Chris Rock returns to the Twin Cities (and other great things to do this week): A-List March 8-14

Have you ever heard of this Chris Rock guy before? Apparently he’s pretty good. For the first time in nearly a decade, the legendary comedian/actor/director/author is coming to town for three shows as part of his Total Blackout tour. Given the current state of affairs in the world, it’s not surprising that Rock has found the inspiration to take the stage once again. This is an opportunity to see the comedian in his element, where he began his career. That’s a rarity, as he’s been spending recent years on the big screen and behind the camera directing. Last year when Rock took on hosting duties for the Academy Awards, fans saw that he not only still has what it takes to perform live, but has become better with age. 8 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Sunday. $49.50-$125. 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. Friday through Sunday —Patrick Strait

WEDNESDAY 3.8



Jake Johannsen

Acme Comedy Co.

“Man, I wish I had a good story,” says comedian Jake Johannsen when asked about what he’s been up to since his last visit to the Twin Cities. “It wasn’t really my dream to spend my career going from club to club doing my show, but it’s kind of what I’ve done, and I’m enjoying it.” Many comedy fans consider Johannsen to be one of our greats, and he’s an inspiration to younger standups. “I feel there are more great comedians now than ever,” he says. “There are just really solid creative comics out there. We’re kind of moving away from the idea that a comedy show is something you give tickets away for to get people to buy booze and food... Hopefully, a comedy show is something you pay money for and people want to see what you have to offer.” Always an adept storyteller, Johannsen these days is talking about how hard it is to be a person. “We’re all just waking up every day and struggling to get our shit done so we can get to that little desert of what we want to do each day.” 18+. 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

THURSDAY 3.9



Roots to Healing

Goldstein Museum of Design

One of the keys to health and longevity, many experts agree, is consuming a plant-based diet. Done. But plants are also essential ingredients in nearly every aspect of lives, including our vices (where do you think booze and cigarettes come from?), our clothing (we’re not talking about Quiana), and medicine (including cannabis). In this exhibition, organized by the College of Biological Sciences Conservatory, plant-based remedies created in Minnesota are on display. Focusing on just several key plants (including cannabis, but also the lovely and rare Lady’s Slipper orchid), the show examines the historical, cultural, scientific, and economic value these plants — having taken root in Minnesota — bring to our lives. During the opening, two performance companies, Ananya Dance Theatre and LOTT, will showcase original compositions created in honor of, and inspired by, the exhibition. See them perform on Thursday, March 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. Free. 1985 Buford Ave., St. Paul; 612-625-5000. Through January 2018 —Camille LeFevre

Art Kills Kancer

Soo Visual Arts Center

While it might be hard to imagine, public service announcements don’t have to be lame. For proof, look no further than the Art Kills Kancer poster project. The series peddles important prevention and early detection information, but with an edge: One poster features a pair of neon lungs that are festooned with tumor-like black flowers (don’t smoke!), while another work featuring boob silhouettes in a variety of shapes and sizes makes it hard for you to forget your annual. It’s all part of a campaign against the “Hateful Eight,” cancers that can be prevented with lifestyle adjustments or early detection and treatment. At the opening party from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 9, Lori Barbero will DJ. Posters will be for sale throughout the weekend. Free. 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263. Through March 12 —Jessica Armbruster

Jon Rineman

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

Jon Rineman began his professional career in comedy writing on a freelance, per-joke basis for The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. He landed that gig after a family friend, who was mutual friend of Leno’s, passed some of Rineman’s jokes to the host. “I thought I’d get maybe a production assistant job or maybe an internship.” Two days later, Leno called. “I was at my parents’ house, and he called at 11 p.m. one night,” Rineman remembers. “We talked, and he liked me and started using my stuff on The Tonight Show.” Rinemean eventually contributed to SNL’s Weekend Update before being hired permanently by Jimmy Fallon. Working as a writer for TV has changed his standup. “It’s made me less observational,” he says. “You have to dig deeper.” Instead of current events and such, onstage Rineman is more apt to talk about family and relationships. “I shouldn’t say this when I’m trying to promote a standup appearance,” he says, “but I never really look forward to doing standup. It’s like going to the gym. But once I’m up there it’s great and I feel really great afterwards.” 18+; 21+ later shows. 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $15-$22. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Sunday —P.F. Wilson

