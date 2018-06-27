Corgi races, funky brew, Somali Independence Day: This week in A-List

WEDNESDAY 6.27

Andy Erikson

Acme Comedy Co.

If you’re comedian Andy Erikson, the only thing better than coming back and headlining your hometown club is doing that gig with a friend. “My friends dragged me out to a comedy show, and one of the comedians was Andy,” explains Joleen Lunzer, who will feature for Erikson at Acme. “I just loved what she brought to the stage and she was so funny and full of life.” The two have since become best mates, and both live in Los Angeles where they work on, among other projects, the Deal With It podcast. “[The show] is a seriously funny conversation about mental and physical health conditions,” says Lunzer, who draws on her background with mental health issues while Erikson discusses her struggles with Marfan Syndrome, a condition that affects the body’s connective tissue as well as the heart. “It’s been really cool to have people reach out and say, ‘I never knew anyone else that has Marfan Syndrome,’” adds Erikson. “And then you find you have all these similar experiences.” She also discusses that condition onstage. “I also talk about being awkward and different and have different stories about just trying to be myself.” 18+. 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Murder on the Mississippi

Harriet Island

Murder on the Mississippi is an interactive theatrical experience in which a river cruise becomes the setting of a cold-blooded killing. Co-sponsored by the Mississippi Park Connection and the Mississippi National River and Recreation Area, the lighthearted event is presented by the morbid minds collectively known as Fearless Comedy Productions. Those booking passage are encouraged to dress in early-1940 style to match the transformative decor of the Jonathan Padelford Riverboat, all of which is meant to evoke the espionage-heavy atmosphere of World War II. Steeped in local lore and historical details, the show prompts passengers to embrace their inner spy in order to detect a murderous enemy agent within their midst. Participants will be drawn into the depths of the mystery as they’re tasked with identifying the guilty party and recovering a cache of stolen top-secret plans. One’s degree of commitment is discretionary, allowing all to enjoy the proceedings, whether engaged in criminal deduction or simply mingling over cocktails while savoring killer views of the Twin Cities. 7 p.m. $15-$18. 205 Dr. Justus Ohage Blvd., St. Paul; 651-291-8164. —Brad Richason

They're always watching. Cats of the Wedge Tour

THURSDAY 6.28

Cats of the Wedge Tour: The Hunt For Mr. Pickles

Mueller Park

This is a weird one, but it sounds delightfully strange. Anyone who takes a walk through south Minneapolis on a nice day will be able to spot the cats. There are cats who hang out on roofs, who gaze at us from windows, who cautiously watch us from the steps of their home, and the ones who walk up to us, demanding love should we try to pass them on the sidewalk. This Thursday, self-proclaimed neighborhood historian Chet Wedgely (founder of wedgelive.com) will take people through the Wedge neighborhood for a little cat sight-seeing. Will they be out and about? Will you spot them watching you? You’ll have to take the tour to find out; cats are fickle, after all. The first 25 guests to arrive for the tour will receive a commemorative button. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Free. 2500 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster

Leonard Ouzts

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

“I’ve always been a fan of comedy,” says Leonard Ouzts. “Everyone likes to laugh, and I was always good at making people laugh. So the two went together.” A Virginia native, Ouzts has only had one other job: server at IHOP. “IHOP has steaks; if you don’t have health insurance, turn the page,” he tells audiences. These days, he’s talking more about himself. “Every set I do now is about me now,” he says. “It’s all about trying to peel back the onion to understand who I am and how I think.” He still tries to mix it up, though. “I do a little bit of everything. You just have to come see me. Some days I’ll talk about Trump for 40 minutes and the next day I won’t say anything about him—you never know.” Ouzts lets the crowd lead his set. Speaking of, this may your last chance to catch Ouzts for a while, as his acting career has taken off. After this run of shows, he’ll begin production on the TV series Abby’s, set to debut on NBC in January next year. 16+. 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $23. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Terrace Thursdays: Summer Muses

Walker Art Center

It’s not summertime in Minnesota without a rooftop party. This Thursday, the Walker Art Center’s weekly Thursday-evening event gets in on that tradition. In addition to free admission to the museum’s galleries downstairs, there’ll be a variety of fun hosted on the terrace. Check out downtown views while listening to jazzy lounge pop from Nadine, dance bangers from City Counsellor, and Hello Psychaleppo’s mashup of traditional Middle Eastern beats, dubstep, electro, and trip-hop. There will be other performances and hands-on art activities throughout the evening, the drinks will flow from the cash bar, and artsy skyline mini-golf will be open (but make sure to make reservations). 5 to 10 p.m. Free. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. —Jessica Armbruster

