City Pages is turning 40 with a b-day party at First Avenue

Yes, we're now 40. No, we’re not old; we’re just getting started. And this April we’re going to party like a well-seasoned rock star.

We’ll be celebrating at iconic club First Avenue with tunes, drinks, fashion, and bit of retro fun. DJ Brian Engel of the fabulous Hipshaker dance night will be spinning hits and deep cuts of past eras, including funk, soul, and disco. Abba cover band ABBAsolutely Fab and tribute group the 70’s Sunshine Band will also take the stage.

In addition to the cash bar, 56 Brewing will be on hand with a beer made special to for the evening. And you can score free samples from Stigma Hemp Company, Monkey Shoulder, Hendrick’s Gin, and Duluth Coffee Company.

Twin Cities lady about town and Instagram queen Sarah Edwards will help us host the event, which will include a best dressed contest presented by local boutique Primp for those who go all out with the disco theme (don’t worry if that’s not your thing; some of us CP’ers are going punk… because that’s our everyday look).

We’re also looking to the future, and have partnered with Hands On Twin Cities, a charity that helps set people up with volunteer opportunities. A portion of the night’s proceeds will benefit this great organization. (They’re also turning 100 this year -- something to aspire to!)



Tickets are on sale right now, and they’re pretty cheap. Here’s what you need to know about this happening:

City Pages’ 40th Anniversary Bash

8 p.m. to midnight Friday, April 26

First Avenue

21+; $15

Purchase tickets on First Ave’s website here.