Damn, fall colors on the North Shore are poppin' [PHOTOS]
For local leaf-peepers, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resource's Fall Color Map is the holiest of bibles.
Today, leafy scripture tells us the North Shore is currently ablaze in reds, yellows, and oranges, having just hit "peak" designation on the DNR map. Heart-eye-emoji evidence of Minnesota's autumnal majesty is all over Instagram, and the City Pages Leaf Pigment Action Desk is on the beat.
So grab a pumpkin spice latte, cozy into a mound of woolen blankets, and hold onto your chilly butts: It's about to get deciduously spectacular up in here.
Here’s to a whole week just waiting for us to transform each day into something pretty spectacular ��✨ #lessonsfrommothernature #coloryourlife #lutsen #minnesota #backroads #exploremore #exploremn #thisismymn #chasingcolors #donorth #visitcc #minnesotalife #onlyinmn #onlyinmnfall #ig_nature_naturally #ig_midwest_autumn #capturemn #captureminnesota #mnproud #north #minnesota_captures #minnesota_premier #minnspiration #meinminnesota #themidwestival #huntforredoctober #themidwestival #stribfall #gratitude #xo
Fall colors at Oberg lake, MN. #oberglake #capturemn #captureminnesota #visitduluth #destinationduluth #explorer #exploremn #exploreminnesota #fall #fall2018 #fallcolors #fallcolor #northshore #onlymn #onlyinmn #wanderlust #travel #traveller #travelphotography #instapic #instagram #instagood #jaw_dropping_shots #nature #natgeotravel #naturephotography #landscape #landscapephotography #natgeo #natgeotravel #yourshotphotographer
I just returned from a four day photography trip along Minnesota’s north shore. After 2300 shots, six state parks, dozens of road stops and many waterfalls later, I’ve witnessed the most beautiful fall of my life. There are so many various shots to share with you. Please stay well-tuned the rest of October as I share the glorious colors of Minnesota autumn. . . Also check out @lpvisuals @shutter_wisephoto @forslundphotos as they joined me on this awesome autumn adventure. . . . . . . #minnesota #midwestmoment #mnphotographer #thisismymn #exploremn #onlyinmn #dothenorth #minnstagrammers #capturemn #minnesotaexposure #ig_minnesota #pocket_family #pocket_vip #fall #autumn #thenorthshore #fallcolors #explore_landscapes #explore_countryside #trees #ig_photooftheday #instagood #autumncolors #midwestisbest #neverstopexploring #adventuretime #natures_marvels #nature #artofvisuals #fiftyshades_of_nature
||Going to the North Shore this weekend during “peak” fall season was always a goal of mine�������������� & completing the 6.4 mile loop hike to Bean & Bear Lake on the Superior hiking trail in Silver Bay, MN was one experience I will simply never forget.|| Moments like these mean SO much to me! This gratifying nature adventure was filled with epic views, new friends, and pushing myself to the limits. Having the end goal in mind and getting to the Bear Lake overlook was so rewarding, because I live for moments like these. �������� #northshore #bearlake #views #superiorhikingtrail #captureminnesota #onlyinmn #welivetoexplore #optoutside #exploremn #bevisuallyinspired #pursuepretty #momentslikethese #mnproud • • • • • • >> #thisismymn #artofvisuals #usaprimeshot ##livethelittlethings #getoutside #neverstopexploring #naturelovers #agameoftones #moodygram #gramslayers #nature_perfection #exploretocreate #liveauthentic #visualambassadors #photooftheday #landscape_captures #roamtheplanet
That precise moment when all is right. #amazingearth #befromduluth #capturemn #destinationduluth #exploremn #landscape #minnesota #minnesotaexposure #mnproud #minnesotaphotographer #nikon #nature #nikonphotography #optoutside #onlyinmn #thisismyminnesota #visitcookcounty #visitcc #northernmn #autumn #captivatemn
One of my favorite gems up north! ������ : : : #lakesuperior #greatlakes #naturegram #exploremn #onlyinmn #fall2018 #igtravel #travelgram #осень #природа #natureshots #blacksand #visualsoflife #landscapephotography #путешествие #hiking #fallcolors #roadtrippin #capturemn #beach #waves #naturelovers #peaceful #naturephotography #northshore #upnorth #boldnorth #vacay #thisismyminnesota #captureminnesota
