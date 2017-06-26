Choose between '80s and '90s dance nights (and other free things to do this week)







Movie Mondays: Caddy Shack

Crave Rooftop

Tonight's rooftop movie features a young Bill Murray and Chevy Chase as they golf, fight groundhogs, and eat pool turds (it's actually a candy bar). Monday at dusk. 824 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-332-1133.

Trolls

Mon. 9 p.m. Audubon Park.

Twin Cities Black Film Festival

Tue. 9 p.m. Father Hennepin Bluff Park.

Insight Summer Kick-Off Party

The Happy Gnome

Insight Brewing will be heading to the Happy Gnome for some $5 pints this Wednesday. Choose from the hoppy Dankbot, coffee-imbued Banshee Cutter, wheat-fueled Witbier, and the Crazy Aunt, a shandy-like brew with a whisper of gin and tonic flavoring. 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. 498 Selby Ave., St. Paul; 651-287-2018. --Loren Green

Cinema and Civics: Hidden Figures

Stevens Square Park

Featuring live music and snacks for sale, followed by the movie at dusk. 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. 1801 Stevens Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Princess Bride

Wed. 9 p.m. Van Cleve Park.

Back to the Future

Thu. 9 p.m. Lyndale Farmstead Park.



Thursday Movies: The Parent Trap (1961)

Before you hit the light rail for home, head to dinner and then take in a movie by the Target Field Station, where they’ll be screening flicks on Thursday nights at 7 p.m. 1 Twins Way, Minneapolis.





Traveling Patio Picture Show

Grumpy’s Northeast

Trash Film Debauchery will be road tripping to a variety of pubs and bars this summer to screen amazingly awful flicks on patios. You’re going to need that beer. The series kicks off at Grumpy's with Gleaming the Cube, a movie starring Christian Slater as a teenage skateboarder investigating the death of his Vietnamese brother. Dusk on Thursday. 2200 Fourth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Shenanigans Flight Night

Indeed Brewing Company

On Thursday, Indeed is hosting an event that will allow you to try one beer, Indeed's Shenanigans, four different ways. Order up a flight for $12 and you'll score the original summer ale, a mimosa version, one infused with watermelon and basil, and one enhanced with lemonrass. Thu. 3 to 9 p.m. 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The 90s Preservation Society

Clubhouse Jäger

Dance your way into the weekend with tunes from the '90s. There will be rock (Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Metalicca), hip-hop (Snoop, Naughty By Nature), pop (No Doubt, Britney Spears), and more. Thu. 8 p.m. to midnight. 923 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Hot Pink Hangover's Back to the '80s

331 Club

... Or dress in your Reagan-era best and dance to hits and classics from the early years of MTV. Thu. 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.