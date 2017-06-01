Kitty Hall 2017 will feature a mix of fur babies and politics. People who visit the Minneapolis City Hall Rotunda (350 S. Fifth St.) will be met with 18 adoptable kittens ready to cuddle and play. Three of those cats are running for "Kitty Council President," and you'll be able to cast votes for your favorite in the least stressful election, ever.

The event will take place Tuesday, June 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., making it an ideal lunch or coffee break for those who work downtown. The happening is hosted by Minneapolis Animal Care and Control.

You can watch a super cute sneak-peek video below.