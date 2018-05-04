Cinco de Mayo, MayDay, May the 4th, and Kentucky Derby parties: 55 free things to do this weekend

Yoda

FRIDAY:

May the 4th Be With You

Dark Fatha will be available while it lasts, and Lucky Brisket will be serving eats with a Dark Fatha BBQ. 5-11 p.m. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville; 844-879-2368.

May The Fourth Be With You

Featuring an art film screening, work by various multidisciplinary artists, karaoke, and other fun. 6-10 p.m. Better World Museum, 40 S. Seventh St., Minneapolis; 612-801-2642.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri.; Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



Trampled by Turtles Listening Party

Advance listen to the new Trampled by Turtles record, 'Life Is Good On the Open Road,' with a giveaway of a vinyl test pressing signed by the band. 6-8 p.m. May 4; Free. Solid State, 4022 E. 46th St., Minneapolis; 612-916-0990.

Stringdingers

10 p.m. May 4; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Double D Karaoke with Dani

10 p.m. May 4; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Hotel

With Jonathan Ackerman 9 p.m. Every 1st Fri.; Free. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.

The Brian Naughton Band

8:30 p.m. May 4; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

"Forage"

Looking for Something Bigger

Interactive installation by Preston Drum. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., May 4. Free. Forage Modern Workshop, 4023 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Introspectacle

Group exhibition of 36 artists about to complete their Bachelor of Arts degrees in the Department of Art at the University of Minnesota. Public reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., May 4. Free. Regis Center for Art, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-625-8096.



Lisa Jewell

Author presents her new book, 'Then She Was Gone.' 7 p.m. May 4; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.

ArtOpener: The St. Croix Valley Studio Tour

Featuring art throughout the studios and galleries along the St. Croix River. For more info visit www.artopener.com. 4-8 p.m. May 4; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily from May 5-6; Free. Seasons On St Croix Gallery, 401 2nd St., Hudson, WI; 715-381-2906.



Lowertown First Fridays

Featuring receptions, parties, sales, and other art happenings in the neighborhood. For more info, visit lowertownfirstfridays.org. 6-9 p.m. Every 1st Fri.; Free. Lowertown, 5th St. E. & Sibley St., St Paul.



Retro Game Show Night

Play classic game shows hosted by local comedy celebrities. 9-11 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri.; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



The Artist as Activist: Reinaldo Moya

Schubert Club's composer-in-residence talks about his role as a composer and activist. 7 p.m. May 4; Free. East Side Freedom Library, 1105 Greenbrier St., St. Paul.

Vendors and people crowd Cesar Chavez Street on May 6 for Cinco de Mayo celebrations in St. Paul. Photo by Matt Weber

SATURDAY:

Cinco de Mayo Festival St. Paul

One of the first big street fests of the season, Cinco de Mayo in West St. Paul showcases a variety of businesses, performers, and organizations. Things kick off with a parade at 10 a.m. featuring dancers, singers, floats, and more as they make their way along Cesar Chavez Street. The festival will showcase amazing vehicles, including lowriders (both bikes and cars!), rides with insane hydraulics, and mini trucks. Live music will be found on four stages, and family, history, and sports zones offer plenty to see and do, not to mention all the festival food and beer. Find more info at www.cincodemayosaintpaul.com. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. May 5; Free. Castillo Park, 149 Cesar Chavez St., St. Paul; 651-222-6347. –Jessica Armbruster

Derby de Mayo

Featuring the Kentucky Derby on HDTVs, games, raffle prizes, and special Indeed brews on tap, including Mexican Honey, Mexican Cousin, Arnie Palmer Shenanigans, Mojito Shenanigans, Strawberry Fields, and Cherry Dust. 2-8 p.m. Uptown Tavern & Rooftop, 1400 Lagoon Ave., Minneapolis; 612-824-3333.

Derby Day

Featuring cocktails, fancy hats, contests, race screening. 2-6 p.m. Du Nord Craft Spirits, 2610 32nd St. E, Minneapolis; 612-799-9166.