The Voices of St. Paul’s Immigrant Youth

East Side Freedom Library

Young writers will share their experiences and stories at this talk and reading, titled “The Voices of St. Paul’s Immigrant Youth.” The event features teens who participated in a residency with the nonprofit Green Card Voices at St. Paul’s LEAP school last year. The students worked with their teacher and Hamline University graduate students to create a book of essays and online video narratives. The collection, Green Card Youth Voices, was published last summer, and was a finalist for the Midwest Book Awards. It showcased the work of 30 young people from 14 countries. This week’s reading at the East Side Freedom Library will feature three individuals who were part of the project: Karen writer Jae Nay Htoo, Djibouti writer Nima Ahmed, and Hmong writer Anta Thosaengsiri. They’ll share their stories of migration, family, and personal experience. 7 p.m. Free. 1105 Greenbrier St., St. Paul; 651-230-3294. —Sheila Regan

FRIDAY 6.29

Rain Taxi hosts Print Matters. Jennifer Simonson

Print Matters

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

You’ll have to wait until fall for the beloved annual Twin Cities Book Festival. In the meantime, Print Matters will give you your ink fix. The two-day festival, also at the State Fairgrounds and also organized by Rain Taxi, will offer plenty of good summer reads, whether you prefer a soapy paperback by the pool or an ancient philosophical work with a glass of wine on your patio. Explore some trashy pulp fiction, page through some graphic novels, discover a first-edition collectible, or pick up something for the kids. The event will also include underground publications, vintage maps and historical pieces, and even a vinyl section for music lovers. Have a poet write a piece for you using Tarot cards, get an original coaster printed out by an artist, and listen to live music from Paul Metzger, Jon Rodine, and Dylan Hicks. Find more info at www.raintaxi.com/print-matters-book-fair. 3 to 10 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. $10 on Friday; free on Saturday. 1265 Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-288-4400. Through Saturday —Jessica Armbruster

Celebrate Somali independence in Minnesota. Image courtesy event organizers

SATURDAY 6.30

Somali Independence Day

Lake Street

Celebrate the vibrant Twin Cities Somali community at the annual Somali Independence Day festival, part of Somali Week taking place in various locations across Minneapolis and St. Paul. Organized by Ka Joog, the festival showcases Somali culture through food, sports, arts, and entertainment. Meet farm animals, take in musical acts and performances, and participate in arts activities. The event takes place on Lake Street, and welcomes both Somali and non-Somali folks. Some highlights include a traditional hut and other objects on display from the Somali Museum of Minnesota, contemporary art from Soomaal House of Art, henna stations, and a clinic offering free health screenings. There’s also a soccer tournament, a mobile library, face painting, and carnival games to discover. For a complete schedule of events, visit somaliweek.org. 1 to 8 p.m. Free. Lake Street, from Blaisdell to Stevens Avenues, Minneapolis. —Sheila Regan

Annual Vampire’s Ball

First Avenue

Back for a second year, the annual Vampire’s Ball encourages the dark creatures of the Minnesota night to come out and party. Show off your most menacing dance moves as Pirate Twins spin tunes. The duo is composed of Scary Lady Sarah, who is founder of Nocturna, the longest-running (almost 30 years!) goth night in North America, and William Faith, a former member of Christian Death and a founding member of Faith & the Muse. Aerialists and burlesque performers will add to the entertainment, as will a fetish fashion show, a virtual reality torture chamber, and artist pop-up booths. Dress in your bloody best; there will be a vampire costume contest. Or take your maiden voyage into the dark arts with an onsite vampire makeover. 18+. 8 p.m. $10/$12 at the door. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. —Jessica Armbruster

Adult Swim on the Green

The Commons

Williams Street is Adult Swim’s in-house production company. Over the years, they have had a hand in bringing shows like Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Space Ghost Coast to Coast, The Venture Bros., Rick and Morty, and Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! to the TVs of late-night stoners, insomniacs, and people who like their cartoons a little weird. This summer, you’ll be able to celebrate their many hits and obscure failures at Adult Swim on the Green. The lawn festival will take place on the Commons, that grassy area right by U.S. Bank Stadium. Once the sun sets, Adult Swim will share a mix of grown-up animated stuff, including unaired pilots and episodes, cut scenes, sneak peeks of upcoming seasons, deep cuts, and special episodes. Folks are encouraged to geek out and dress up as their fave characters; we’re expecting to see a few Pickle Ricks from Rick and Morty this year. Before they fire up the projector, there will be fun as the sun goes down, with a beer and wine garden, local vendors selling fandom gear, lawn games like giant checkers and corn hole, and some official merch you can get before it sells out online in two seconds flat. You need to be 18 or over to attend this happening, and while VIP tickets were gone in the blink of an eye, $10 general admission passes (which score you free pop and popcorn) are still up for purchase on the official event website, adultswimonthegreentour.frontgatetickets.com. 6 to 10 p.m. $10/$15 at the gate. 425 Portland Ave. S., Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster

