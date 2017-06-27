Cy Amundson records his second album at Acme this week: 'I come back here to be creative'

Cy Amundson Acme Comedy Co.

Jun 27th 8:00 pm

Jun 28th 8:00 pm

$15

“That show is why I’m where I am in comedy,” he says. “The Acme open mic gave me the opportunity to create without any expectations.”

Despite the fact he’s only 32 years old, Amundson talks about his career like a grizzled veteran. Multiple times during our conversation, he answers questions with, “When I was young at Acme...” He can reflect on the current state of comedy with the wisdom of someone who has seen it all.

Even as a new comedian starting out, Amundson always had aspirations of recording an album at Acme. He made that dream a reality in 2014 with the release of his debut album, Lovesick in Toledo. He'll double-down this week with his sophomore effort.

Amundson has been incredibly busy, spending the past few years splitting his time between Minneapolis and Los Angeles. Appearances on Conan, This is Not Happening, and Adam Devine’s House Party led to a half hour Comedy Central special that ran this past fall. But just because he’s managed to score some major screen time doesn’t mean he’s forgotten his roots.

Aside from his appearances at Acme this week, Amundson headlined the club back in January, and has recently made local appearances at the Hopkins Comedy Festival, the Uptown VFW, and even a weekend appearance in Winona, working on perfecting his set for this week.

“LA is a great place for people to see your sets and help your career,” he says of the dichotomy between his two homes. “I come back here to be creative.”

For those who have watched Amundson grow as a comedian since cutting his teeth at Acme, this week will serve as the culmination of not only years of experience, but also growth as a standup.

“I got some really great notes a few years back, and those helped me as a performer,” he says. “Honestly, I would be disappointed in myself if I hadn’t changed as a performer [from my first album] but I think I’ve become firmly cemented where I am in the evolutionary process.”

Ultimately, Amundson considers himself very fortunate to still call Acme home, having had the opportunity to see first-hand just how far reaching it’s reputation truly is.

“I’ll talk to other comedians from other states and they’ll all say, ‘Do you ever work Acme? I hear the Monday night is great.’ It’s just a fucking great place to do comedy.”