Dark Horse Derby Party

Featuring fascinators, prizes, music from DJ Shannon Blowtorch, more. A portion of the featured beverage proceeds will be donated to Twin Cities Pride. Noon to 8 p.m. Dark Horse Bar & Eatery, 250 E. 7th St., St. Paul; 651-313-7960.

Derby Day Party

Featuring screening of the Kentucky Derby, food and drink specials, hat contest, and season opener of the Trout Air Fishing Experience. 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. May 5; Free. Running Aces Casino and Racetrack, 15201 Zurich St. NE, Columbus; 651-925-4600.

Tongue Party (Record Release Show)

With Bummer, YANA, and New Primals. 9 p.m. May 5; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Cinco de Mayo Party

Featuring brews from Bad Weather and Indeed Brewing, Sweet Science Ice Cream, live music, games, and prizes. 1-10 p.m. Pajarito STP, 605 7th St. W., St. Paul; 651-340-9545.

Food Truck Fest at Midtown Farmers Market

Opening Day Food Truck Fest

Food trucks will be parking at Midtown Farmers Market this Saturday. Part farmers market, part festival, the day will offer good eats, shopping, live music, and family fun. Vehicles shilling tasty treats will include Kabomelette, Himalayan Momo, Whole Sum Kitchen Food Truck, the MidNord Empanada Truck, and Taqueria Victor Hugo. Onstage will be live acts such as Lonnie the L Train and Javier Trejo. Knock items off your shopping list, with vendors selling fresh greens, maple syrup, kombucha, meat, honey, and fresh bread. Other shenanigans include a hula hoop contest and lawn games. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. May 5; Free. Midtown Farmers' Market, 2225 Lake St. E., Minneapolis; 612-724-7457. --Jessica Armbruster

A Handmade Mother's Day

Handmade Mother's Day-themed goods from local makers. 12-5 p.m. May 5; Free. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 LaSalle Ave, Minneapolis; 612-999-6020.



Alma's May Day Market

Featuring handmade crafts from local artists, vendors, and artisans, with a massage therapist. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 5; Free. Alma: Cafe, Hotel and Restaurant, 528 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-379-4909.

Dirt Train

With Collapsing Stars. 10 p.m. May 5; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

L-R: Karin Jacobson, Madison Holler, Seventh & Stone

Walker Art Center’s Jewelry & Accessory Makers Mart

Featuring work by local artists, vendors, and makers. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 5; Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.

Flores de Mayo

Pollinator party featuring live music from the Back 40s, Part Time Ex's, and the Wayward McCoys, with Bridgeman's Ice Cream truck, honey from local vendors, and portions of pints sold donated to a pollinator habitat in the Twin Cities. 12-5 p.m. May 5; Free. Urban Growler Brewing Company, 2325 Endicott St., Saint Paul; 612-501-1128.



Free First Saturday: Move to the Music

Featuring a family concert by Alastair Moock, build your own mixed media set, listen and draw free-drawing exercise with jazz, and free admission to Jason Moran exhibit. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 5; Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.



Lake Minnetonka Studio Tour 2018

Featuring open studios throughout the area. More info at www.lakemtka-studiotour.com. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 5; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 6; Excelsior Bay, Lake Minnetonka, 135 Lake St., Excelsior.



ANCIA Saxophone Quartet

10:30 a.m. May 5; Free. Nokomis Library, 5100 34th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-630-6700. 2 p.m. May 5; Free. George Latimer Central Library, 90 W. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-266-7000.



Abstracts in Ink

Work by Shari Mader-Brown. Opening reception 7-9 p.m. Sat., May 5. Free. Artista Bottega, 937 7th St. W., St. Paul; 651-493-0861.

MSHSL 2018 Minnesota State Visual Arts Exhibition

Spotlight on the arts winners from the statewide MSHSL Visual Art section festivals. 1-4:30 p.m. May 5; Free. Perpich Center For Arts Education, 6125 Olson Memorial Highway, Robbinsdale; 763-591-4700.



MacPhail Free Family Music Series: The Jolly Pops

Performances at 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. With instrument demonstrations and crafts, and light refreshments. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. May 5; Free. MacPhail Center for Music, 501 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; 612-321-0100.



