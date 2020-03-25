Coronavirus 2020: Websites, info, and resources for artists, actors, and other creatives

Not only have many lost gigs due to cancellations, postponements, and the inability to sell their work in a physical space, many have lost other types of employment as well, including bartending, restaurant services, and retail shutdowns.



Below are a number resources for artists to help people get through this time, as well as ways to give.



Resources:



Springboard for the Arts coronavirus/COVID-19 resources for artists:

This includes details on the Emergency Artist Fund, an ethical cancellations guide, and more.

springboardforthearts.org/coronavirus



COVID-19 help for freelance artists:

Freelance resource doc



Resources for Remote Work:

Google doc link here

Take a survey to track impact of coronavirus on the creative sector:

Survey link here

Virtual Social Events | Flatten the Curve

Facebook group link here



Creative Capital list of artist resources:

Link here



General COVID-19 info on unemployment applications and other assistance:

mncovidresponse.com/resources



Minnesota Unemployment Insurance:

uimn.org



Hennepin County Cash Assistance:

hennepin.us