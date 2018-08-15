comScore
City Pages Comix Issue 2018: My Summer Job

Wednesday, August 15, 2018 in Arts & Leisure
chanchauart.com

chanchauart.com Chan Chau

Summer jobs are a right of passage.

They can be horrible (frying cheese in a cramped food truck), they can be hectic (summer camp for kids!), they can be delightful (dog walking!), and they can be so boring that you actually can't wait for the summer to end (hey there, office gig). 

We invited comic artists to ponder the summer job, in all its fantastical, weird, and wonderful forms. The following are some great takes on warm weather employment.

Aaron C. Snowaaroncsnow.com

Alexander Mitchellalex-mitchell-studio.com

Athena Currieractionathena.com

Brian Holland@gumivenusdemilo

Written by Sean Michael Wilsonseanmichaelwilson.weebly.comDrawn by Bryan Stonebryanstone.wordpress.com

David WittDWITT.com

Jane Meyerjanemeyerartcomics.tumblr.com

Josh Stifterpatreon.com/flushstudios

Kelly Abelnkellyabeln.com

Andy Wielandandywieland.com/comics

Ryan Maticka

M.S. Harknessm-s-harkness.tumblr.com

