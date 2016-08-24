City Pages

Local comics artists explore the Twin Cities' nighttime activity.

City Pages 10th annual Comix Issue: Late night Twin Cities

Wednesday, August 24, 2016

There are myriad ways to experience the Twin Cities once the sun sets.

For our 10th annual Comix Issue, we asked local artists to riff on the theme “late night Twin Cities.” Submissions were as diverse as our nightlife scene, ranging from sarcastic struggles to find late-night eats, the evolution of an artist's after-dark adventures, and unabashed sentimentality for our twin towns.

These 12 comic strips not only highlight the best and sometimes worst aspects of our late-night activity (beware the “Drunqueens” and “Kreepsters”). But they also showcase the work of talented cartoonists who call Minneapolis and St. Paul home.

So enjoy this collection of reflective, celebratory, and hilarious comics, and let us know if you've got a line on a solid late-night sub shop in St. Paul.

Lucy Lawson
latticeanxiety.com 

 

 

Tom Ryan
tomwryan.blogspot.com

 

Zach Dennis
zachdennis.tumblr.com

 

Corey Sweeter
coreysweeter.com

 

Erik Lervold
facebook.com/thermonuclearart

 

Alex Mitchell
alex-mitchell-studio.com

 

Josh Stifter
patreon.com/flushstudios

 

 

DWITT
dwitt.com

 

Elle Hansen
elle-hansen.com

 

 

Taylor Payton
taypayart.com

Arianna Fahrenkamp
[email protected]

Jane Meyer
[email protected] 

