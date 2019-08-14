comScore
City Pages Comix Issue 2019: The Future

Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in Arts & Leisure
Brad McGinty @bradmcginty

Brad McGinty @bradmcginty

For the latest edition of City Pages’ Comix Issue, we asked local artists to consider what the Twin Cities will look like in the year 3000. While some takes on the future are pretty grim, the overall opinion seems to be that we’ll still have that Minnesota flavor.

Ash Knight • @ashrittz.art

David Witt • www.patreon.com/dwittdailys

Josh Stifter • patreon.com/flushstudios

Tim Odland • @odlandtim • timodland.tumblr.com

Fran Di Caprio and Andy Monserud

Hannah Jones • monstrous.home.blog

Erik Lervold • @erik_lervold

Gwilt Waltney

Aaron C. Snow • aaroncsnow.com

