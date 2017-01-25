Comedian Steven Wright is coming to Minnesota

The talented standup, actor, and writer got his big break in the '80s on The Tonight Show. Since then, he's gone on to win an Academy Award for short film, has been nominated for an Emmy for his work on Louis CK's Louie, and received two Grammy noms for comedy CDs.

Wright is known for his deadpan and lethargic speaking style, as well as his irreverent punchlines.

Tickerts for the show, which will be April 7 at the Ordway in St. Paul, start at a reasonable $22 and are on sale now. Check out www.ordway.org for more info, or call the box office at 651-224-4222.