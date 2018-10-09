comScore
City Pages

Damn, fall colors on the North Shore are poppin' [PHOTOS]

Tuesday, October 9, 2018 by Jay Boller in Arts & Leisure
Jordan Watke; @jordan.watke

Jordan Watke; @jordan.watke

For local leaf-peepers, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resource's Fall Color Map is the holiest of bibles.

Today, leafy scripture tells us the North Shore is currently ablaze in reds, yellows, and oranges, having just hit "peak" designation on the DNR map. Heart-eye-emoji evidence of Minnesota's autumnal majesty is all over Instagram, and the City Pages Leaf Pigment Action Desk is on the beat.

So grab a pumpkin spice latte, cozy into a mound of woolen blankets, and hold onto your chilly butts: It's about to get deciduously spectacular up in here.

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I just returned from a four day photography trip along Minnesota’s north shore. After 2300 shots, six state parks, dozens of road stops and many waterfalls later, I’ve witnessed the most beautiful fall of my life. There are so many various shots to share with you. Please stay well-tuned the rest of October as I share the glorious colors of Minnesota autumn. . . Also check out @lpvisuals @shutter_wisephoto @forslundphotos as they joined me on this awesome autumn adventure. . . . . . . #minnesota #midwestmoment #mnphotographer #thisismymn #exploremn #onlyinmn #dothenorth #minnstagrammers #capturemn #minnesotaexposure #ig_minnesota #pocket_family #pocket_vip #fall #autumn #thenorthshore #fallcolors #explore_landscapes #explore_countryside #trees #ig_photooftheday #instagood #autumncolors #midwestisbest #neverstopexploring #adventuretime #natures_marvels #nature #artofvisuals #fiftyshades_of_nature

A post shared by Josh Driver (@joshdriver_photography) on

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

||Going to the North Shore this weekend during “peak” fall season was always a goal of mine�������������� & completing the 6.4 mile loop hike to Bean & Bear Lake on the Superior hiking trail in Silver Bay, MN was one experience I will simply never forget.|| Moments like these mean SO much to me! This gratifying nature adventure was filled with epic views, new friends, and pushing myself to the limits. Having the end goal in mind and getting to the Bear Lake overlook was so rewarding, because I live for moments like these. �������� #northshore #bearlake #views #superiorhikingtrail #captureminnesota #onlyinmn #welivetoexplore #optoutside #exploremn #bevisuallyinspired #pursuepretty #momentslikethese #mnproud • • • • • • >> #thisismymn #artofvisuals #usaprimeshot ##livethelittlethings #getoutside #neverstopexploring #naturelovers #agameoftones #moodygram #gramslayers #nature_perfection #exploretocreate #liveauthentic #visualambassadors #photooftheday #landscape_captures #roamtheplanet

A post shared by Jason Horowitz • MPLS • Foodie (@jholovesmpls) on

Comments

More from Arts & Leisure