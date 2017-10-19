Damn, fall colors in Minnesota are poppin' [PHOTOS]
Today, leafy scripture tells us the northern half of the state just edged past "peak," but the southern portion is currently aglow with reds, yellows, and oranges. Eye-popping evidence of Minnesota's autumnal majesty is all over Instagram, and the City Pages Leaf Pigment Action Desk is all over that shit.
So grab a cider, cozy into a woolen blanket, and hold onto your butts: It's about to get deciduously spectacular up in here.
Peak autumn color near Grand Portage, Minnesota about a week ago. The foggy vibe added a pleasant stillness and depth to the atmosphere that you can almost feel when looking at this image. #autumnbeauty #autumncolors #autumn #fall #fallcolor #fallcolors #autumnleaves #grandportage #minnesota #lakesuperior #cool #amazing #nature #naturephotography #naturepics #naturephoto #hiking #explore #adventure #exploreminnesota #onlyinmn #bns_nature #bns_landscape #tv_allnature #tv_landscapes #pocket_allnature #pocket_trees
Let the trees of the forest sing, let them sing for joy before the Lord, for he comes to judge the earth. 1 Chronicles 16:33 ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ #Minnesota #Canon #dji #djimavic #twincities #photography #teamcanon #explore #exploremn #bliss #onlyinmn #beautiful #captureminnesota2 #like4like #photooftheday #cute #happy #captureminnesota #freelance #colors #trees #autumn #fall #hdr #river #twlight #interstatepark #stcroix #taylorsfalls
One of my favorite views. Palisade head out toward Shovel Point. Fall up here is hard to beat. #destinationduluth #woods #canon #stayandwander #greatnorthcollective #lake #lakesuperior #authenticduluth #north #northshore #minnesota #mnexplore #MNExposure #optoutside #onlyinmn #fall #capturemn #MNOutdoorLife
✖️- ���� -✖️Colors Vol. 2 Pt 1 out of 3 || @_Murder.com_�� || Huge Thanks to @freewellpro for giving me the ability to shoot longexposure in broad daylight with a drone with their Amazing ND1000 Filters.. Exclusive Filter only on @freewellpro. If you are a Drone Enthusiast and Don't want to shoot Long-expo only at night well look no further and jump on these Dope Ass Filters ���� Eyegasm Guaranteed. HEY FAM!! We are back after a long time of editing work that its absolutely overwhelming the amount of stunning content I have .. No more breaks ‼️ As you saw weeks ago I survived flowers now its time for some Insane work this Fall and of course a lot more to come. Minnehaha Falls or the Laughing Falls are a place that you must visit while in Minneapolis�� stunning place to say the least. I have an announcement to make so stay tuned with me soon .. in the meantime if you read this far and you enjoyed this image make sure to assist me on tagging @djiglobal on this. Thanks in advance and it feels excellent to be back full force on IG��‼️�������� #fromwhereidrone #droneoftheday #droneglobe #twenty4sevendrones • • . . |#bevisuallyinspired|#freewellpro|#creativeoptic |#dronecharm| #dronedesire|#aerialaesthetics|#iamdji|#airaffair|#dronespace|#DjiGlobal|#Smartdrones|#dronepals|#dronemultimedia|#dronegear|#gonedronin|#airbornecollective|#ig_drones|#dronesetc|#dronesdaily|#dronecharm|#airvuz | #dronestagram | #drones | #dronepointofview | #droneoverview
Superior Blues ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ . ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ . ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ . #livefolk #folkcreative #folkvibe #superhubs #mobilemag #lakesuperior #rsa_nature #onlyinMN #hsdailyfeature #gearednomad #usaprimeshot #fragmentmag #capturemn #streetshared #depthobsessed #northshore #global_hotshotz #peoplescreatives #ampt_community #captureminnesota
First light on Shovel Point�� I don't think I've ever put more time and energy into photography than I have this fall. It's made school and life busier than I'd like at many points, but every single trip up the shore has been worth it in one way or another. Excited to share the rest of my photos from this fall✌��
I’m completely in love with fall����. . . . #minnesota #exploreminnesota #exploremn #visitminnesota #visitmn #fall #autumn #otoño #nature #naturaleza #onlyinminnesota #stateology #captureminnesota #capturemn #onlyinmn #minnesotaphotographer #minnesotaphotography #startribune #outdoors #leaf #flower #secondspring #thisismymn #thisismyminnesota #gold #golden #yellow
