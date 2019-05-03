Cinco de Mayo, MayDay Parade, free beer at Town Hall: 55 free things to do this weekend

I am Kindness Amina Harper

FRIDAY:

I Am Kindness Gallery Show

This sweet art party invites revelers to purchase art not with money, but with acts of generosity. Each year, event organizer Sarah Edwards and crew round up a fabulous group of artists who are willing to give their art to patrons if they complete the task of their choosing. An artist could ask a client to spend time at an animal shelter, or invite them to volunteer at a food shelf, or to help a nonprofit organization for the afternoon. Participating artists include Alec Soth, Kate Iverson, Terrence Payne, Amina Harper, Shelly Mosman, and many others. The celebration will feature cocktails from Prairie Organic Spirits and Douglas & Todd Bourbon, gifts from local businesses, live music from the Mississippi Hot Club, and free valet parking. I Am Kindness also serves as an opening party for Canopy, so you can use this as an opportunity to check out the new space. Adam Levy and his band, Sunshine Committee, will kept the party going afterward. Visit eventbrite.com to reserve a spot on the guest list. 6-9 p.m. May 3; Free; RSVP required. Canopy by Hilton Minneapolis, 708 3rd St. S., Minneapolis; 612-332-0696. –Jessica Armbruster

DeBlitzed

9 p.m. May 3; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Filthy Animals (CD Release Show)

With the Smokes and Dr. Goon and the Daily Tribune. 10 p.m. May 3; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Garth Brooks Pre-Concert Patio Party

Featuring ticket giveaways, live performances by local country music artists, BBQ, and beer specials. 3-6 p.m. May 3; 12-6 p.m. May 4; Free. Finnegans Brew Co., 817 5th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-454-0615.



Hotel

With Jonathan Ackerman 9 p.m. Every 1st Fri.; Free. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.

Cassandra Snow Presents: Queering the Tarot

7 p.m. May 3; Free. Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.

Vinyl Night: The 1980's

With DJ Christian Fritz. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Moxy Minneapolis Uptown, 1121 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-822-5020.

Yarn bombing outside of AZ Gallery. AZ Gallery

Lowertown First Fridays

Featuring open studios, receptions, and more in the Lowertown neighborhood. For more info, visit lowertownfirstfridays.org. 6-9 p.m. Every 1st Fri.; Free. Lowertown, 5th St. E. & Sibley St., St Paul.

Paris Flea Market

Featuring antiques, fun collectibles, home decor items, glassware, ceramics, arts supplies, frames, and books. 5-9 p.m. The AZ Gallery, 308 Prince St., Suite 130, St. Paul; 651-224-3757.

Reykjavik Calling

Featuring the Bad Man, Mammut, and Kaelan Mikla. RSVP and more info at icelandnaturally.com. 8 p.m. May 3; Free with RSVP. Fine Line Music Cafe, 318 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8100.

Choral Concert: Invocation and Dance: Songs of Love, Life, and Death

Featuring the University Singers and Chamber Singers. 7:30 p.m. May 3; Free. Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 4th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-2345.



On Time and Water: A Call to a New Scientific Revolution

Panel discussion and Q&A with author Andri Snær Magnason, ceremonial blessing by Dakota members, and talks with Bjorgvin Saevarsson and a water bar representative. 4 p.m. May 3; Free. Water Bar & Public Studio, 2516 Central Ave., Minneapolis; 612-839-0810.



Spring 2019 Chamber Music Gala Concert

Presented by the University of Minnesota School of Music. 7:30 p.m. May 3; Free. Lloyd Ultan Recital Hall, 2106 S. 4th St., Minneapolis; 612-626-8742.



Summer Flower Show

Featuring a mixture of roses and lilies, with filler plants augmenting the main colors of lavender, purple and peach. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Daily from April 27-Sept. 29; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri.; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



The Compassion Experience

Interactive outdoor exhibit presented by Compassion International, examining children living in poverty in countries like Uganda, the Philippines, Kenya and Guatemala. More info at www.CompassionExperience.com. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. May 3-4; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 5; Free. Ridgedale Shopping Center, 12401 Wayzata Blvd., Hopkins; 952-541-4864.

