Coronavirus 2020: Websites, info, and resources for artists, actors, and other creatives

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 by Sheila Regan in Arts & Leisure
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Artists, creatives, and freelancers have been hit hard by theater, gallery, and museum closures in the Twin Cities.

Not only have many lost gigs due to cancellations, postponements, and the inability to sell their work in a physical space, many have lost other types of employment as well, including bartending, restaurant services, and retail shutdowns.

Below are a number resources for artists to help people get through this time, as well as ways to give.

Resources:

Springboard for the Arts coronavirus/COVID-19 resources for artists:
This includes details on the Emergency Artist Fund, an ethical cancellations guide, and more.
springboardforthearts.org/coronavirus

COVID-19 help for freelance artists:
Freelance resource doc

Resources for Remote Work:
Google doc link here

Take a survey to track impact of coronavirus on the creative sector:
Survey link here

Virtual Social Events | Flatten the Curve
Facebook group link here

Creative Capital list of artist resources:
Link here

General COVID-19 info on unemployment applications and other assistance:
mncovidresponse.com/resources

Minnesota Unemployment Insurance:
uimn.org

Hennepin County Cash Assistance:
hennepin.us

