Cranks and Dranks is a bike-friendly happy hour: Free things to do this week

WEDNESDAY 4.26

Cranks and Dranks

This week, Handsome Cycles and the Grease Pit Bike Shop are coming together at Tattersall Distilling for a sweet, two-day happy hour. Hop on your bicycle and head over to the northeast Minneapolis hot spot. You’ll score $5 drinks from the bar when you flash your helmet. Does your bike need maintenance? Whether you’re nearing the end of 30 Days of Biking or preparing to ride this spring and summer, folks will be on hand to answer questions on repairs and upkeep, and must-have items like lights, racks, and baskets will be for sale. This two-day gathering is also a benefit party; if you have a bike in good shape that you’d like to donate to Free Bikes 4 Kidz, Handsome Cycles will say “thanks” with a $100 gift card to their shop. 4 to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Free. Tattersall Distilling, 1620 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-584-4152.





MONDAY 4.24



Black Magik Woman III

The future is still female. At this photography exhibition, which is part of Fashion Week MN, femme photographers, designers, and muses will be collaborating. Once again, Connie Mrotek has curated this fab party and art show, which will showcase work by over a dozen duos. The vodka flowed freely at last year’s shindig, which was filled with more glamour, fashion, and art typically found on a Monday night. This year will feature a pre-show panel talk where the proceeds will benefit nonprofit Reclaim. Visit fashionweekmn.com for more info. 6 to 10 p.m.; 5 p.m. VIP. Free; $25 VIP admission. Norseman Distillery, 451 Taft St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-643-1933.

Fashion Revolution MN

We live in a society these days where we can make an impact in the world by how we spend money (or by not spening it at all). As part of Fashion Week MN, this worldwide festival takes a critical look at the clothing and textile industries' record on sustainability, labor, and ethics. This week's free events include an ethical wardrobe workshop hosted by the Minnesota Women's Collective at True Ethic from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday. The talk will outline the basics and folks can ask questions about what they can do to stop supporting oppression businesses. Make the items you love and use last longer at Junket: Tossed & Found, which will invite people to learn a bit about how to DIY repair garments. The event is on Tuesday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Finally, ethical clothing boutique Hazel & Rose will invite guests to ask, "Who made my clothes?" during their interactive fashion show on Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m. Click here for more info on the series.

THURSDAY 4.27

Art in Bloom

The art of floral arrangement is once again celebrated at Art in Bloom, a four-day festival featuring over 165 pieces. Florists have taken works from the Mia’s collection as inspiration, reinterpreting paintings, sculptures, textiles, vases, and more through flora. There will be a variety of special happenings through Sunday, including guided tours, lectures, and workshops. Thursday’s Flowers After Hours is free and fun, with a runway show featuring models in flower garments, open galleries, and a cash bar from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday is free and family-friendly, with hands-on art activities, storytelling, and more from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Many events are free; some art ticketed. Visit new.artsmia.org/art-in-bloom-2017 for a complete schedule. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131. Through Sunday.