Check out this gorgeous drone footage of Bruce Munro's Arboretum installation
This winter, the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is hosting a beautiful series of light installations by Bruce Munro.
University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum
Feb 3rd 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Feb 4th 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Feb 5th 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
$12-$17 online; $15-$25 at the gate
The British-based artist used thousands of water bottles, delicate lights, and and wiring to create twinkling fields, sparkling walkways, and grand installations. It’s meant to be taken in at ground-level. However, it’s not too shabby when you look at it from above -- or in these spectacular photos from opening weekend.
The Arb recently released some drone footage taken of the five installations, all illuminated at night. Take a look if you need something colorful and calming today.
