Glam Doll Donuts

FRIDAY:

Glam Doll 7-Year Anniversary

Seven days of doughnut happenings at both locations. That includes free treats to the first 25 people in the door each morning, new and old flavors revisited, a Friday-night dance party with DJ Ebonics on Eat Street, swing dancing in Northeast, doughnut decorating, and and pop-up eats with Soul Bowl. Glam Doll Donuts, 2605 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-345-7064.

Southside Harm Reduction Benefit

9 p.m. Feb. 21; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Super Flasher

With Butter Boys and Shatter Cones. 10 p.m. Feb. 21; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

"The Oldest Living Things in the World" Rachel Sussman, 'Llareta Leaf Clusters'

The Oldest Living Things In the World

For the past decade, Rachel Sussman has traveled the world with biologists, photographing ancient organisms ranging in age from 2,000 to over 80,000 years old. Her project has taken her to Antarctica, where she met a patch of 5,500-year-old moss; Australia, where she photographed stromatolites that helped oxygenate Earth; and Greenland, where ancient lichens grow a centimeter a century. “I approach my subjects as individuals, of whom I’m making portraits, in order to facilitate an anthropomorphic connection to a deep timescale otherwise too physiologically challenging for our brain to internalize,” Sussman explains. The amassed collection eventually became a New York Times bestselling book, The Oldest Living Things in the World. This week, she’ll be in town to explain her project, share images from her travels, and discuss how climate change is impacting these locations. Meet artist Rachel Sussman at NewStudio Gallery’s free opening reception on Friday, February 21, from 6 to 9 p.m., followed by an artist’s talk on Saturday, February 22, at 1 p.m. Free. NewStudio Gallery, 2303 Wycliff St., St. Paul; 651-207-5527. –Jessica Armbruster

Hotpants Soul & Funk Night

21+. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.

Transmission Presents: I Heart UK

Featuring all UK music from DJ Jake Rudh, with drink specials. 8 p.m. Feb. 21; Free. Brit's Pub & Eating Establishment, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-3908.

Last year's Girl Scout Cookie Flights at Sisyphus Sisyphus Brewing

Girl Scout Cookie Week

Who doesn’t love cookies? At least one Sisyphus customer. “We had invited a Girl Scout to set up a table to just sell the cookies,” owner Sam Harriman remembers. “A patron with clear aggression issues yelled at the Girl Scout that she had no business being in a bar.... This made her very upset, so we brainstormed a way to help her sell as many cookies as possible.” Thus, Girl Scout Cookie week was born. The event is now in its fifth year, pairing Girl Scout cookies with a curated beer flight. Try their Oak Fermented Lager, the Flagship IPA, Peanut Butter Jackpot, and Churro Imperial Brown Ale, each intended to go with a different cookie. They’ll be available during business hours all week. Noon to midnight Friday. Free. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W., Minneapolis; 612-321-8324. –Loren Green

Lori Barbero Vintage T-shirt Sale

Shirt sale spanning a variety of bands, events, logos, and more, plus early '80s concert photography from Tommy Smith. 6-9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. June, 3406 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-354-3970.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

"Words, Words, Words..." at Praxis

Words, Words, Words...

International group photography exhibition. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Feb. 21. Free. Praxis Gallery and Photographic Arts Center, 2637 27th Ave S., Minneapolis; 612-728-5520.

Sabbatical Exhibition: Kindra Murphy, Natasha Pestich, Barbara Schulz

Work by the MCAD Fine Arts professors. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Feb. 21. Free. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs

8:30-11:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Birch's Lowertown, 289 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; 651-432-4677.

"Objects in Flux" Craig Clifford, 'Cluster'; Debbie Kupinsky, 'Mandala'

Objects In Flux

Wisconsin artist Debbie Kupinsky’s installations bring everyday objects and ceramic creations together to engender references throughout art history: surrealism, abstraction, minimalism, feminist art. Her use of white and of repetition, which is juxtaposed with her choice of objects, is at once disturbing and engrossing. There’s a sense of the uncanny at work here, along with playfulness and disruption. Meanwhile, Craig Clifford, also from Wisconsin, is a maximalist, layering the objects he creates into ceramic structures teetering beneath the weight of their narratives. There will be an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 21, and an artists’ talk on Tuesday, March 10, at 7 p.m. Free. Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575. –Camille LeFevre



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Pictured: A chonk Getty Images

SATURDAY:

Chonkfest

Celebrate chonks with Kitty Revolution, a local no-kill cat shelter. Featuring big boi adoptable cats, handmade kitty toys, cat-themed coloring, prizes, and celebrate the release of Megachonker, a new brew. Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-293-5231.

Farewell Party

With pan dulce and cafecito for purchase, free commemorative Dulceria Bakery swag, and more. Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Dulceria Bakery, 1839 E. 42nd St., Minneapolis; 612-886-1180.

KNAG (EP Release Show)

With Allergen and Full Catholic. 10 p.m. Feb. 22; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Powerful Female Poets

Featuring Ethna McKiernan, Isadora Gruye, Peuo Tuy, Katie Vagnino, and Sonia Greenfield. Saturday, 6:30-8 p.m. Free. Eat My Words Bookstore, 214 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 651-243-1756.

Dinosaur Hampton

An Evening with Outstanding Gentlemen

A pop-up shop featuring shoe shillers Greenwich Vintage and embroider extraordinaire Dinosaur Hampton. Chainstitching, shoe and boot shine, resole and repair services will also be offered. Saturday, 4-8 p.m. Atmosfere, 730 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-333-1843.

Winter Survival RAVE

Help restore the floodplain and prairie ecosystems with fire building and shelter making sessions, but outdoor Minnesota survival tips. Registration is required: email [email protected] or call 651-291-9119. Saturday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Crosby Farm Regional Park, 2595 Crosby Farm Rd., St. Paul; 651-632-5111.

"Getting There" Joshua Cunningham

Out West: Charles Lyon; Getting There: Joshua Cunningham

Paintings. Artist's talk 2 p.m. Sat., Feb. 22. Free. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800.



2020 LoLa Winter Fine Art Exhibition

Group show featuring art on display and for sale from the League of Longfellow Artists. Opening reception 5-7 p.m. Sat., Feb. 22, with music from Solsta Records, drinks, and snacks. 12-5 p.m. Daily from Feb. 22-23; 12-5 p.m. Daily from Feb. 29-March 1; Free. Squirrel Haus Arts, 3450 Snelling Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-669-8712.



Blacks in Environment, Music & Media

Black History Month celebration featuring live music by Joel Shapira and Charmin Michelle, a screening of the documentary 'Half Past Autumn: The Life and Works of Gordon Parks' by local filmmaker Craig Laurence Rice, and a panel discussion. 12:30-5:30 p.m. Feb. 22; Free. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-872-4041.

SUNDAY:

NE Jazz Band

9 p.m. Sun. Feb. 23; Free. Dusty’s Bar, 1319 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-378-9831.



Lynn Avery & Cole Pulice

With Jonah Parzen-Johnson, Ivan Cunningham, Simon Petrick, and Sophie Boisvert. 9 p.m. Feb. 23; Free. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Music Under Glass: Annie Mack

4:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 23; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Open Jam

8 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.