Corey Adam aims to become the GWAR of Twin Cities comedy

The 37-year-old has been one of the cornerstones of the Twin Cities comedy scene for the past decade, performing, hosting, and organizing shows that have helped countless performers gain stage time and experience. But if you haven’t seen him live onstage, you’ve probably never heard of him. Or, you’ve never heard his jokes at least.

“I just wasn’t ready to put out an album before now,” he calmly explains.

That’s all going to change this week, as Adam will be releasing his debut album of jokes. Aptly titled Jokes, it's the culmination of years of open mics and road gigs, piecing together material that he feels is good enough to represent him as a comedian.

“Some of these jokes are like six years old; others I’ve come up with in the past year,” he explains. “But I also wanted to make sure that I had enough material so that when I was ready to put out an album, it wasn’t all the same stuff I was performing too. I hate when you see a comedian, buy their album, and then it’s just all the same jokes that you just heard them tell.”

While this might be his first album of jokes, this won’t be his first album over all. Three years ago, Adam released an album of nothing but crowd work called, No Jokes.

Corey Adams

“I needed something I could sell on the road,” he explains. The album, which was completely funded through crowdsourcing, gave Adam something to show off his abilities to potential fans, but he’s the first to admit that he didn’t feel emotionally invested.

“With the crowd work album, if people didn’t like my sick burns or whatever, I didn’t care,” he says. “It wasn’t my material or me as a product. If people don’t like this album, I’ll probably cry and quit comedy and go get a day job.”

The album was recorded last spring at Sisyphus Brewing, where Adam hosts the weekly amateur hour open mic every Thursday. That’s why it’s only fitting that his release party will happen at Sisyphus this Thursday, taking the place of his beloved open mic for one night only.

While the first album was many, many years in the making, Adam says he has no plans of taking a decade off to release his next work. In fact, he’s aiming to be the GWAR of comedy.

“I want to put out an album a year,” he says. “It’s sort of an homage to GWAR, who are my all-time favorite band. They’ll put out a full album with a whole storyline and a comic book and all this other stuff every other year, and in between they do albums of just music that they call ‘blood albums.’ I want to do that same thing, expect my blood albums will be crowd work and then the next year I’ll do another album of material.”

Though he (probably) won’t be sacrificing anyone onstage GWAR-style, Adam says he’s excited about what this album release show signifies for his career as a comedian.

“I’m a mousey guy from Hibbing,” he says. “And I’ve gotten better as I’ve gotten further into my art. The album itself is a reflection of my comedy and my shows. It’s honest and blemished, and I think it’s awesome that I can celebrate at a place that has been so supportive of me.”

IF YOU GO:



Corey Adam album release party

$5, 8 p.m.

Sisyphus Brewing

Click here for details