Chris Rock is coming to Minneapolis after a nine-year break from touring
Fans of standup, Oscar host, and actor Chris Rock should be excited for the news that the comedian has booked a Minneapolis stop on his just-announced Total Blackout tour. It's been nine years since his last tour, which brought him to the Orpheum Theatre in 2008.
The downtown Minneapolis venue will host him again next year, when he returns to perform on March 10.
“First time in nine years, haven’t done it in awhile,” stated Rock via a live Facebook feed announcement. “Been a little busy... But hey, it’s time, okay.”
Tickets are priced between $49.50 and $125, and go on sale to the general public this Friday, December 9 at Ticketmaster.
If the show sells out or you can't afford the ticket price, fret not: Rock also recently inked a deal with Netflix for two standup specials.
Comments
Venue Details
More from Arts & Leisure
Sponsor Content