City Pages Comix Issue 2018: My Summer Job
Summer jobs are a right of passage.
They can be horrible (frying cheese in a cramped food truck), they can be hectic (summer camp for kids!), they can be delightful (dog walking!), and they can be so boring that you actually can't wait for the summer to end (hey there, office gig).
We invited comic artists to ponder the summer job, in all its fantastical, weird, and wonderful forms. The following are some great takes on warm weather employment.
Aaron C. Snow • aaroncsnow.com
Alexander Mitchell • alex-mitchell-studio.com
Athena Currier • actionathena.com
Brian Holland • @gumivenusdemilo
Written by Sean Michael Wilson • seanmichaelwilson.weebly.com • Drawn by Bryan Stone •bryanstone.wordpress.com
David Witt • DWITT.com
Jane Meyer • janemeyerartcomics.tumblr.com
Josh Stifter • patreon.com/flushstudios
Kelly Abeln • kellyabeln.com
Andy Wieland • andywieland.com/comics
Ryan Maticka
M.S. Harkness • m-s-harkness.tumblr.com