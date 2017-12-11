Comfy in the dead of winter: How to get that Instagrammable hygge vibe

We’re also good at embracing the massively-trendy “hygge” movement. Chilly evenings are best spent on the couch with a cozy blanket, some tea, and your favorite bad cable TV show. Here’s how to get that Instagrammable hygge vibe.

A really adorable sweater.

Think thick, chunky, Nordic-inspired, and a bit oversized. Wear it with your favorite leggings when you just can’t deal with dressing for the weather. Men’s sweaters are great come wintertime, and this one from Askov Finlayson is pretty much perfect. It would also look amazing with a long sparkly skirt for holiday parties.



Cozy candles.

Consider getting fancy this winter and pick out some Santal 26 or Laurier 62 from Le Labo, available at Martinpatrick3. Hey, if you’re gonna hibernate for four months, you might as well do it expensively, right?

A snuggly scarf.

SCARFSHOP’s hand-dyed, small-batch wool, organic cotton, and handknit scarves are covetable. They’re gorgeous, they’re luxe, they’re amazing holiday gifts, and they’re great for all seasons since they come in a variety of weights and colors. Snag one for the winter at Parc boutique, or at pop-up sales around the metro. They’ll be at at Hazel & Rose this weekend. Your mom or big sister would love them.



A pet to snuggle with.

Don’t have one? Borrow one from a friend who is traveling for the holidays. Winter nights are better with a dog or kitty snoring next to you. Plus, they’re great foot-warmers.

Flannel sheets.

Hey, we live in Minnesota. Lean into it. Target has the cutest flannel sheet sets for the holidays — there’s even one with partying ostriches in the kids’ section if you’ve got a small bed. Winter is hard, so take your joy where you can find it. And if that joy is flannel sheets, then by all means get your cozy on.

A good book.

Nothing beats popping into Magers & Quinn on a snowy day, wandering the aisles and picking out a variety of books to get you through a wintry week. Cookbooks? They’ve got incredible ones! Novels? Take your pick of bestsellers new and used. Super-rare antique first editions? If you’re feeling flush, go for it! It’s such a treasure. Spending the evening in the middle of a really good book under your warmest blanket is such a fun thing to do in the winter months. It’s basically the definition of hygge.