Cold nights. • • • #agameoftones #artofvisuals #visualambassadors #visualsofearth #exploretocreate #moodygrams #ig_color #forceofnature #createcommune #heatercentral #earthfocus #lensbible #theimaged #ourplanetdaily #shotzdelight #awesomeearth #discoverearth #earthofficial #earthpix #nakedplanet #beautifuldestinations #letsgosomewhere #minnesota #exploremn #captureminnesota #capturemn #onlyinmn #mn #canon @captureminnesota @discoverearth @artofvisuals @nakedplanet @earthfocus @only_in_minnesota
Sweet capture of those Northern Fall colors by @reece_hickman! - - #mnproud #mnphoto #mnphotographer #mnphotographers #mnphotography #mnphotograph #captureminnesota #capturemn #camping #tent #hiking #tents #nightphotography #camp #camping⛺️ #exploremn #explore #allaboutadventures #travel #wildernessculture #aov #minnesota #mn #BWCA #boundarywaters #wilderness #hiker #outdoors
Fall Might be the best time of year to take photos…Especially in Minnesota. When I saw this, I fell in love! I really like how the river cuts through the landscape. Let me know what you think down below. CC is always welcomed | DJI Mavic Pro | f/2.2 | HDR | ISO 100 | 4.73mm |
I’m still in awe of the beautiful colors this fall. From the Lax Lake overlook in Tettegouche State Park ������ . . . . . . . #fall #fallcolors #laxlake #autumn #hiking #myminnesota #exploremn #onlyinmn #thisismyminnesota #planetoutside #hey_ihadtosnapthat #minnesotaexposure #mnlife #optoutside #captivatemn #mnstateparks #tettegouchestatepark
122/365 one of the perks of the superior hiking trail �� . . . . #upnorth #minnesota #minnesotalife #minnesotalove #northshore #outdoorliving #outdoorlife #outsidelife #dayhiking #daytrip #frommypointofview #fromwhereistand #lakesuperior #exploremn #exploremore #capturemn #captureminnesota #minnesotaexposure #minnesotastateparks #autumncolors #igersmidwest #destinationduluth #minnstagrammers #superiorhikingtrail #hikemore #hike #hikingadventures #tettegouchestatepark
Swipe for some fall colors �� • North Shore • Temperance River • Black Beach, MN • #drone #dji #djispark #aerialshot #dronepicture #droneshot #aerial #dronephoto #landscape #minnesota #mn #exploremn #mnphoto #duluth #midwest #midwestphoto #upnorth #spark #treetops #gopro #goprohero #goprophoto #temperanceriver #northshore #fall #falltrees #pumpkinspice
Autumn Views . . . Unreal golden sunrise reflecting off of Lake Superior on a crisp fall morning up on the North Shore. Nothing beats this view! . . . #CaptureMN#OnlyinMN#AwesomeEarth#thisismyminnesota#optoutside#nakedplanet#earth_reflect#earthpix#earth_shotz#visualambassadors#moodygrams#shotzdelight#earthfocus#fatalframes#depthsofearth#ForceOfNature#ig_color#theglobewanderer#wildernessculture#beautifuldestinations#ourplanetdaily#agameoftones#artofvisuals#visualambassadors#way2ill#stayandwander#optoutside#naturegramy#captureduluth#SonyImages
This was by far the most impressive displays of color I’ve seen while visiting the north shore. Everywhere you look there is color splash’s of yellow, orange, and red trees. . . . . . . . . . #ig_northamerica #onlyinmn #capturemn #captureminnesota #exploremn #exploreminnesota #thisismyminnesota #thisismymn #mnproud #bestofminnesota #optoutside #minnesotaphotographers #keepnaturewild #moodygrams #artofvisuals #visualambassadors #depthsofearth #earthfocus #amongthewild #greatlakesproud #longlivelakelife #escapetothelake #goodvibesgreatlakes #greatlakeslocals #midwestmoment #nakedplanet #neverstopexploring #liveauthentic #wanderfolk
Color explosion at Tettegouche State Park! . . . #lakesuperior #northshore #autumn #visualambassadors #captivatemn #exploremn #exploreminnesota #thisismymn #onlyinmn #statepark #capturemn #mnstateparks #minnesotaphotographer #minnesota #minnesotaexposure #mnexposure #mnproud #minnstagramers #tettegouchestatepark #tettegouche #autumn�� #fallcolors #fallcolors���� #ig_color #colorexplosion #leadinglines
This has been such a strange fall. Who else is ready for the sun to shine again? . . . . . . #capturemn #stayandwander #ourwild #welivetoexplore #capturemn2 #hubs_united #adoramapix #globeshotz #wildernessculture #theglobewanderer #travelgram #folksouls #midwestmoment #liveauthentic #folkgood #lifeofadventure #tourtheplanet #amongthewild #takemoreadventures #onlyinmn #awakethesoul #folkscenery #alltrails #eclectic_shotz #welivetoexplore #donorthmn #bestplacestogo #minnesota #thisismyminnesota #duenorth