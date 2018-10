Gallery Grid 1/23 Lucy Hawthorne 2/23 Lucy Hawthorne 3/23 Lucy Hawthorne 4/23 Lucy Hawthorne 5/23 Lucy Hawthorne 6/23 Lucy Hawthorne 7/23 Lucy Hawthorne 8/23 Lucy Hawthorne 9/23 Lucy Hawthorne 10/23 Lucy Hawthorne 11/23 Lucy Hawthorne 12/23 Lucy Hawthorne 13/23 Lucy Hawthorne 14/23 Lucy Hawthorne 15/23 Lucy Hawthorne 16/23 Lucy Hawthorne 17/23 Lucy Hawthorne 18/23 Lucy Hawthorne 19/23 Lucy Hawthorne 20/23 Lucy Hawthorne 21/23 Lucy Hawthorne 22/23 Lucy Hawthorne 23/23 Lucy Hawthorne

Lea Johnson and Michael Crockett kept getting outbid on older Minneapolis homes, so they decided to start from scratch in Fridley. "Adding some character into new construction is kind of tough," Johnson says, but she was up to the task, filling her home with thrifted vintage treasures alongside newer pieces. Click here to find out more about this new build with old-school charms. All photos by Lucy Hawthorne.