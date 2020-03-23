City Pages Beer Fest and Best Of Party have been coronavirus postponed

While we do love a pint and a good party, we don’t love spreading COVID-19, so our upcoming Beer Festival and Best Of Party have been postponed.

Have no idea what we’re talking about? Well, our Beer Festival is an annual street/parking lot party where revelers can sample over 40 brews. The day typically includes food trucks, live music, and non-alcoholic drinks like coffee and kombucha, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting a local charity.

Meanwhile, City Pages’ Best Of Party is our big-ass celebration of our Best Of the Twin Cities issue, which features our editorial staff picks of our favorite things around town, including Best Beer List, Best Concert, and Best Fashion Designer. Readers also vote for their favorite things in the readers’ poll. The party usually features a full cash bar, small bites, art activities, live music, and more with a glam, cocktail hour-type vibe.

These two lovely events are still happening, we just don’t know when yet, as health and safety are our top priorities. Stay tuned for updates, folks!