Snak Attack

8:30 p.m. May 5; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Teo Nguyen

Teo Nguyen: Recent Works

Paintings. Opening reception 4-7 p.m. Sat., May 5. Free. FilmNorth, 550 Vandalia St., Ste. 120, St. Paul; 651-644-1912.

Traffic Zone Open Studios

Featuring work by Traffic Zone artists for sale. 5:30-9:30 p.m. May 5; Free. Traffic Zone Center for Visual Art, 250 3rd Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-247-1244.

Train Day

Featuring model railroads, historic railcars, educational presentations, photographs, movie showings, family activities, and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 5; Free. Union Depot, 214 E. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-202-2700.



Twin Cities Record Show

Featuring dealers from the Midwest selling vintage and new albums, 45's, and music memorabilia. For more info, visit www.twincitiesrecordshow.com. 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. May 5; Free. Able Seedhouse & Brewery, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-405-4642.

In which we ride bikes & eat pastries, even in May

Friendly-paced 4-6 mile ride with treats. 9 a.m. to noon. Perennial Cycle, 3342 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-827-8000.

Boat Patrol

3 p.m. May 5; Free. The Underground Music Cafe, 1579 Hamline Ave. N., St. Paul; 651-644-9959.

The Plymouth Concert Band: Repercussions

7:30 p.m. May 5; Free. Wayzata High School, 4995 Peony Lane N., Plymouth; 763-745-6600. 7:30 p.m. May 5; Free. Wayzata High School, 4995 Peony Lane N., Plymouth; 763-745-6600. Image courtesy event organizers SUNDAY:

MayDay Parade and Festival 2018

For decades, the MayDay Parade and Festival has honored the changing of the seasons, both weather-wise and politically. Boy, do we need this event right now. This gathering is one of Powderhorn’s warm fuzzies of the year; leading up to it there have been fundraisers, papier mache sessions, and practices to bring revelers an eye-catching parade. Past years have included stilt walkers, belly dancers, unicyclists, and giant, handmade puppets. It’s trippy, it’s beautiful, and it’s neighborly. The parade is capped off with a Tree of Life Ceremony, followed by performances, family activities, and more in Powderhorn Park. The parade route runs along Bloomington Avenue South, from 25th to 34th Street. 12-7 p.m. May 6; Free. Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-1141. –Jessica Armbruster

North Loop Food Truck Fair

Featuring a variety of local food trucks and live music. 3-7 p.m. May 6; Free. Heritage Landing, 415 N. 1st St., Minneapolis; 612-341-0499.

Sweet Science Final Free Ice Cream Tasting

This is their last offsite tasting before Sweet Science opens in its brick and mortar space. Special flavors include Lime Curd White Chocolate and Stracciatella (ice cream with tiny flecks of chocolate). 3-6 p.m. May 6; Free. Tin Whiskers Brewing Company, 125 E. 9th St., St. Paul; 651-330-4734.

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun.; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Can Can Wonderland Bingo

12-2 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Christina's Memory Garden: An Operatic Melodrama in Three Movements

By Malene Sheppard Skaerved, with music by Nigel Clarke, featuring the University of St. Thomas Symphonic Wind Ensemble. 2 p.m. May 6; Free. O'Shaughnessy Auditorium, 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul; 651-690-6700.



Cinco de Mayo Festival

Featuring food, live entertainment, beer garden, mariachi, dancing, kids events, and live music. Held on East Lake St., between 27th Ave. and 29th Ave. 12-8 p.m. May 6; Free. El Nuevo Rodeo Restaurante, 2709 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-721-6601.



Diane Sanfilippo

Author presents her new book, '21-Day Suger Detox.' 1 p.m. May 6; Free. Barnes & Noble Galleria, 3230 Galleria, Edina; 952-920-2124.



Mississippi Valley Orchestra

With pre-concert talk at 2:30 p.m. 3 p.m. May 6; Free; donations accepted. Augustana Lutheran Church, 1400 S. Robert St., West St. Paul; 651-457-3373.

Susan Bartlett Foote

Author presents her new book, 'The Crusade for Forgotten Souls: Reforming Minnesota's Mental Institutions, 1946-1954.' 12 p.m. May 6; Free. First Unitarian Society, 900 Mt Curve Ave., Minneapolis; 612-377-6608.