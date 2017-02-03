Check out this gorgeous drone footage of Bruce Munro's Arboretum installation

Bruce Munro: Winter Light at the Arboretum University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

Feb 3rd 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Feb 4th 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Feb 5th 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

$12-$17 online; $15-$25 at the gate

The British-based artist used thousands of water bottles, delicate lights, and and wiring to create twinkling fields, sparkling walkways, and grand installations. It’s meant to be taken in at ground-level. However, it’s not too shabby when you look at it from above -- or in these spectacular photos from opening weekend.

The Arb recently released some drone footage taken of the five installations, all illuminated at night. Take a look if you need something colorful and calming today.