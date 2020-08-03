City Pages Comix Issue 2020: The end of the world as we know it

This year's theme is 2020: The end of the world as we know it.

This year has been a surreal, wild, and apocalyptic. That means that your submission could pretty much go in any direction. How does COVID-19 change the way we interact with people? Why did we protest to defund the police? Will the 2020 presidential election be another ending?

Whatever your topic and take, we want to see it in illustrated form, and the best entries will be selected to appear in print.

Last year, we featured 12 comics online, with select artwork making it into our print edition of the Comix Issue.

Check out the 2019 Comix Issue for inspiration.



Cartoonists must submit work that flows as true sequential art that tells a full story while adhering to our designated image dimensions, but there are no restrictions on the number of panels or how you use them.



Guidelines:



Color or grayscale images (color is preferred): 300 dpi.



If coloring with tones of gray, separate grays by 15%, i.e., 15 · 30 · 45 · 60 · 85% grays.



Comics must conform to one of the sizes listed in the Comix Issue guidelines.



Submit your entry with the following contact information:

Your full true name

The name you prefer to be credited in print

Your website, if applicable

Both print and online submissions selected will receive compensation.

• Comics must conform to one of the sizes below:

SIZE W × H COMPENSATION

½V 4.41" × 10.5" $100



½H 9" × 5.166" $100



¼ strip 2.125" × 10.5" $50



Deadline:



Monday, August 24. (Though sooner is always better.)



Submit to:

Emily Utne, City Pages art director, at emily [dot] utne [at] citypages [dot] com