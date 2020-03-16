COVID 19 cancellations: Here’s a second running list of announcements

It’s probably best to assume that everything is closed or postponed. But here are some of the big announcements and reschedules that came in order the weekend.

Are you looking for concerts and music-related events? Check our update list here.

We'll be updating this list as releases come in. Are you with an organization that is changing plans? Let us know at [email protected], and feel free to comment below.

The list:

Bow Wow Film Festival has moved to May 31 at the Parkway.

Goldstein Museum of Design is closed until further notice.

History Theatre will postpone the upcoming shows Not For Sale (March 21–April 12) and Not in Our Neighborhood (March 25–April 5) until another season.

Midway contemporary Arts is closed. Events has been postponed through April, including Dylan Mira's exhibition and the Benefit Art Auction.

Minnesota Historical Society: Historic sites and museums are closed to the public through March 31.

The Minnesota Museum of American Art has closed the museum indefinitely. The current exhibit, and upcoming events, classes, and programs listed below have been canceled:



"A Choice of Weapons, Honor and Dignity"

March 21 and 28: Photography class with Roosevelt Mansfield

April 4: Artist Talk with Den-Zell Gilliard

April 16: Landmark to Lowertown with American Composers Forum

May 7: "Water 2020" biennial opening party

Open Eye Figure Theatre has postponed The Red Shoes.

Playwrights’ Center will shift to remote operations through April 13.

The spring edition of the Saint Paul Art Crawl has been canceled.

Saint Paul Parks and Recreation facilities to the public, including recreation and community centers, municipal athletic facilities, Great River Water Park, and Como Park Zoo and Conservatory, beginning Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.

Trivia Mafia events are canceled until further notice.

The Walker Art Center is closed until further notice.

Wayward Theatre Company has postponed The 39 Steps at the Minnesota Transportation Museum.

The Weisman Art Museum has closed.

Here's the old mega-list.

Theater and Dance:

Wayward Theatre Company has postponed The 39 Steps at the Minnesota Transportation Museum.

The Cowles Center for Dance & the Performing Arts is postponing all scheduled spring 2020 performances, including today, March 13.

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres will suspend all performances through Sunday, April 12.

Minnesota Public Radio will cancel all public events beginning March 14 through April 24.

Trylon Cinema is closed through March.

Wine and Crime Podcast has moved to October 1.

The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts is postponing events through April 19.

Minnesota Opera has postponed productions of Edward Tulane and Don Giovanni.

Theater Latté Da is suspending performances of La Boheme until April 1st, effective following the March 13 performance.

Children's Theatre Company has decided to cancel all remaining performances of The Rainbow Fish and Spamtown, USA, as well as their education programs through April 5.

The Guthrie Theater has canceled all remaining performances of Twelfth Night and The Bacchae, as well as all upcoming performances of Centerplay. At this time, performances of Emma (April 11 – May 31) are expect to go on as scheduled.

Minnesota Dance Theatre has postponed Celebrating Loyce, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 14, and The Enchantment, originally scheduled for April 3-5. As of now, MDT classes for the Performing Arts Division, Young Children’s Division, and Open Division will continue as scheduled.

Jungle Theater's Redwood will be performed March 13-14, with the remaining performances to be postponed. The plan is to get it back up on stage as soon as they can.

Red Eye is postponing Theo Langason's Welcome Home//Home Edition until fall 2020.

Mixed Blood Theater's the Zealous Hellions event featuring Taylor Mac on March 17 has been canceled. The event will likely be rescheduled when health concerns subside. The theater's latest production, Interstate, has closed.

Festivals:

The Spring edition of the Saint Paul Art Crawl has been canceled.

Record Store Day 2020 is moving to June 20.

The St. Patrick's Day Parades in St. Paul and Minneapolis have been cancled for 2020.

LuckyPalooza 2020

This weekend's two-day St. Patrick's Day party on West Seventh was shut down by the city.

Keg & Case's St. Patrick's Day celebration this weekend has also been canceled.

Family Adventure Fest, scheduled for Saturday, March 14, at Ridgedale Center, has been postponed.

Art:

Minneapolis Institute of Art is closed until further notice.

The Second Saturday Open Studio Event in the California Building has been canceled.

Walker Art Center is closed until further notice.

Trylon Cinema's annual All-Night Horrorthon has been rescheduled for Saturday, September 26.

The March 18 artist's reception for Tom Maakestad's show, "Realist Fiction Paintings," now on view at the Hewing Hotel, has been canceled.

Fantastically Dazzling with Avivo ArtWorks, scheduled for Friday at Hennepin Theatre Trust has been canceled.

Goldstein Museum of Design:

POSTPONED: Wednesday, March 18 - Panel discussion (Elizabeth “Lisl” Scheu Close: A Life in Modern Architecture)

Soo Visual Arts Center:

“New Age Nostalgia by Vitus Shell,” “Full Spectrum: Paintings by Chris Heidman and Lauren Krukowski,” and “Storm Surge by Megan Vossler” are postponed and will open on April 25, from 6 to 9 p.m. Gallery hours will resume April 26.

Conventions:

Twin Cities Auto Show has canceled.

The Northwest Sportshow April 2-5 has been canceled.

American Craft Show, scheduled for April 16-19 at St. Paul RiverCentre, has been postponed.



Eckankar, a global religious organization based in Chanhassen, has canceled its 2020 ECK Springtime Seminar scheduled for April 10-12 in Minneapolis.

The Rosemount Writers Festival, scheduled for Saturday, March 21, has been postponed. The tentative new date is Saturday, September 26.

Books and Talks:

Loft Literary Center's Wordplay 2020, scheduled for May, will be moved online.

Magers & Quinn has canceled author talks/readings with Lyssa Kay Adams (March 17) and Ander Monson (April 2).

Sports:

Trivia Mafia events are canceled until further notice.

March 14's Get Lucky MN Race has been canceled.

Fastenal Parallel 45 Winter Festival, scheduled to take place March 14-17, has been canceled.

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference has been canceled: NCHC Frozen Faceoff ticket refunds are available at point of purchase. Online orders will be automatically canceled and refunded. Fans looking for a refund of their NCHC Quarterfinal round tickets should contact their athletic department's ticket office.