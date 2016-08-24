City Pages 10th annual Comix Issue: Late night Twin Cities
There are myriad ways to experience the Twin Cities once the sun sets.
For our 10th annual Comix Issue, we asked local artists to riff on the theme “late night Twin Cities.” Submissions were as diverse as our nightlife scene, ranging from sarcastic struggles to find late-night eats, the evolution of an artist's after-dark adventures, and unabashed sentimentality for our twin towns.
These 12 comic strips not only highlight the best and sometimes worst aspects of our late-night activity (beware the “Drunqueens” and “Kreepsters”). But they also showcase the work of talented cartoonists who call Minneapolis and St. Paul home.
So enjoy this collection of reflective, celebratory, and hilarious comics, and let us know if you've got a line on a solid late-night sub shop in St. Paul.
Lucy Lawson
latticeanxiety.com
Tom Ryan
tomwryan.blogspot.com
Zach Dennis
zachdennis.tumblr.com
Corey Sweeter
coreysweeter.com
Erik Lervold
facebook.com/thermonuclearart
Alex Mitchell
alex-mitchell-studio.com
Josh Stifter
patreon.com/flushstudios
DWITT
dwitt.com
Elle Hansen
elle-hansen.com
Taylor Payton
taypayart.com
Arianna Fahrenkamp
[email protected]
Jane Meyer
[email protected]