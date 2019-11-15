Craft'za, cream soda contest, Akihabara anime swap: 37 free things to do this weekend
Oh dang, look at all the free stuff to do this weekend.
FRIDAY:
TheMixingZone
Six photographers -- Pat Carney, Walter Horishnyk, Richard Ott, Keri Pickett, Richard Tsong-Taatarii, and Michael Spear -- document downtown Minneapolis on the night of the Trump Rally.
6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday. Mpls Photo Center, 1828 Jefferson St. NE, Minneapolis.
Hemma
With happy hour during musical performances. 9-11 p.m. Nov. 15; Free. Apoy, 4301 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-824-4719.
JRD & the Big Mistake
With Almighty American and Brianna Kocka. 10 p.m. Nov. 15; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.
Cold Omaha
With Angry at Numbers and TWYG. 9 p.m. Nov. 15; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.
Hotpants Dance Night
Featuring soul, funk, blues, and more. 21+. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Free. James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.
The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night
10 p.m. every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.
Think Fast!: Improvised Stand Up Showcase
6:30 p.m. Nov. 15; Free. Mortimer's, 2001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-5591.
Lake Hiawatha: Anthropocenic Midden Survey: Final Report
Artist Sean Connaughty continues his work at the juncture between visual art and environmental advocacy with an exhibition that brings junk collected from Lake Hiawatha into visual fruition. 6-9 p.m. Fri. The White Page, 3400 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.
2019 Holiday Gallery Shop
Featuring handmade fiber arts and crafts from a variety of local and global artists, holiday gift ideas, demonstrations, hands-on activities, meet the maker fests every Sat., and work by featured artist Wendy Richardson. Nov. 1-Dec. 24; Free. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave., Minneapolis; 612-436-0464.
Arts of the Holidays Show & Sale 2019
Annual art sale featuring a gallery full of fine crafts and art by local artisans, perfect for holiday giving. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Sat. from Nov. 8-Dec. 23. Free. Minnetonka Center for the Arts, 2240 N. Shore Dr., Wayzata; 952-473-7361.
Can Can Wonderland Karaoke
Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.
Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs
8:30-11:30 p.m. every Fri. Free. Birch's Lowertown, 289 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; 651-432-4677.
Fall Flower Show
Sunken garden in full bloom with hundreds of chrysanthemums of many different cultivars. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 5-Dec. 1; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.
Tappy Hour
Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.
SATURDAY:
A Trip Around the Sun: 5 Years of Cheers
This Saturday, Insight Brewing will be celebrating five years of beer with a day of food, music, and special releases on tap. New brews, all of which have been aged in liquor barrels, will become available on the hour, starting with the Gravity Well Imperial Stout (aged in a bourbon barrel), followed by a raspberry vanilla brew (also aged in bourbon barrels), a Mexican chocolate beer (aged in tequila barrels), and a coffee cake pint (aged in rum barrels). Delicious eats on hand this day will include Gastrotruck, Little G’s Mobile Pizzeria, and Sasquatch Sandwiches, plus free coffee samples from UP Coffee Roasters and treats from Glam Doll Donuts made with Gravity Well. Tunes will be provided by Weezer cover band Pleezer, rockers Brett Newski & the No Tomorrow, and Parachute Panda closing out the evening. A portion of the proceeds for beer wristbands will benefit Second Harvest Heartland. 2-10 p.m. Nov. 16; Free; $2 drinking wristband. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-722-7222. –Jessica Armbruster
Akihabara II: Anime Swap Meet and Yard Sale
Featuring prizes and sales. Free vendor tables offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Geek Partnership Society, 1121 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-424-2477.
Hewing Hotel's 3 Year Anniversary Party
Featuring music, cash bar, and free small bites from Tullibee. Saturday, 8-11 p.m. Hewing Hotel, 300 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-332-9907.
The Great Cream Soda Taste Test
Sample eight varieties and vote on your favorite. With free popcorn, 25-Cent Arcade, and a soda fountain serving food, egg creams, phosphates, and over 80 freshly made sodas. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Blue Sun Soda Shop, 1625 Cty Hwy 10, Spring Lake Park; 763-432-0704.
Fall Craft'za
For the past 14 years, Craft’za has been showcasing local artists and helping folks shop local. This weekend’s fall happening is no different, as over 60 Minnesota makers will be setting up shop and sharing their wares. Those include highly giftable items, like cozy hats from Aquarius Knitwear, dried floral arrangements by Minnesola Designs, statement pieces from Jovy Rocky Jewelry, and lip balms and syrups from Apothicare. Are you looking for hand-knit items in the shapes of strawberries, sushi pieces, and slices of pizza? You might find that here, too. Or shop for soaps, small-scale art, gig posters, and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 16; Free. Grain Belt Studios, 79 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-333-9012. –Jessica Armbruster
Hammsfest
Featuring Deterioration, Violence Condoned, Plagued Insanity, Nothingness, and Rad Enhancer. 9:30 p.m. Nov. 16; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.
ONE Fermentary & Taproom Grand Opening
Party featuring house-made craft beers and a curated list of tap cocktails, wine, and guest beers. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 16; Free. ONE Fermentary & Taproom, 618 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.
Technician
With With Holler House and W/Child. 10 p.m. Nov. 16; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.
Groundswell
Group show featuring work by over 50 artists with disabilities. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Sat., Nov. 16. Free. Artspace Jackson Flats, 901 18 1/2 Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-333-9012.
Neighborhood Roots Winter Market
Locally grown produce, sweet treats, artisan-made crafts, and gifts. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Bachman's Floral, Gift & Garden, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-861-7600.
Holiday Bazaar
Featuring craft tables, a silent auction, raffles, and a bake sale. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Minnehaha Communion Lutheran Church, 4101 37th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-9527.
Brunch Show at Mortimer's
Featuring Trash Catties, Ahem, and Life Skills. All ages. 12-3 p.m. Nov. 16; Free. Mortimer's, 2001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-5591.
John Galligan
Author presents his new book, 'Bad Axe County.' 12 p.m. Nov. 16; Free. Once Upon A Crime Bookstore, 604 W. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-870-3785.
Yard & Yarn Fiber Arts Market
Featuring Minneapolis Craft Market. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-436-0464.
Mill City Winter Market
Indoor marketplace featuring local food, ceramics, jewelry, art, music, and home products. More info at millcityfarmersmarket.org/visit/winter-market. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 16. Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.
Plate & Parcel Holiday Market
Featuring over 60 different vendors selling local crafts, holiday gifts, artisan foods, and ready-to-eat meals. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. from Nov. 2-Dec. 22; Free. Wagners Garden Centers, 6024 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-922-6907.
SUNDAY:
Holiday Spirits Maker Market
Featuring goods and products from local vendors. 12-5 p.m. Nov. 17; Free. Royal Foundry Craft Spirits, 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-208-1042.
Larry McDonough Quartet: Chick Corea, Return to Forever, and More
7 p.m. Nov. 17; Free. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.
Mikaela Casey
Author presents her new children's book, 'Lenny the Loon: A Tour of the Twin Cities.' 3-7 p.m. Nov. 17; Free. Inbound BrewCo, 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis; 612-615-8243.
Urban Growler Holiday Market
Featuring Minneapolis Craft Market. Sunday, 2-7 p.m. Free. Urban Growler Brewing Company, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul; 651-340-5793.
Mumblin' Drew
Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.
Northeast Farmers Market Winter Market
Featuring goods from over 35 local vendors, kids’ activities, drinks, local craft beer, and holiday crafts. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 17. Free. Solar Arts by Chowgirls, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-203-0786.
Open Jam
8 p.m. every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.