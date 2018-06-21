Crazy-awesome yarn artist HOTTEA is making a piece at X Games

X Games Minneapolis 2018 U.S. Bank Stadium

Jul 19th 12:00 pm - 12:00 am

Jul 20th 12:00 pm - 12:00 am

Jul 21st 12:00 pm - 12:00 am

$20-$750

Notable local efforts by Rieger include works for Northern Spark and Mia; last year he took on a massive project at the Mall of America, Hot Lunch, featuring 721 pounds of yarn in 103 different colors.

"The foundation behind my work is to use existing infrastructure and create an artwork or idea that is in harmony within the given space,” he said of that piece, and his art in general, in 2017. “I want to give as many people as possible an opportunity to experience spaces in new ways. I want to evoke feelings of happiness and awe."

Reiger has created striking installations all over the world, sometimes as a personal project and other times in collaboration with a museum, park board, or organization (he was featured in a Sesame Street commercial chillin' with Grover around the same time he yarn-bombed a construction site in protest of gentrification). His work has been showcased in New York, Berlin, London, and Sidney.

HOTTEA won't be the only one getting creative at the X Games this year. Local graffiti artists such as Wes Winship, Nmph, Much, Hope4, Andrew Broder, River, and Flora will also be creating paintings and large-scale installations live.

Other artsy things to check out during the epic extreme sports competition will be a limited-edition T-shirt by Broc Raiford, a limited-edition skate deck designed by Minneapolis artist Sam Morrow, and ZOOM, the X Games’ bi-annual action sports photography contest, will exhibit lightbox installations of the six finalist photographs.

The X Games runs from July 19-22.