"The Mixing Zone"

FRIDAY:

TheMixingZone

Six photographers -- Pat Carney, Walter Horishnyk, Richard Ott, Keri Pickett, Richard Tsong-Taatarii, and Michael Spear -- document downtown Minneapolis on the night of the Trump Rally.

6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday. Mpls Photo Center, 1828 Jefferson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Hemma

With happy hour during musical performances. 9-11 p.m. Nov. 15; Free. Apoy, 4301 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-824-4719.



JRD & the Big Mistake

With Almighty American and Brianna Kocka. 10 p.m. Nov. 15; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Cold Omaha

With Angry at Numbers and TWYG. 9 p.m. Nov. 15; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Hotpants Dance Night

Featuring soul, funk, blues, and more. 21+. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Free. James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



Think Fast!: Improvised Stand Up Showcase

6:30 p.m. Nov. 15; Free. Mortimer's, 2001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-5591.

Rice Lake overlay, from 1854 to 1929. Ink on frosted mylar. Sean Connaughty

Lake Hiawatha: Anthropocenic Midden Survey: Final Report

Artist Sean Connaughty continues his work at the juncture between visual art and environmental advocacy with an exhibition that brings junk collected from Lake Hiawatha into visual fruition. 6-9 p.m. Fri. The White Page, 3400 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.



2019 Holiday Gallery Shop

Featuring handmade fiber arts and crafts from a variety of local and global artists, holiday gift ideas, demonstrations, hands-on activities, meet the maker fests every Sat., and work by featured artist Wendy Richardson. Nov. 1-Dec. 24; Free. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave., Minneapolis; 612-436-0464.



Arts of the Holidays Show & Sale 2019

Annual art sale featuring a gallery full of fine crafts and art by local artisans, perfect for holiday giving. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Sat. from Nov. 8-Dec. 23. Free. Minnetonka Center for the Arts, 2240 N. Shore Dr., Wayzata; 952-473-7361.



Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs

8:30-11:30 p.m. every Fri. Free. Birch's Lowertown, 289 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; 651-432-4677.



Fall Flower Show

Sunken garden in full bloom with hundreds of chrysanthemums of many different cultivars. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 5-Dec. 1; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

New brews for Insight's b-day Insight Brewing

SATURDAY:

A Trip Around the Sun: 5 Years of Cheers

This Saturday, Insight Brewing will be celebrating five years of beer with a day of food, music, and special releases on tap. New brews, all of which have been aged in liquor barrels, will become available on the hour, starting with the Gravity Well Imperial Stout (aged in a bourbon barrel), followed by a raspberry vanilla brew (also aged in bourbon barrels), a Mexican chocolate beer (aged in tequila barrels), and a coffee cake pint (aged in rum barrels). Delicious eats on hand this day will include Gastrotruck, Little G’s Mobile Pizzeria, and Sasquatch Sandwiches, plus free coffee samples from UP Coffee Roasters and treats from Glam Doll Donuts made with Gravity Well. Tunes will be provided by Weezer cover band Pleezer, rockers Brett Newski & the No Tomorrow, and Parachute Panda closing out the evening. A portion of the proceeds for beer wristbands will benefit Second Harvest Heartland. 2-10 p.m. Nov. 16; Free; $2 drinking wristband. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-722-7222. –Jessica Armbruster



Akihabara II: Anime Swap Meet and Yard Sale

Featuring prizes and sales. Free vendor tables offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Geek Partnership Society, 1121 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-424-2477.

Hewing Hotel's 3 Year Anniversary Party

Featuring music, cash bar, and free small bites from Tullibee. Saturday, 8-11 p.m. Hewing Hotel, 300 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-332-9907.

The Great Cream Soda Taste Test

Sample eight varieties and vote on your favorite. With free popcorn, 25-Cent Arcade, and a soda fountain serving food, egg creams, phosphates, and over 80 freshly made sodas. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Blue Sun Soda Shop, 1625 Cty Hwy 10, Spring Lake Park; 763-432-0704.

