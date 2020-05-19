Circa Gallery to close after 30 years

“These times truly are unprecedented, and the COVID-19 virus, closures, and financial strain have not left galleries unaffected,” the release states. “With a heavy heart, we share the news that CIRCA will be closing its doors at the end of the month and transitioning into an online-only presence.”

The gallery is well-known for showcasing modern and contemporary art from local, national, and international talents. While many of their shows featured established artists, they also frequently highlighted work from new and emerging artists. Their annual Summer/Winter Salons offered a variety of samplings, while other exhibitions over the years touched on topics like mental health visibility, and often included surprising pairings.

This isn’t the first time the gallery has shifted to an online-only organization; in 2018 they moved out of their North Loop space before taking up residence in 2019 in Public Functionary’s old space in northeast Minneapolis.

The gallery is open by appointment only until it shutters its space completely. Leading up to the closure, Circa is offering a 20 percent discount on all works in its online shop, artsy.net/circa.