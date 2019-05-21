Comedian Myq Kaplan records at Acme while spreading positivity and avoiding murder

“The show is about kindness, but with an emphasis on not murdering,” he explains. “It’s about being as full of love as one person can be. When you hate things, it means you have hate in you, in a way. That doesn’t make me feel good. I like to focus on the positives.”

This week, the New York-based comedian is recording his new album at Acme. Part standup, part one-man show, Kaplan’s performance is a unique, thematic approach to comedy that he’s performed both in comedy clubs as well as at the prestigious Edinburgh Festival.

“It’s funny, because comedy people want to know what it’s like bringing standup to a Fringe festival, and theater people wonder how the show translates with comedy crowds,” he says. “It’s not just jokes on jokes. It’s a more meticulously planned out show. It’s kind of a fun new puzzle I get to figure out.”

This won’t be Kaplan’s first foray into this type of themed show. In 2017, he released No Kidding, which explored not wanting children. Prior to that, Kaplan had recorded an album at Acme, and has been a club regular as well.

“Acme is the perfect place to record this type of show,” he says. “It’s like a mini comedy theater. Some people will say that theater is a higher form of art than comedy. If that’s true, then those people will still like Acme. It’s impossible not to like it. If anyone doesn’t like it, I will argue with them until they do.”



As for his motivations behind the show, Kaplan says that he feels people tend to gravitate toward the negative, which is a trend he has actively worked to change in himself.

“I don’t want to talk about all the things I don’t like. I want to share the things I enjoy and choose to spend my mental energy on,” he explains. “The person I’m dating asked me at dinner one night which comedians I hate. That just doesn’t feel good to me. I don’t want to focus on the things that push my buttons. It’s not that I actively try and ignore negativity, but I try and focus on how I can help and lighten negativity however I can.”

Most importantly, however, is that the show is still true to who he is as a performer.

“I’m maintaining the goal of being myself and creating a show that can be what I really want it to be. A lot of comedy is descriptive, whereas this show is more prescriptive. I’m trying to will things to be in my life and in the world that encourage growth.”

But at the end of the day, he’ll still settle for less murder.

“There’s a part of my show where I talk about being a ‘get murdered guy’ or a ‘murder guy.’ I’m definitely more of a get murdered guy.”

