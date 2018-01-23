Comedy and curling come together at Joke Joint this week

The following week, the 2018 Winter Olympics kicks off in PyeongChang Korea, and the United States will be sending a team of world-class curlers to do us proud. Not surprisingly, many of the curlers are born and raised in Minnesota, which has experienced a huge curling boom statewide over the past few years thanks to places like the Saint Paul Curling Club and Chaska Curling Center.

Dean Gemmell, a former world-champion curler, knows all about the dedication and hard work it takes to make it to the Olympics. And it also takes money.

“I know how expensive it can be to have family travel around the world to be with you when you’re competing,” Gemmell explains. “It makes a big difference having people there to support you, so it’s really important.”

To help with these expenses, Gemmell is hosting a one-night celebration at Joke Joint Comedy Club this Wednesday, and the proceeds will help cover expenses for the curlers. Gemmell, a new(ish) comedian, will be joined by New York comedian Ben Hague, as well as locals Ryan Kahl and Joe Christianson.

“I tell people that if they hate my comedy, they’ll definitely like one of the other comedians,” he laughs nervously.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

There will also be an auction with Olympic-worn uniforms, gear, and “other stuff that curling nerds will probably go nuts over,” says Gemmell. Several of this year’s Olympians will be in the house for this special send-off, making this the most star-studded comedy show of the week.

While Gemmell is sure to point out that this isn’t a night just for curlers and curling enthusiasts, this might be the only show of the year where jokes about curling might have an audience.

“I don’t usually do much curling humor. It’s too hard to explain it to a non-curling crowd,” he says. “But for this show I might have to do a little bit.”

Come for the curling humor, and stay to support your country.



IF YOU GO:



Standup send-off for the U.S. Olympic curling team

Joke Joint Comedy Club

Wednesdy, January 24, at 8 p.m.

$30; 21+

Click here for tickets