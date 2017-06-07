David Bowie-themed karaoke at VFW Uptown: A-List 6.7-13

Bowieoke

James Ballentine VFW Post 246

Time to brush off your wig and practice those high notes, because Bowieoke is back. Hosted by local man-about-town Ian Rans, with karaoke by Infernal Singalong Machine’s Joel Stitzel, the David Bowie-themed party returns for a night at the Uptown VFW — a change from its former location at the Turf Club. There will be lasers, there will be fog, and there will be a contest for the best costume. So start putting your outfit together to vie for prizes: a free haircut from Hifi Hair and Records, a biography about Bowie by Paul Trynka, DVDs, art, and jewelry. For tickets, visit www.ticketfly.com. 21+. 9 p.m. $6-$8. 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233. —Sheila Regan

WEDNESDAY 6.7

Ian Abramson

Acme Comedy Co.

Comedian Ian Abramson wanted to train himself to be better aware of which jokes worked and which jokes didn’t in his set. During his appearance this past April on Conan O’Brien’s show, he donned a shock collar and gave the control to an audience member. He then proceeded to reel off one-liners while the audience member decided whether or not to shock him. It seems audiences here will have that same opportunity. “Yes, indeed they will,” Abramson laughs. Apart from being a funny premise, it’s also a way for Abramson to knock-out a few one-liners. “It’s really just for that part of the show more than anything,” he explains. “I’ll do some one-liners, but I mostly am doing that during the shock collar; it’s just easier. You don’t want to do a four- or five-minute bit and let them do it just once.” Abramson is still a big fan of those types of jokes, though. “One type of comedy might be more popular for a while, but those never totally disappear.” 18+. 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

THURSDAY 6.8



Sarah Tiana

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

Minnesota has been good to comedian Sarah Tiana, though in a serendipitous way. A self-described huge sports nerd, she was able to cover the last Super Bowl. “I got to work with Greg Jennings,” she says. Jennings, a former Packer, spent two seasons with the Vikings. “I worked with him on a show called Garbage Time on FOX. That was really fun. I got to work the Super Bowl. The Atlanta Falcons were in it, and they’re my team; it was a pretty overwhelming and exciting experience.” Except for the very end, of course. “That was really tough,” she says of the Falcons’ loss to the Patriots. “My boyfriend is a sportscaster, and he picked me up at the airport with flowers and a gift card.” That’s another new thing in her life. “I met him last year right when I got back from Minneapolis, the day after Valentine’s Day, and we’ve been a couple ever since. It’s my first relationship in nine years. So, I have some new material on that after being single all through my thirties.” At first, Tiana thought being in a relationship would be life-changing. “Honestly, my only job as a girlfriend is to turn my head when he says, ‘Hey babe, watch this.’” 18+; 21+ late shows. 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 9:30 p.m. Saturday; 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $22; $15 Sunday. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Sunday —P.F. Wilson

Aniccha Arts: 3600 Cuts

Southern Theater

Choreographer and interdisciplinary artist Pramila Vasudevan (of Aniccha Arts), who recently received the much-coveted Guggenheim Fellowship, has teamed with multimedia artist Piotr Szyhalski (of the ongoing art project the Labor Camp) to investigate the places in which technology and nature intersect and dissolve. From the minutest detail and the grandest notions, how do we balance both in the face of climate change, human ecology, and technological revolution? Together, the artists created a one-hour performance, then deconstructed it in order to examine the relevance of a moment in the context of eternity. Saturday’s set may be the perfect beginning, or ending, to a night of eco-aesthetic awareness brought on by Northern Spark. 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Saturday/Sunday morning. $20/$24 at the door; $10 with promo code 3600. 1420 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-326-1811. Through Sunday —Camille LeFevre

Ornaments: A Minnesota Growing Season

Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts

Drawing not only her inspiration but also her materials from nature, textile artist Emily Donovan transforms the leaves, seeds, and flowers of native plants into dyes that imbue her work with an earthy sophistication. Don’t confuse her style with batik, although the look is similar and also combines dye and beeswax on paper. Donovan’s work sinuously integrates form and color to create imagery that grows up from and flows across the page. This exhibition also documents the plants, dyes, and community gardeners she worked with in creating this collection. There will be an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 8. Free. 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575. Through July 30 —Camille LeFevre





FRIDAY 6.9

Unloaded

MCAD Gallery

It’s a loaded topic, literally: gun ownership and the historic and social issues that surround guns. In this traveling exhibition, 22 artists working in a variety of media — including sculpture, photography, and works on paper — delve into the myths, realities, symbols, statistics, conflicts, and confusion embedded in our national discourse around the right to bear arms. There will be an opening reception and artists’ talk from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 9. Free. 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700. Through July 16 —Camille LeFevre

