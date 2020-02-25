Cuban prints, Free Black Dirt on MayDay, choreographer Faye Driscoll's first art show: This week in art

20/20 - Contemporary Cuban Printmaking

Where it’s at: Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis

What it's about: Through March, Highpoint Center for Printmaking features artists from the Academia Nacional de Bellas Artes San Alejandro, the oldest and most prestigious fine arts school in Cuba, and the Taller Experimental de Gráfica de La Habana, an internationally known print shop. Highpoint’s new exhibition also features groups such as La Huella Múltiple (the Multiple Imprint) and Haciendo Presión (Making Pressure).

Why you should go: This rare opportunity to be immersed in Cuba’s rich history of printmaking, a country which is also on the forefront of new methods and experimentations with the form.

When: Friday, 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Faye Driscoll Image courtesy Fay Driscoll

Opening Reception with Faye Driscoll

Where it’s at: Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis

What it's about: Faye Driscoll has been a frequent guest of the Walker Art Center as a choreographer, where the performing arts department commissioned her Thank You For Coming series. The third installment of that project will be shown next week at the McGuire Theater. Before that, Driscoll will present “Come On In,” her first art museum exhibition, which will offer insight into the Thank You For Coming.

Why you should go: What is the intersection between performance and visual art? Stop by to find out in this opening reception and talk with Driscoll and Walker curators PavelPyś and Philip Bither.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday

Free Black Dirt

Free Black Dirt-y Talk: Discussion Series

Where it's at: In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre, 1500 Lake St., Minneapolis

What it's about: Get the latest scoop on the work being done by the MayDay Council, which has been tasked with envisioning the future of the MayDay Festival. Free Black Dirt, an artists’ collective made up of people who are also part of the council, lead the discussion.

Why you should go: Things might get a little uncomfortable, as Free Black Dirt goes deep into issues like cultural appropriation in the art-making process. Be a part of the conversation.

When: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday

801 Gallery

Art at 801 Gallery opening

Where it's at: 801 Washington Lofts, 801 Washington Ave., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Artists Eric Mueller, Dan Dennehy, and Amy Toscani share their latest work at this gallery exhibition. Boxes vs Bots will be providing the electronic and techno music for the reception.

Why you should go: Twin Cities photography by Eric Mueller and Dan Dennehy’s botanical pics compliment with Amy Toscani’s more abstract paintings. Together, all three will engage you with their contemporary art.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday