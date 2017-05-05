City Pages live tweets Wizard World Comic Con this weekend
This weekend, thousands of folks will be traveling to the Minneapolis Convention Center for three days of celebrity meet-and-greets, killer cosplay, shopping, workshops, and adventure yoga at the Wizard World's fourth annual Comic Con in Minneapolis.
City Pages will be there as well, partaking in the fun. We'll be sharing our thoughts, snapping pics, tweeting from celebrity panel talks, and retweeting posts we think are great.
You can follow what we get up to this weekend @citypagesarts