The Thread Live: Sheryl Sandberg

Fitzgerald Theater

When Facebook’s chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg, encouraged women to “lean in” in the bestselling book of the same name, she failed to acknowledge that not every professional woman has a husband who supports her career and shares 50-50 in household duties and childrearing, as she did. As fate would have it, now Sandberg doesn’t, either. Her 47-year-old husband, Dave Goldberg (CEO of Survey Monkey), died unexpectedly from cardiac arrhythmia in 2015. In her new book, Option B, Sandberg revisits those initial raw months of grief (“Lean in? I could barely stand up.”) and outlines therapeutic techniques to cope with grief. Along with co-author and psychologist Adam Grant, Sandberg shows readers how to increase resiliency and rediscover joy, either before devastation hits or in the midst of it. Suggestions like focusing on small wins, journaling, finding strength in community, and speaking up are illustrated with examples from others who have overcome the unthinkable. “We all deal with loss,” Sandberg writes. “The question is not whether these things will happen. They will, and we will have to face them.” 7 p.m. $35-$75. 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul; 651-290-1200. —Erica Rivera





SATURDAY 6.10

Artist-Designed Mini-Golf/Minneapolis Sculpture Garden Grand Re-opening

Minneapolis Sculpture Garden

In 2015, the Walker Art Center announced a massive, multi-year project that would affect the museum, the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, and Hennepin Avenue. Two years later, they’re almost at the finish line. The roads are mostly done; the Walker now has a new entrance, lobby, and restaurant; and massive art pieces have been dropped into place (not without major controversy over a racially charged piece by Sam Durant, which will be taken down soon). Last year, the Artist-Designed Mini-Golf took to the terraces of the museum with an abbreviated course. This year, they’re back in the Garden for a full 18 holes. New challenges this year include a St. Paul vs. Minneapolis hole (watch out for the Mississippi!), a Green- and Blue-Line inspired hole, and a hole that takes a nod from Plinko. The course will open this Thursday (June 8), but things will be especially festive on Saturday when the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden officially reopens. Guests will be able to check out 18 new works, including Robert Indiana’s Love, Sol LeWitt’s Arcs, and Hahn/Cock, a blue rooster standing over 15 feet tall by Katharina Fritsch (whose other work is currently exhibited inside the museum). During the day, tours will be offered. Participate in Merce Cunningham-inspired outdoor dance performances. Food trucks will keep folks nourished. The opening runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and is free. Mini-golf: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, Sundays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays. $19; $16 students; $15 Walker members and kids 6-12. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. Through September 3 —Jessica Armbruster

Little Mekong Night Market

Little Mekong

A little taste of South Asia’s bustling street markets is coming to St. Paul this summer. Stroll along University Avenue in the Little Mekong district, between Mackubin and Galtier Streets, to find Lao-Cajun crawfish, kimchi fries, frozen pops, Lao-style tacos, egg rolls galore, and pretty ice cream rolls made right in front of you. Vendors selling jewelry, artisan eats, clothing, and more will be on hand, in addition to wellness centers offering free health screenings. There will be games and crafts for kids, and several performance stages. This year’s theme is “Celebration of Water,” which will be reflected in several hands-on activities. An interactive piece by playwright Katie Ka Vang, textile artist Khamphian Vang, and digital artist Christina Vang will include a river made of cloth. More info can be found at www.littlemekong.com. 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday; 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday. Free. 422 University Ave. W., St. Paul. June 10-11 --Sheila Regan



Fly By Night

Jungle Theater

At the center of Fly By Night — a musical penned by Will Connolly, Michael Mitnick, and Kim Rosenstock — is aspiring songwriter Harold McClam. While McClam longs to create a transcendent tune, his paying gig as a sandwich maker at a New York deli proves an inconvenient commitment. Setting aside the job, however, Harold must still contend with a host of distractions, including two sisters from South Dakota, one seeking stardom, the other content as a waitress. Sending Harold’s focus even further off course are tangled relations with his widowed father, his cantankerous boss, and a wealthy young playwright. Directed by Sarah Rasmussen, this production boasts an exceptional cast capable of drawing upon the nuances underpinning their idiosyncratic characters, particularly Chris Koza in the primary role as Harold. Jim Lichtscheidl, Royer Bockus, Leah Anderson, Joshua Campbell, Joy Dolo, and James Detmar are also on hand to lend a charismatic levity, fleshing out figures with other places to be, even if in the meantime they must contend with one another’s company. The show is in previews June 7-9. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $30-$45; $15 previews. 2951 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-7063. Through June 23 —Brad Richason

Chalkfest

The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes

With the warmer months comes outdoor art. That means new murals and new graffiti. Somewhere in between the two is chalk art, a playful medium that lasts until summer rain comes and washes it away. This weekend, the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes will be celebrating the art form, as amateurs and pros alike are invited to create pieces. World-renowned artists — hailing from places including Milan, Bahrain, and Florida — will be chalking amazing pieces. You might see mind-bending optical illusions, breathtaking portraits, and intricate landscapes. There will also be contests for locals of all ages and skill levels, and a family art area is open anyone inspired by the pieces on display. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free. 12459 Elm Creek Blvd., Maple Grove; 763-424-0504. Through Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