The Ninth Annual Hitchcock Film Festival

Riverview Theater/Heights Theater

Carrying on a popular tradition, the ninth annual Hitchcock Film Festival returns to cast some sinister shade over the spring season. Of the seven featured films, Rear Window (1954) and Vertigo (1958) offer iconic performances from Jimmy Stewart as a man becoming increasingly unhinged over an all-consuming obsession with, respectively, the peculiar behavior of his neighbors and the identity of an enigmatically unobtainable woman. Stewart also lends supporting weight to Rope (1948) as a professor used as a pawn by two former students in a ghastly experiment to prove amoral superiority. Nefarious deeds similarly escalate in Psycho (1960) when a desperate secretary absconds with a client’s money only to be fatefully detoured to a remote hotel run by a skittish young man and his domineering mother. Aberrant desires are rendered even more disquieting by Frenzy (1972), a late-period thriller now ranked among Hitchcock’s most chilling works. The Wrong Man (1956) spins a tale of unjust persecution made all the more inescapable through the film’s uncharacteristic starkness. The sense of a waking nightmare is even more pronounced in The Birds (1963), wherein a quaint seaside town suffers an inexplicable avian uprising. Visit trylon.org/series/169 for dates and showtimes. $8. Riverview Theater, 3800 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-7369. Heights Theater, 3951 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights; 612-424-5468. Through May 8 —Brad Richason

Commemorating His Purple Reign: A Textural Tribute to Prince

Textile Center

This April marks the one-year anniversary of the death of Prince. At the Textile Center, folks will be celebrating his life through quilts. The juried show, curated by African-American quilt historian Dr. Carolyn Mazloomi, will showcase the work of 24 quilters from all over the country, including members of the Women of Color Quilting Network. While traditional quilts tend to be thought of as wholesome, makers will be getting a little more feisty and fabulous to honor the Purple One. The collection includes a piece featuring the lyrics to “Erotic City,” a lovely tribute to “Purple Rain,” and a few works festooned with doves, guitars, and glittering jewels. The opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 9, features a presentation from Mazloomi. 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-436-0464. Through April 29 —Jessica Armbruster

Lines Leading Nowhere

Quarter Gallery

The University of Minnesota’s Quarter Gallery debuts its RCA Emerging Artist Program this week by featuring pieces from three up-and-coming female artists based in the Twin Cities. “Lines Leading Nowhere” highlights the work of Lauren Flynn, Rose Sexton Johnson, and Kate Sheldon. Flynn moved to the Twin Cities in 2013, and has been exhibited in a number of local galleries. Currently a Jerome Resident at Highpoint Center for Printmaking, she also helps run Yeah Maybe gallery in Minneapolis. Multimedia artist Sexton Johnson explores psychological and physical spaces through an architectural treatment of a variety of materials. Sheldon is a painter, and also co-founded White Page gallery. There will be an opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 9 (an artists’ talk is at 5 p.m.). Free. Regis Center for Art, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-625-8096. Through March 25 —Sheila Regan

FRIDAY 3.10



Postcommodity

Bockley Gallery

Two years ago, artist collective Postcommodity subverted the U.S./Mexico border by setting up giant “scare-eye” balloons, the kind typically used by farmers and gardeners to deter birds, along the border between Douglas, Arizona, and Agua Prieta, Sonora. The installation sent a strong message about walls and borders while also reclaiming the eye symbol’s Native origins. This week, three members of the collective — Raven Chacon, Cristóbal Martínez, and Kade L. Twist — will stop by the Walker Art Center to discuss the piece, titled Repellent Fence, and how they got communities involved in the project. The opening reception for the show takes place at Bockley Gallery from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 10, and an artists’ panel will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at the Walker Art Center. Both events are free. 2123 W. 21st St., Minneapolis; 612-377-4669. Through April 15 —Sheila Regan

We the People

2001 A Space

“We the People,” a new exhibition from Loretta Bebeau, was a long time coming. It started back in 2011, while Bebeau was teaching at an alternative school where she met many immigrant teenagers who didn’t remember much of their mother tongue or didn’t speak it at all. Bebeau began “collecting languages” around town, from which she made nine paintings. In the summer of 2013, during Open Streets Northeast, she set up a table and invited people to trace their hands. The experience was so much fun that she repeated it the two subsequent summers. In 2015, she made two large paintings incorporating both the languages and the hands for the Hennepin Avenue storefront project Made Here. It was then that she realized she could create a whole new body of work from this theme, the result being five large-scale paintings that incorporate the languages, the handprints, and new immigration-inspired drawings. “This was an effort to document the languages that make up our community,” she says. “It was a project meant to unify and celebrate the diversity.” There will be an opening reception from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 10. 2001 Fifth St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-623-3138. Through March 31 —Erica Rivera