Tia Salmela Keobounpheng poses with her work. Tia Keo at ASI

Tia Keo: Three Sixty Five

American Swedish Institute

Tia Salmela Keobounpheng is the co-founder of silvercocoon, a design company that has morphed primarily into Keobounpheng’s jewelry company. Now her bold, modern, laser-cut earrings, pins, and necklaces can be found in museums around the world. But she’s also a sculptor, and works across disciplines including residential and interior design. One of her most recent projects involved working for 365 days on explorations of creativity. The results of that practice, under the name Tia Keo, are on view in this exhibition. Her vibrant, engaging work celebrates the life of an artist, one day at a time. There will be an artist’s reception from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 11. Free with museum admission. 2600 Park Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-4907. Through August 5 —Camille LeFevre

Funk Fest 2018

Republic Seven Corners

No, this isn’t your neighborhood bar’s homage to funk music. The annual Funk Fest is Republic’s celebration of Minnesota-made sour beer. The event spotlights 10 local breweries—including Fair State, Steel Toe, Indeed, Fulton, and Bent—with a menu of over 30 hard-to-find wild, tart, and funk-flavored beers. While it is a festival, the concept is similar to a tap takeover. Customers don’t need a ticket to attend. They can simply buy a pint or special flight. Imbibers will be rewarded for their purchases; each beer earns them a raffle ticket with the chance to win rare bottles and merchandise. Giveaway highlights include Cantillon Kriek and Fonteinen Oude Geuze. Happy hour prices apply from 4 to 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. to midnight, scoring you $2 off the menu price during those hours. 2 p.m. to midnight. 221 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-6146. —Loren Green

Watch the craptacular masterpieces of Paul Verhoeven. 'Showgirls'

SUNDAY 7.1

Paul Verhoeven in Exile: The Hollywood Years

Trylon Cinema

Dutch filmmaker Paul Verhoeven crafted some of the most zeitgeist-defining blockbusters of the 1980s and ’90s. This July, Trylon presents five selections from Verhoeven, whose films’ explicit depictions of sex and violence served a satiric purpose. The series begins with Total Recall (1990), a gonzo sci-fi odyssey in which an everyman (played with knowing incongruity by Arnold Schwarzenegger) comes to suspect that his conception of existence has been artificially created. Camp classic Showgirls (1995) offers the delightfully lurid drama of a dancer who aspires to become a top performer in Las Vegas. As much a prescient critique of corruptive corporate influence as it is a thrilling action classic, Robocop (1987) follows a critically injured officer reanimated as an unrelenting enforcer of law and order. Basic Instinct (1992) made a star of Sharon Stone, whose femme fatale beguiles Michael Douglas’ burned-out detective with lavishly filmed carnality. Series ender Starship Troopers (1997) is signature Verhoeven, amplifying the xenophobia of the original novel in the service of subverting those very same impulses—all in the context of waging war against monstrous alien insects. 7:30 p.m. Sundays (6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 8); 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 9:15 p.m. July 2-3, 16-17; 9:30 p.m. July 9-10, 23-24, 30-31. $8. 3258 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-424-5468. Through July 31 —Brad Richason

TUESDAY 7.3

Fourth of July Festivities

Canterbury Park

Each year, Canterbury Park ramps up activities for the Fourth of July. Things kick off on Tuesday, when in addition to racing there will be free pony rides for kids, face painting, and a petting zoo. A carnival will feature games and fair food. Rock Godz provide live music, and the evening will conclude with a large fireworks show. Festivities continue on Wednesday with a hot dog eating contest, a kids’ parade, and the freakin’ adorable corgi race. 4 to 11 p.m. Tuesday; 12:45 to 6 p.m. Wednesday. $8. 1100 Canterbury Ave. S., Shakopee; 952-445-7223. Through Wednesday —Jessica Armbruster