ColorWheel turns 15, open studios at Casket: 4 artsy holiday markets this week

Art in the Solar Arts Building Studio 2 Ceramics

Light Up the Night — Light Up a Life

Where it’s at: Solar Arts Building, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis

What it’s about: The Solar Arts Building hosts its seventh annual Holiday Art Show & Open House, featuring pottery, paintings, jewelry, glass, mosaics, sculpture, and more from artists in the building. Chowgirls Catering will be on hand for Thursday’s opening and Friday, and Lira Arts Band will provide live music on Friday as well. Saturday there will be live art demonstrations, followed by family day activities on Sunday. Don’t forget to make a donation to fight hunger in Minnesota, and you’ll get a discount on your beer at Indeed Brewing Company when you purchase a piece of art.

Why you should go: It’s that time of year when you are probably thinking about getting a little something for friends and loved ones in your life. Why not get them a lovely piece of art? You can hit two birds with one stone as you do your gift shopping and help out a good cause.

When: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday; noon to 8 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

Casket Arts Holiday Marketplace Open Studio

Where it’s at: Casket Arts, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis

What it’s about: Craft-lovers rejoice, as Casket Arts hosts a free craft fair marketplace on the first floor of the building. On the upper floors, you can stop into the various artist studios. Live music will be on the fourth floor, and Vikre Distillery will be serving cocktails in the basement to benefit Compas, a nonprofit arts education organization. Brave the cold outside for some food truck treats.

Why you should go: Over 50 artists will be showing off their wares. Get crafty, enjoy the music, have a chat with artists, and have a tasty holiday cocktail.

When: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday; noon to 8 p.m Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

Water Bar & Public Studio

Almost Winter Art Market + In Progress Youth Art Exhibition



Where it’s at: 2518 Central Ave., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Juanita Espinosa, who ran the Native Arts Circle Gallery in the Minneapolis American Indian Center for nearly 20 years, has organized an event featuring a collective of artists and creatives, who have all kinds of goodies for you. There will be quilts, jellies and jams, prints, jewelry, and more. Youth from In Progress in St. Paul will have work to show as well.

Why you should go: Have you been to the Water Bar yet? It’s weird; they only serve water there. And yet it’s a neat space, and this event will definitely be worth it to see what Juanita Espinosa and her cohort are up to.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Check out this amazing promo poster. ColorWheel Gallery

Holiday Bazaar — 15 Year Anniversary Party

Where it’s at: ColorWheel Gallery, 319 W. 46th St., Minneapolis

What it’s about: ColorWheel Gallery celebrates 15 years at the crossroads between Kingfield and Tangletown with a weekend full of funky art, vintage treasures, and non-traditional gifts, cards, and more. Featuring an exhibit of paintings by Tina Blondell, Marina Castillo, and ColorWheel owner Tammy Ortegon, the event also includes plenty of guest artists and fashion.

Why you should go: It’s definitely worth celebrating anytime an independent local gallery hits 15 years. Come toast to Tammy Ortegon’s success, and take a peek at the wide array of surprises in store at the gallery.

When: 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday