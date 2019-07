Gallery Grid 1/29 Lucy Hawthorne 2/29 Lucy Hawthorne 3/29 Lucy Hawthorne 4/29 Lucy Hawthorne 5/29 Lucy Hawthorne 6/29 Lucy Hawthorne 7/29 Lucy Hawthorne 8/29 Lucy Hawthorne 9/29 Lucy Hawthorne 10/29 Lucy Hawthorne 11/29 Lucy Hawthorne 12/29 Lucy Hawthorne 13/29 Lucy Hawthorne 14/29 Lucy Hawthorne 15/29 Lucy Hawthorne 16/29 17/29 18/29 19/29 20/29 21/29 22/29 23/29 24/29 25/29 26/29 27/29 Lucy Hawthorne 28/29 29/29 Lucy Hawthorne

Welcome to Annette Schiebout's one-of-a-kind Wolf House in northeast Minneapolis. Click here to learn more about her Lord of the Rings-ian oasis. All photos by Lucy Hawthorne.