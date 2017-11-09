Dapper hat shop Goorin Bros. is leaving Uptown. Will it be replaced by Lids?

The San Francisco-based company, founded in 1895, has been peddling fedoras, bowlers, flatcaps, and more in Uptown for the past five years. It recently announced, however, that it would be moving out of its Hennepin Avenue space right by the Uptown Theatre. While this is the only Goorin Bros. shop in Minnesota, the chain has over three-dozen stores across the U.S. and Canada.

Closing and openings in the Hennepin-Lake area have been commonplace for years. While chains like Urban Outfitters, Victoria's Secret, Paper Source, and H&M seem to be thriving -- as well as smaller and independent businesses like Magers & Quinn and Ragstock -- people heading to the bars, restaurants, and theaters in the area aren't necessarily stopping to shop. Turnovers have included Everyday People, Heartbreaker, and American Apparel, which completely went under.

Before they lay their hat on the mantle, the Goorin Bros. will be hosting a 50-percent off sale through November 13.