Macalester College's 2019 Senior Thesis Exhibition

7-9 p.m. Law Warschaw Gallery, Janet Wallace Fine Art Center, 130 S. Macalester St., St. Paul; 651-696-6416.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Cinco de Mayo Star Tribune

SATURDAY:

Cinco de Mayo West Side Saint Paul Celebration

This Saturday, St. Paul celebrates Cinco de Mayo with all-day festivities. Things begin with a parade featuring a sea of colorful costumes and floats as they make their way along Cesar Chavez Street from Wabasha to Aida. Afterward, stroll through the area to discover food trucks, performance stages, and wares from small businesses. There will be areas boasting history exhibits, health screenings, and family activities. The Car, Truck, and Bike Show is ever-popular, and offers the type of tricked-out vehicles that look like they belong on Pimp My Ride. Categories include lowriders, mini-trucks, and unique wheels. Find more info at www.cincodemayosaintpaul.com. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 4; Free. West Side St. Paul, 176 Cesar Chavez St., St. Paul; 651-223-7403. –Jessica Armbruster

Invidiousus

With Rottenness, Deterioration, and Obsolete. 9 p.m. Oct. 28; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Linus

With Dingus and My Kid Banana. 10 p.m. May 4; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Aniki Allen of Ice Cream Bow Ties Tatum Vanyo

ANIKI: Kids’ Fashion Show

Featuring designs by Aniki Allen and Sanya Pirani, with entertainment provided by Step With Soul. Part of Fashion Week MN. 12-2 p.m. May 4; Free. Minnesota Children's Museum, 10 W. 7th St., St. Paul; 651-225-6000.

Twin Cities Record Show

Featuring dealers from the Midwest selling vintage and new albums, 45's, CDs, and music memorabilia. For more info, visit www.twincitiesrecordshow.com. 12-4 p.m. May 4; Free. Able Seedhouse & Brewery, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-405-4642.

Tabletop Bazaar

A sale of used role playing games, miniatures, tabletop games, and video games. Star Wars Ttrivia follows at 7 p.m. Saturday, 2-6 p.m. Wander North Distillery, 771 Harding St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-2189.

Blessing of the Maibock

Featuring a blessing from Rev. Aron Kramer, followed by free Maibock from 5-6 p.m. 5 p.m. May 4; Free. Minneapolis Town Hall Brewery, 1430 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-8696.

Shortfish: Iceland’s Premier Short Film Festival

Screenings of Icelandic films. 2:30 p.m. May 4; Free. Trylon Cinema, 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis; 612-424-5468.

Tats Cru Martha Cooper

Live From New York: Tats Cru Exhibition Open Gallery Hours

Meet these Bronx graffiti artists, who will have a residency at JXTA this season. Saturday, 2-5 p.m. Juxtaposition Arts, 2007 Emerson Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-588-1148.

Lake Minnetonka Studio Tour 2019

Featuring 14 open studios throughout the area, with work by 32 artists. More info at www.lakemtka-studiotour.com. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 4; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 5; Free. Excelsior Bay, Lake Minnetonka, 135 Lake St., Excelsior.



Larry McDonough Quartet Performs “June 25, 1961 - Bill Evans at the Village Vanguard”

7-9 p.m. May 4; Free. Boom Island Brewing Company, 2014 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-227-9635.

Walker Art Center

Jewelry & Accessory Makers Mart

Featuring hand-crafted designs from jewelry and accessory designers, benefiting the Walker's artistic and educational programs. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. May 4; Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.

May Free First Saturday: Everyday Extraordinary

Portrait art making activities, a short film screening, music performances by the Walker West Music Academy students, and free gallery admission. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 4; Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.

@hozay_dmngz Rik Sferra

Weirdly Positive // Positively Weird

Group show featuring work by Ian Babineau, Jose Dominguez, Fatherless, Ben Petersen, Peter Steineck, Anne Ulku, and Lindsey Wright. The opening reception runs 7 to 10 p.m. Sat., May 4; Free. CO Exhibitions, 1101 Stinson Blvd. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-4151.

Celebration of Celtic Junction’s 10th Anniversary and Irish Arts Week Kick-Off Day

Featuring live music, stories, poetry, presentations, and party with the Gunn Slingers Band. 1-10 p.m. May 4; Free; some events have fees. The Celtic Junction, 836 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-722-7000.

8th Annual Pan Asian Arts Festival

Featuring dance performances, arts and crafts, food, and presentations, presented by the Pan Asian Arts Alliance. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. May 4; Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.

Con los Ojos del Corazón: With the Eyes of the Heart

Exhibition exploring memory loss through objects from the local Latin community and photos by Xavier Tavera. Opening reception 10 a.m.-noon Sat., May 4, with a brief program, live music, and refreshments. Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.