St. Paul Summer Beer Fest

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

There is a beer festival every weekend from now until October, but quantity doesn’t always mean quality. The annual St. Paul Summer Beer Fest, now in its ninth year, has developed an impressive lineup that balances up-and-coming breweries, local companies, and renowned out-of-state operations. Set on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, the happening is an urban oasis where sun and suds are what matter. As you walk the grounds, you can enjoy the green grass, fresh air, and, of course, beer samples from over 100 breweries, including Ommegang, Bent Paddle, Left Hand, Modist, Harpoon, and Fitgers. There will also be discussion and education panels, and live music from Mark Joseph and the American Soul, Black River Revue, and Chap Wilton. Proceeds will benefit the Midway YMCA of St. Paul. For tickets and info, visit www.stpaulsummerbeerfest.com. 21+. 1 to 5 p.m. $45 general admission/$60 early access; $10 designated driver. 1265 Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-288-4400. —Loren Green

Northern Spark 2017

Various locations

Tonight, the Twin Cities will stay up until the break of dawn. All-night party Northern Spark features a variety of happenings, including special performances, hands-on activities, art installations, and more. Hop on your bike, or the MetroTransit, and see the sights of our cities. This year’s theme explores climate change. Things kick off at the U.S. Bank Stadium with a statement from Mayor Betsy Hodges, poetry, and live music. Other places worth checking out include the Coffman Memorial Union, where large, illuminated animals will parade through the air via a pulley system; the Weisman Art Museum, where guests can enjoy electrical sonatas made on the fly; and the Commons, where the Night Library will encourage folks to solve puzzles and other brain twisters. For a full schedule, list of locations, and more info, visit 2017.northernspark.org. 8:59 p.m. to 5:26 a.m. Free. —Jessica Armbruster

Tiki A-Gore-Gore

Squirrel Haus Arts

After a decade of freaking folks out at the Soap Factory, the Haunted Basement is heading into the dark night in search of a new home. The reason is less than sinister: The gallery space is working on renovations, so the spectres need to go. So the newly independent nonprofit is raising funds in anticipation of another hell-raising Halloween. This Saturday’s party at Squirrel Haus Arts will be campy with a dash of gore. Get a creepy makeover, have your fortune told, and play games (there will be a working volcano). Wash it all down with a cocktail, and hit the dance floor. Special VIP admission includes a sneak peek at the next installation, and other interactive horrors. 7:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. $15; $50 VIP. 3450 Snelling Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-669-8712. —Jessica Armbruster

SUNDAY 6.11

Queer Prom 2017

Hell’s Kitchen

Pride season is here, and with it comes the annual Queer Prom extravaganza. Wear what you want, be what you want, and party. Hosted by Switch the Boi Wonder, a “draglesque” (drag and burlesque) performer, Queer Prom 2017 is 20% Theatre Company’s sixth-annual fundraiser. The organization supports women and transgender theater artists. Local DJ Shannon Blowtorch will be setting the mood and getting the room dancing, while burlesque sets by TilaVonTwirl and Queenie von Curves will entertain. Remember what an awesome night you had later by taking a spin in the prom photo booth. 18+. 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. $10. 80 S. Ninth St., Minneapolis; 612-332-4700. —Sheila Regan



Northbound Brewery Bike Ride

Northbound Smokehouse and Brewpub

There are many ways to enjoy the summer. Patio sessions and time in the great outdoors are two highly recommended things, and taproom crawls rank somewhere near the top as well. Northbound Smokehouse is collaborating with Excelsior and LTD breweries to bring all three of these things together for a loosely organized Sunday bike ride that begins in south Minneapolis, hits Hopkins and Excelsior, then circles back to the city. There are free beer vouchers for participants, a rider raffle, and the chance to feel productive after making it to all three destinations. Riders will travel on the Greenway, North Cedar Lake, and Lake Minnetonka LRT bike trails with the option to kick things off at either Northbound or at LTD in Hopkins. 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Free. 2716 E. 38th St., Minneapolis; 612-208-1450. —Loren Green

MONDAY 6.12

Dani Shapiro

Magers & Quinn Booksellers

“I am no longer interested in the stories but rather, what is underneath the stories: the soft, pulsing thing that is true,” writes bestselling author Dani Shapiro in her tender new memoir, Hourglass: Time, Memory, Marriage. Shapiro met Michael Maren, a war correspondent and screenwriter, at a literary party two decades ago. They both claim to have known instantly that they would wed. After marrying, Shapiro gave birth to their son, and the family moved from a Brooklyn townhouse to the Connecticut countryside. Over 20 years, the couple supported each other through parents’ deaths, financial struggles, and aging. Along the way, Shapiro wonders about what could have been, what each has sacrificed to be together, and how committed relationships — and their participants — change over time. Shapiro intersperses lyrical memories and diary entries with quotes and theories on marriage and writing. That Shapiro is on her third husband either makes her the perfect candidate to write about relationships or an unlikely one. Either way, Hourglass is a personal, profound, and powerful page-turner. 7 p.m. Free. 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611. —Erica Rivera