Collaborative art, sky party at the Walker (this week's top art happenings)

Spacial Patterns



Where it’s at: co. (company project space), 1237 Fourth St. NE, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Two dance artists, Rahila Coats and Tori Casagranda, share movement created in response to the paintings and sculptures of Caroline Kent, now on view at co. Kent’s show is the gallery’s inaugural exhibition, titled “How Objects Move Through Walls,” and explores language, translation, and abstraction.

Why you should go: There are a number of reasons you should pick up a free ticket (reservations are required) to this one-night-only dance happening. One is to check out the latest endeavor of Cameron Keith Gainer, who is behind The Third Rail Quarterly, a magazine devoted to contemporary and modern art, politics, philosophy, and culture. The gallery similarly strives to offer engaging discourse through art. It’s also always worth it to see Caroline Kent’s smart, other-worldly imaginings. See how her ideas get translated in the body of two emerging dance makers.

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday. Find reservation here.

Walker Art Center

Terrace Thursdays: Summer Muses



Where it’s at: The Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Ride the midsummer wave with an evening on the Walker Art Center’s terrace offering music, performance, and art. The galleries at the museum are free during the party, and there will be music from City Counselor, Nadine, and Hello Psychaleppo to listen to you while you soak in Minneapolis’ skyline. There will also be a presentation by sculptor and performance artist Jordan Rosenow, along with a team of local dancers and art-making led by Isa Gagarin.

Why you should go: Last Saturday, sailboats touting colorful striped sails designed by French conceptual artist Daniel Buren raced and boated throughout the day at Bde Maka Ska. If you didn’t get a chance to see the spectacle, never fear: You can stop by the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden to take a look at them on your way to the Walker’s summer party. Breeze through the exhibits in lovely air conditioning before you head to the rooftops for some great tunes, performance, and art.

When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday.

Artists of all stripes are at Corner Store. Corner Store

Collage Montage Redux | A New Whole View

Where it’s at: Corner Store Gallery, 501 22nd Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Corner Store Gallery hosts a closing party for its 2018 Art-A-Whirl show, featuring a group of sound, film, and collage artists: Andrea Jenkins, Colin Leo, Danny Sigelman, Jacqui Juvland, Jodi Beatrix, and Philip Harder. The event starts with a happy hour, followed by a DJ arcade hosted by Danny Sigelman. There will also be performances by guest artists and musicians starting at 8 p.m.

Why you should go: Let yourself go in a swirl of sounds and colors, as these collage artists take you away. Corner Store Gallery is a block from Grumpy’s NE, which has their popular Vino Vinyl night the same evening, so you can hop back and forth between the two events.

When: 5-10 p.m. Thursday.

From gallery show to short stories to zine. Ekphrastic 2.0

Ekphrastic 2.0 Reading and Launch

Where it’s at: Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Last summer, during a residency at SooVAC gallery, artist Megan Vossler spent five weeks facilitating a very cool collaborative storytelling experiment in which 38 participating artists contributed to an ever-changing narrative created through images in the gallery. This week, that content gets repurposed in zine form, featuring the work created plus poems and short stories by writers James Cihlar, Anna George Meek, Michael Kleber-Diggs, William Reichard, and Elizabeth Tannen in response to the Ekphrastic installation. At the launch event, the writers will read their pieces, and you can pick up a copy of the zine.

Why you should go: This is a chance to take a look at the ways stories morph and shape in the hands of many different artists.

When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday.