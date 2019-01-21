Coen brothers trivia, Moon Glow Parade, and more free things to do this week

Coen Brothers Movie Trivia

Moon Palace Books

Sure, you might be able to recite the best quotes from The Big Lebowski and know who showed up on what season of Fargo on FX. But how much do you know about Blood Simple, The Hudsucker Proxy, or Burn After Reading? Now’s the time to test your true Coen brothers mettle at this night hosted by If I Only Had a Brain Trivia. This will be a monthly happening, with the series kicking off a Moon Palace with tribute to all things Coen. Beer and pizza will be available at Geek Love Cafe. 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Free. 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-454-0455. --Jessica Armbruster



U.S. Pond Hockey Championship

Lake Nokomis

Again this year on Lake Nokomis, hundreds of hockey players of all ages and abilities, along with tens of thousands of spectators, will brave the elements and pack the ice for four days of raw outdoor hockey, just how the hockey gods intended. For over a decade, the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships has attracted hockey nuts from all over the U.S. and Canada, as semi-pros, college standouts, and old guys who aren’t ready to hang up the skates square off in hopes of securing the coveted Golden Shovel. There are numerous divisions, allowing men and women of all ages and experiences to channel their inner Charlie Conway, while curious onlookers spend the day playing “Are my fingers missing or just cold?” Food and beer are available for purchase, so you can make a whole day (or four) out of it, but be warned: The warming tent where everyone huddles when they aren’t on the ice smells like hundreds of sweaty hockey players. Needless to say, the Pond Hockey Championships aren’t for the weak. For complete game schedules, see the official U.S. Pond Hockey website, www.uspondhockey.com. 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday; 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free. 5001 Lake Nokomis Pkwy. W., Minneapolis. Through Sunday —Patrick Strait

Saint Paul Winter Carnival

Various locations

Ice palaces! Royalty! Buttons! Cats! While it’s a brutally overused cliché, the annual Winter Carnival in St. Paul really does have something for everyone. For 10 days, our state capital becomes the winter wonderland of the Midwest, with more than 250,000 people filling the frozen streets. There are three parades (Moon Glow Pedestrian Parade, King Boreas Grand Day Parade, and the Vulcan Victory Torchlight Parade, which are also the three coolest parade names ever), a frozen 5K/10K/half marathon, the Saintly City Cat Show, ice skating, a snowplow competition, and the coronation of the Winter Carnival Royal Family. There are barstool and lawnmower races, Polar Plunges, and other competitions, giving you the opportunity to make the event your own. It’s kind of like the State Fair, except you’re shivering instead of sweating, and with ice sculptures instead of butter. The reality is that it’s going to be freezing in January and February whether we like it or not. This is your chance to not only defy the cold, but to celebrate it to the fullest. For complete prices and event schedules, see the official website, www.wintercarnival.com, or call the main hotline at 651-223-7400 for details. Thursday through February 3 —Patrick Strait

This Thursday:

Winter Carnival Memorabilia Display

Landmark Center

MN Lottery Happy Hour in Kellogg Mall Park

Beer and wine at 5 p.m.

Kellogg Mall Park

Moon Glow Pedestrian Parade

With treats at the Landmark Center before the event. 5:15 to 8:00 p.m.

Rice Park

2019 Multi-Block Ice Carving Competition

7 p.m.

Kellogg Mall Park