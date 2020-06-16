City Pages' Dog Lookalike Contest winners take us on an interpretive journey

The results? Inconclusive.

While we don’t have an answer to that query, we do have some dog-and-human pics to share. Let’s take a look at our top three winners, as selected by online readers.

Rather than focusing on shallow exterior, the first place winner opted to look into their heart for similarities, demonstrating that their pup enjoys drinking as much as they do.

Second place took clownery to a new level, upping their chance at winning by becoming their dog.

Finally, our third place winner opted to go abstract, encouraging us to imagine what the humans look like. But in our hearts we know that yes, their spirits are as pure as their good dogs.

So while we didn’t find any hard evidence that people eventually look like their dogs, we did find one truth: These people are getting gift cards from Bent Brewstillery.

