Comedian Heather McDonald sounds off on Brangelina, Trump, and Kanye

On her resume is time spent as a writer/actress/roundtable personality on Chelsea Lately, two best-selling memoirs, an accomplished standup career, and a hilarious Netflix special. McDonald has made her mark and entertained fans no matter what the medium. That’s why it was a shock to the comedian herself when she found her biggest audience in the podcast universe.

“The reaction [to the podcast] has been the total surprise of my career,” she says from her home in California, while preparing for her trip to Mystic Lake Comedy Club this weekend in Prior Lake. “I love knowing that people listen to it while they’re working out, or doing data entry, or breastfeeding.”

McDonald’s Juicy Scoop podcast has become one of the most successful, engaging, and entertaining shows in the game today. McDonald’s no-bullshit approach to comedy, entertainment, and gossip has connected with listeners over the past year.

“I like that I can be honest and not give a shit,” she says. “I’m just sort of like screw it. I feel like I’m at the point in my career where I have the freedom to just air it out and say what I want. If someone has a juicy story, I want to hear it, I want to talk about it, and I want to name names. I don’t just mean famous people, either. I’ve been at shows and had a woman come up to me and tell me that she’s married, and that she’s at the show with her boyfriend. Hell yes, I want to hear that story.”

While she’s still actively touring stages all over the country, getting McDonald to hop a plane and touch down in the frigid Midwest in January is an opportunity that doesn’t come around all too often, as the mother of two tries to stay close to home during the week.

“I’m a mom, so I only really travel maybe two weekends each month,” she says of her touring schedule. “The reason I’m doing this tour is really sort of a 'thank you' to my podcast listeners and a chance for me to meet them in person.”

Personal connections are something McDonald has always been successful at navigating both in her career and her personal life, though she admits that sometimes it means taking people out of their comfort zones.

“I love talking on the phone. I grew up talking on the phone. It’s crazy though. The other week, I had a guest who we couldn’t reach, and finally my husband was just like, ‘You should call him,’ but my assistant told me she thought that would be too aggressive,” she recalls. “Calling someone on the phone is considered aggressive now? That is so crazy to me. I like talking to people, because you don’t have to worry about them screen-shotting your conversation or taking it out of context. I’m going to bring back phone-talkers.”

McDonald has no problem giving her two cents on whatever topic comes her way. When asked about some of the juiciest stories in the news over the past several weeks, she doesn’t hesitate to give her two cents:

On Hilary Duff:

“Hilary Duff kissed her son on the lips recently, and that’s fine,” McDonald says. “I have boys and I have to hold them down to kiss them. I’m kind of starting to turn into a pedophile, because I’m offering my boys candy in exchange for hugs and kisses.”

The Kanye West/Donald Trump summit:

“I think Kanye is going to perform at the inauguration,” she says matter-of-factly. “But I honestly hope they were talking about their own mental health. They have so much in common, and I’m surprised it took this long for them to meet.”

Brangelina's plane ride from hell:

“Anyone who has been married for a long time knows that kids ruin a relationship,” she says without a hint of sarcasm. “So I think Angelina was starting to resent Brad’s 50-year-old dad ways to begin with. Then one day he had a few whiskeys and became a crotchety drunk dad, the kids were waking him up on the plane, and when he yelled at them Maddox was like, ‘Fuck you dad.’ Then he flipped his shit and she saw her chance to get away from him. Now I think she can raise the kids and focus on herself, and he’ll go out and get a new wife.”

IF YOU GO:

Heather McDonald w/Will Weldon

Mystic Lake Comedy Club

January 6-7

7 & 9:30 p.m.

$19

Click here for tickets