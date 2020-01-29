comScore
City Pages People Issue 2020: Meet the unsung heroes of the Twin Cities

Wednesday, January 29, 2020 by CP Staff in Arts & Leisure
Colin Michael Simmons

These everyday people help keep the Twin Cities great. 

Maia Maiden: The Choreographer

Oskar Ly, Christina Vang, and Teeko Yang: The Agriculture Artists

Rev. Lawrence Richardson: The Keeper of Faith

Dan Collison: The Rebel Minister

Tes de Luna and Jason Hughes: The Curators

Cynthia Quehl: The Music Teacher

Tony Lopez: The Broadcaster

Sammy McDowell: The Franchiser

Lilly Bernard: The Eco-Clothier

Zabdiel Luna: The Wrestler

Dave Cosgrove: The Historian

Mukhtar Ibrahim: The Witness

Mariah Wilberg: The Testifier

Audrey Williams: The Mothers’ Helper

Louis Moore: The Cyclist

Deborah Ramos: The Community Grower

Andi Snow: The Advocate

