Chris Rock is coming to Minneapolis after a nine-year break from touring

The downtown Minneapolis venue will host him again next year, when he returns to perform on March 10.

“First time in nine years, haven’t done it in awhile,” stated Rock via a live Facebook feed announcement. “Been a little busy... But hey, it’s time, okay.”

Tickets are priced between $49.50 and $125, and go on sale to the general public this Friday, December 9 at Ticketmaster.

If the show sells out or you can't afford the ticket price, fret not: Rock also recently inked a deal with Netflix for two standup specials.