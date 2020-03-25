Coronavirus 2020: Websites, info, and resources for artists, actors, and other creatives
Artists, creatives, and freelancers have been hit hard by theater, gallery, and museum closures in the Twin Cities.
Not only have many lost gigs due to cancellations, postponements, and the inability to sell their work in a physical space, many have lost other types of employment as well, including bartending, restaurant services, and retail shutdowns.
Below are a number resources for artists to help people get through this time, as well as ways to give.
Resources:
Springboard for the Arts coronavirus/COVID-19 resources for artists:
This includes details on the Emergency Artist Fund, an ethical cancellations guide, and more.
springboardforthearts.org/coronavirus
COVID-19 help for freelance artists:
Freelance resource doc
Resources for Remote Work:
Google doc link here
Take a survey to track impact of coronavirus on the creative sector:
Survey link here
Virtual Social Events | Flatten the Curve
Facebook group link here
Creative Capital list of artist resources:
Link here
General COVID-19 info on unemployment applications and other assistance:
mncovidresponse.com/resources
Minnesota Unemployment Insurance:
uimn.org
Hennepin County Cash Assistance:
hennepin.us