Adam Turman

Posters ★ Prints ★ Paintings

Featuring gig posters, paintings, and prints, plus pizza and rock tunes. Saturday, 5-8 p.m. Nash Frame Gallery, Miller Textile Building, 861 Hennepin Ave. E., Minneapolis.

The Darby's Derby Watch Party

Drink specials and a live racing. Saturday, 3-6 p.m. Darby's Pub and Grill, 315 Fifth Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-746-5064.

Before | Beyond

Group exhibition of artists about to complete their Bachelor of Arts degree in the Department of Art at the University of Minnesota. Public reception 6-8 p.m. Sat., May 4. Free. Regis Center for Art, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-625-8096.



Call to Mind Live

Discussion about mental health featuring conversations led by Fred Child and Andrea Swensson, and performances and discussions from P.O.S, Lydia Liza, and Tesfa Wondemagegnehu. More info at calltomindnow.org. 1-5 p.m. May 4; Free. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911.

Minnesota Cloudscapes

Paintings by Heather Friedli. Opening reception 6:30-9 p.m. Sat., May 4. Free. Schmidt Artist Lofts, 900 W. 7th St., St Paul; 651-842-2980.



Choral Concert: Spring Fling

Presented by the University of Minnesota School of Music. 7:30 p.m. May 4; Free. Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 4th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-2345.



MacPhail Free Family Music Series: Peter and the Wolf

Performances at 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. With sample lessons to kids and adults on the instruments featured in the concert, and light refreshments following the performance. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. May 4; Free. MacPhail Center for Music, 501 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; 612-321-0100.



May Day Music on Main

Benefit for Hopkins Center for the Arts featuring food trucks, beer garden, an outdoor music stage, and a ticketed evening performance by Del McCoury Band. 4-10 p.m. May 4; Free; $49 for ticketed show. Hopkins Center for the Arts, 1111 Main St., Hopkins; 952-979-1100.



Twin Cities Community Gospel Choir Spring Concert

A narrated musical tour of the evolution of gospel. 7 p.m. May 4; Free. Sanctuary Covenant Church, 2018 Aldrich Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-692-6575.

MayDay Parade and Festival Max Haynes

SUNDAY:

MayDay Parade and Festival 2019

Get ready for a mega-dose of joy, puppets, and community as In the Heart of the Beast hosts its annual MayDay Parade and Festival. With art bikes, giant puppets, stilt dancers, marching bands, costumed characters, flowers, and glitter, this is Minneapolis’ quintessential spring celebration. So find a spot on Bloomington Avenue for the parade, make your way to the Tree of Life Ceremony afterward, and stay for a festival filled with peace and love at Powderhorn Park. MayDay is a must-see event, and a chance to revel in beauty, wonder, and social activism. This year, with news of HOBT’s financial struggles, you definitely won’t want to miss the party. If you can, be sure to give a donation to ensure this lovely event continues for years to come with help from the community. The parade starts at the corner of 25th Street East and Bloomington Avenue South, travels south on Bloomington to 34th Street East, and ends at Powderhorn Park. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. May 5; Free. Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-1141. –Sheila Regan

Werewolf Jones

With McVicker, Black Sam Malone, and Blood Cookie. 9 p.m. May 5; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Children's Fair

Featuring dancing by O'Shea Irish Dance, music by the Center for Irish Music, art, games, snacks, storytime, and puppets. 2-4 p.m. May 5; Free. The Celtic Junction, 836 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-722-7000.



Como: Making a Global Impact

Lecture series featuring a different conservation champion sharing stories, photos, and videos from their work in the field. Lineup and more info at www.comozooconservatory.org. 10:30 p.m. Every Sun. from April 7-May 31; Free. Como Zoo, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Iceland’s Thriving Literary Scene with Author Andri Snær Magnason

Author reads and discusses his recent work. Part of the Taste of Iceland cultural festival. 3-5 p.m. May 5; Free. Open Book, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-215-2600.



Minnesota Symphonic Winds: Spring Concert

Celebration of the ensemble's 40th anniversary. 3 p.m. May 5; Free. St. Philip the Deacon Lutheran Church, 17205 County Road 6, Plymouth; 612-341-2060.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Women of Song: Memories of Love

Celebration of mothers through folk songs, spirituals, and choral works. More info at www.womenofsongchoir.com. 4 p.m. May 5; Freewill offering. Faith United Methodist Church, 2708 33rd Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-781-3167.