SATURDAY 3.11



Glitch Art Is Dead: Minneapolis

Gamut Gallery

Sometimes mistakes can be inspiring and beautiful. This is part of the idea behind glitch art, a quirky art form that requires something to go wrong before creativity begins. When a computer freezes or the screen becomes oddly pixelated, most of us see headaches. For glitch artists, this type of malfunction is an opportunity for inspiration. These technological fails can be saved in a document for further manipulation, or turned into a sound file to be sampled. If you want to go old school, tape a bunch of magnets to a VCR, pop a tape in, and see what happens. This weekend at Gamut Gallery, over 90 artists from around the world will share the fruits of their intentionally error-filled efforts. There will also be workshops for those who would like to learn how to make their own art. The opening reception from 7 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, will include music from DJs, while the closing reception from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, March 31, features live glitch-art music curated by Alex Kmett and visuals by Steve Killingbeck. Free; $5 opening reception; $10 closing reception. 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis; 612-367-4327. Through April 1 —Jessica Armbruster

Goodbye Cruel World

The Crane Theater

In playwright Robert Ross Parker’s exceptionally dark farce Goodbye Cruel World, the haplessly unemployed Semyon Semyonovich Podsekalnikov announces his intention to end his life. Rather than eliciting concern, Semyon’s suicidal declaration leads to a progression of outlandish advice for following through with killing himself. Though these callous urgings are voiced by a gallery of figures, each harbors a not-so-secret desire to profit from Semyon’s tragic fate. The comically bleak view of human nature in Parker’s narrative was directly derived from the original source material, The Suicide, by Soviet playwright Nikolai Erdman. (When it premiered in Russia in 1928, The Suicide so offended Stalin that the work was banned and Erdman was exiled.) Rather than shying away from the piece’s absurdist perspective, Parker amplifies the ridiculous scenario, ensuring a cathartic supply of gallows humor. Directed by Andrew Chambers, this much anticipated new production from Theatre Pro Rata features Derek Meyer in the lead role of Semyon with a supporting cast consisting of Elizabeth Efteland, Katie Kaufmann, Jim Ramlet, Ben Tallen, and Edwin Strout. 7:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, plus Monday, March 13; 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26. $14-$41 sliding scale at the door. 2303 Kennedy St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-548-1380. Through March 26 —Brad Richason

Patterns of Dialogue

Form + Content Gallery

In 2009, Clarence Morgan and Howard Oransky, two venerable Twin Cities artists whose focus is strong, graphic patterning, shared a lively exhibition. They’re doing it again, and this time the show includes a range of work exploring ideas about rhythm, structure, imagery, and experience. Oransky’s oils feature lines in space that curl with the delicacy of fine hair. Morgan’s collages on paper — enlivened with acrylic, ink, and colored pencil — layer form and color in dense compositions. Both artists’ collections have a kinetic quality that lifts form and materiality right off the page. There will be an opening reception from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 11. 210 N. Second St., Minneapolis; 612-436-1151. Through April 8 —Camille LeFevre

TUESDAY 3.14

Insights Design Lecture Series

Walker Art Center

What happens when someone who is colorblind pursues a career in illustration? If you’re Andy Rementer, your work is remarkably colorful, with bold blues, banana yellows, and bubble-gum pinks. The painter and illustrator also brings a healthy dose of humor to his creations, which include postage stamps ironically starring long-distance online lovers, a comic book that is actually a furniture catalog, and a series chronicling the dating disasters of a lonely frog. He’ll be talking about his career this Tuesday as part of the Walker Art Center’s Insights Lecture Series. The talks kicked off last week with a chat with Google artist Rob Giampietro. Next week, Clara Balaguer and Kristian Henson, co-founders of the Office of Culture & Design/Hardworking Goodlooking, will discuss their efforts showcasing artists and authors in developing countries. The series concludes with Richard Turley, whose edgy artistic visions can be seen in Bloomberg Businessweek magazine, on MTV, and at Wieden + Kennedy. If you can’t swing ticket fees, fear not: The Walker will be streaming each talk live on Facebook. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. $24 per lecture; $72 series package. 1750 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. Through March 28 —Jessica Armbruster