The Chappelle's Show star will perform stand-up from July 24-28 (aka next Monday through Friday) at Icehouse, the Eat Street music/cocktail club that holds around 200 people.

Expect plenty of Prince talk.

Tickets -- $100; general admission; strict no-phone/camera policy -- go on sale 10 a.m. Thursday via Ticketmaster. There's a limit of two per order.

Dave is no stranger to pop-up Minneapolis shows. In 2016, the 43-year-old comic enjoyed an epic, 10-gig marathon at First Avenue and the State Theatre, plus a "juke joint" party at Aria.

In March, Chappelle dropped two button-pushing Netflix specials -- Deep in the Heart of Texas and The Age of Spin. The reviews were mostly glowing.

Don't have $100 for the Icehouse shows? Try casing nearby hookah bars; you might just score a legendary, early morning hang sesh with Dave.