Craft'za returns this weekend. L-R: A pin by LupiLoops, pieces by Fair Play Projects, and art by Mehu Art

Fall Craft'za

For the past 14 years, Craft’za has been showcasing local artists and helping folks shop local. This weekend’s fall happening is no different, as over 60 Minnesota makers will be setting up shop and sharing their wares. Those include highly giftable items, like cozy hats from Aquarius Knitwear, dried floral arrangements by Minnesola Designs, statement pieces from Jovy Rocky Jewelry, and lip balms and syrups from Apothicare. Are you looking for hand-knit items in the shapes of strawberries, sushi pieces, and slices of pizza? You might find that here, too. Or shop for soaps, small-scale art, gig posters, and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 16; Free. Grain Belt Studios, 79 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-333-9012. –Jessica Armbruster

Hammsfest

Featuring Deterioration, Violence Condoned, Plagued Insanity, Nothingness, and Rad Enhancer. 9:30 p.m. Nov. 16; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

ONE Fermentary & Taproom Grand Opening

Party featuring house-made craft beers and a curated list of tap cocktails, wine, and guest beers. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 16; Free. ONE Fermentary & Taproom, 618 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.

Technician

With With Holler House and W/Child. 10 p.m. Nov. 16; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

'Soft Sculpture' by Heather*

Groundswell

Group show featuring work by over 50 artists with disabilities. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Sat., Nov. 16. Free. Artspace Jackson Flats, 901 18 1/2 Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-333-9012.

Neighborhood Roots Winter Market

Locally grown produce, sweet treats, artisan-made crafts, and gifts. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Bachman's Floral, Gift & Garden, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-861-7600.

Holiday Bazaar

Featuring craft tables, a silent auction, raffles, and a bake sale. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Minnehaha Communion Lutheran Church, 4101 37th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-9527.

Brunch Show at Mortimer's

Featuring Trash Catties, Ahem, and Life Skills. All ages. 12-3 p.m. Nov. 16; Free. Mortimer's, 2001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-5591.

John Galligan

Author presents his new book, 'Bad Axe County.' 12 p.m. Nov. 16; Free. Once Upon A Crime Bookstore, 604 W. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-870-3785.

Yard & Yarn Fiber Artists Market Textile Center

Yard & Yarn Fiber Arts Market

Featuring Minneapolis Craft Market. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-436-0464.

Mill City Winter Market

Indoor marketplace featuring local food, ceramics, jewelry, art, music, and home products. More info at millcityfarmersmarket.org/visit/winter-market. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 16. Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



Plate & Parcel Holiday Market

Featuring over 60 different vendors selling local crafts, holiday gifts, artisan foods, and ready-to-eat meals. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. from Nov. 2-Dec. 22; Free. Wagners Garden Centers, 6024 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-922-6907.



Holiday Spirits Makers' Market at Foundry sonofnellsllc

SUNDAY:

Holiday Spirits Maker Market

Featuring goods and products from local vendors. 12-5 p.m. Nov. 17; Free. Royal Foundry Craft Spirits, 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-208-1042.



Larry McDonough Quartet: Chick Corea, Return to Forever, and More

7 p.m. Nov. 17; Free. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.



Mikaela Casey

Author presents her new children's book, 'Lenny the Loon: A Tour of the Twin Cities.' 3-7 p.m. Nov. 17; Free. Inbound BrewCo, 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis; 612-615-8243.

Holiday shopping at Urban Growler Minneapolis Craft Market

Urban Growler Holiday Market

Featuring Minneapolis Craft Market. Sunday, 2-7 p.m. Free. Urban Growler Brewing Company, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul; 651-340-5793.

Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Northeast Farmers Market Winter Market

Featuring goods from over 35 local vendors, kids’ activities, drinks, local craft beer, and holiday crafts. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 17. Free. Solar Arts by Chowgirls, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-203-0786.



Open Jam

8 p.m. every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.