Damn, fall colors in Minnesota are poppin' [PHOTOS]

Today, leafy scripture tells us the northern half of the state just edged past "peak," but the southern portion is currently aglow with reds, yellows, and oranges. Eye-popping evidence of Minnesota's autumnal majesty is all over Instagram, and the City Pages Leaf Pigment Action Desk is all over that shit.

So grab a cider, cozy into a woolen blanket, and hold onto your butts: It's about to get deciduously spectacular up in here.

���� Great photo by @ericmueller A post shared by Capture Minnesota (@captureminnesota) on Oct 18, 2017 at 6:00pm PDT

#fallcolors #water #wood and #leaves at #silverlake A post shared by Ron Wightman (@ronwightman) on Oct 19, 2017 at 4:18am PDT

#autumn #fall #colors #fallcolors #minnesota A post shared by David Berger (@bergerhoo) on Oct 19, 2017 at 2:31am PDT

Fog rolling through the hills of Northern MN☁️ A post shared by George Ilstrup | Minnesota (@georgeduluth) on Oct 18, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

Views at Palisade. Finally got around to uploading photos from my trip so prepare for an influx of up north photos the next few days �� A post shared by A N N A (@heyanna22) on Oct 19, 2017 at 7:17am PDT

First light on Shovel Point�� I don't think I've ever put more time and energy into photography than I have this fall. It's made school and life busier than I'd like at many points, but every single trip up the shore has been worth it in one way or another. Excited to share the rest of my photos from this fall✌�� A post shared by George Ilstrup | Minnesota (@georgeduluth) on Oct 17, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

The fall colors are the most amazing when they're lit up by the sunrise���� A post shared by George Ilstrup | Minnesota (@georgeduluth) on Oct 19, 2017 at 7:52am PDT

Fall vibes �� A post shared by Laura VZ (@1girl2cities) on Oct 18, 2017 at 8:02pm PDT

A menudo disfruto los días nublados, nunca sabes lo que vas a encontrar... A post shared by Alfonso Terrazas (@alphonsote) on Oct 18, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

Fall #sunsets are actually magic. Truly. I mean, the trees are on fire, the air is crisp + the sky is vibrant! How lucky to live amongst such profound beauty! ����❤️ A post shared by Ashley Mondor (@ashley.mondor) on Oct 18, 2017 at 7:01pm PDT

Lost in a Dream A post shared by Kristen Kopp (@kristenannakopp) on Oct 18, 2017 at 9:24am PDT