Cities. I am part of a special subgroup of people who are bound by LDRs, but effectively single due to distance.

Recently, I have noticed how many young professionals move for jobs, promotions, and career changes. This era of mass movement often forces us to maintain love from afar, especially when both people in the relationship are willing to fight for one another.

Despite electronic interconnectedness, many of us are still looking for genuine, platonic relationships. It can be hard to plan for social activities in a culture that caters to couples. Think of going to brunch by yourself or sitting alone in a bar. For those in a LDR, this atmosphere is a difficult place to thrive.

Romantic coupling is literally at our fingertips with apps such as Tinder, Bumble, Coffee Meets Bagel, etc.. But there is a noticeable lack of support for those seeking platonic companionship. The closest I have found is Bumble BFF, but this doesn’t focus on connecting those in LDRs. In a world that focuses on romantic love and sex as the end-all be-all, we have forgotten about the pleasures and joys of platonic love and friendship.

The easy answer is to hang out with your friends, but it's easy to become a third wheel. I’m curious if there are ways in which those in LDRs can find each other for support and friendship.

Having a platonic partner to go to brunch, art exhibits, movies, and other activities allows a person to have an extended social life, while gaining a close friend for support.

The question is: How can these unique relationships can be formed without sheer luck or happenstance?