There weren’t as many reds and oranges left along the Gunflint Trail last weekend but the yellows were intense! This shot was taken from high above Northern Light Lake. - - - - - - Olympus E-M1 | Olympus 50-200mm @ 117mm | f/3.5 | 1/1600 sec | ISO 200 . . . . . . . . . . #naturephoto #watchthisinstagood #artofvisuals #awesome_earthpix #landscape_captures #rsa_rural #natureaddict #nature_wizards #awesomeearth #naturediversity #ourplanetdaily #earth_deluxe #instanaturelover #nature_prefection #allnatureshots #gottalove_a_ #nature_brilliance #EarthVisuals #fantastic_earth #unlimitedplanet #main_vision #planetdiscovery #welivetoexplore
Hew, back to the adventure! Day 6 of the surprise adventure. I recently arrived home after work to some unexpected very appreciated news, University of Minnesota Health @umnhealth had licensed 11 more of my images for the hospital in Minneapolis and the Art Dealer representing me had sent out a check. Crazy, no one had said anything. I must say there is nothing more rewarding than to hear from a patient tell me how my work had comforted them while they were in the hospital. These types of surprises are very good surprises. Thank you for the encouragement and support. Over the next few days I will be showing you the images that they licensed. This is one of them. This was captured a few years ago basically stepping out my back door in Eagan after a Minnesota summer thunder storm. Frequently, the best light and best skies can be found then. Most Minnesotans recognize a scene like this. That makes it very familiar, comfortable to a person in a hospital. You can find all the images they have licensed here: https://wayne-moran.pixels.com/ Thanks tons for all of your encouragement and support friends, you are the best! #uofm #uofmn #universityOfMinnesota #mhealth #OnlyinMN #captureminnesota #capturemn #Minnesotaphotographers #MNProud #Minnstagrammers #thisismymn #Minnstagram #exploremn #MySaintPaul #Minneapolis #Minnesota #mnphotographers #bestOfMinnesota #CaptureMinneapolis #MakeItMsp #wedompls #wcco #kare11 #sdg #lakevermillion #boldnorth #Amazingtravelbeauty
Fall reflections on Brule Lake in the BWCAW. The morning sun struck the horizon with beautiful light before vanishing for the rest of the day! . . . . . #friendsbwcaw #bwcaw #exploremn #exploreminnesota #onlyinminnesota #onlyinmn #capturemn #captureminnesota #naturephotography #landscapephotography #reflection #fall2017 #fallcolors
The #fallcolors in Northern Minnesota were unbelievable. Then again, the volume of water in some very dramatic #landscapes was extremely powerful to see, hear and photograph. I was on a bit of sensory overload at times and frequently put my camera down and just took it all in. #naturephotography #fujifilm_xseries #exploremn #jaycookestatepark #fujifilmx_us
���� - - - #foliage #nikonfallmn #photooftheday #photography #minnstagram #minnstagramers #igers #nature_brilliance #minnesota #exploremn #capturemn #thisismymn #minnesota365 #bd_pro #naturephotography #nature_seekers #nature #landscape_captures #nature_wizards #show_us_nature #beautiful #landscape #landscapelovers #landscapephotography #onlyinmn #autumn #fallcolors #earthpix #nature_perfection #fall
I sometimes find the nature in Minnesota to be a little boring (compared to Norway and Sweden ��) but I must say that when it comes to fall, Minnesota wins big time. ��#minnstagramers #nature #silverlake #saintanthony #lake #lakelife #autumn #fall #höst #beautiful #capuremn #exploremn #twincities #bridge #mn #minnesota
Decided to explore a new neighborhood today. . . . #fall #autumn #thisismymn #mysaintpaul #stpaul #capturestpaul #thisismyminnesota #onlyinmn #capturemn #exploremn #captureminnesota #beauty #chooseminnesota #minnesota #mn #minnstagramers #explore #capturestpaulfall #leaves #trees #naturephotography #nature #natureprimeshot
What a beautiful Fall afternoon, yesterday!������#mymn #thisismymn #ig_namaste #mnproud #ig_club_autumn #naturehippys #stateology #startribune #minnesota #insta_minnesota #best_moments_nature #usa_naturehippys #capturemn #exploremn #makeitminnesota #nature #naturesultans #minnesota #chooseminnesota #midwestmoment #midwestlivingmag #fortheloveofbranches #thisismyminnesota #midwestlife #onlyinmm
Tebrikler ������ #photo @grantplace (@get_repost) ・・・ Gold and Blue. I missed the #whpseasons by one day, but oh well. I wanted to make sure this looked perfect for everyone! This was probably the most strenuous hike I’ve done in a while mostly due to the constant up/down hills and thick mud for 8 miles roundtrip! 100% worth it to show off the start of fall for everyone on here! #onlyinmn #capturemn #captureminnesota #exploremn #exploreminnesota #thisismyminnesota #thisismymn #mnproud #minnesotaphotographers #minnesota365 #igcolor #iheartnature #folkscenery #artofvisuals #lifeofadventure #mobilemag #lastingvisuals #agameoftones #visualsoflife #visualambassadors #rural_love #roamtheplanet #rsa_folknature #fiftyshades_of_nature #optoutside #experiencethebiglake #letskeepitwild #tree_magic
