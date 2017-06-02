Check out these cool shops during Open Streets: Lyndale Avenue

Open Streets Minneapolis: Lyndale Intersection of Lake Street and Lyndale Avenue

Jun 4th 11:00 am

Free

In the past few years, the event has really blown up and become hugely popular, enough to expand into other neighborhoods throughout the summer. It also helps boost the retail foot traffic. If you’re planning to pop over and enjoy the car-free environment, here’s where to shop before you hit up the food vendors and bars.

June & Belle Weather Sidewalk Sale

Stop by upscale resale store June and its gift-shop neighbor Belle Weather, for a blowout sidewalk sale. I’ve scored some serious gems here in the past, including a pair of Christian Lacroix shoes for less than $20 and a ruffled Moschino cardigan. Items are priced anywhere from a $.25 to about $5, but bring cash for the sidewalk sale. Both stores will have summer dresses, cards, gifts, and shoes. June has also recently added the excellent niche candle line, Boy Smells.

Pharmacie

Who doesn’t need fancy soap or a pretty candle? Yeah, everyone does. They’ve now added men’s clothing, too, so you don’t have to go all the way to the North Loop to find cool stuff for dudes.

(FB)

Proper

Stop by Proper on 27th and Lyndale to check out their selection of cute, affordable, bright summer dresses and separates (it's a great place to stop by before a summer wedding that you don’t have an outfit for) and to browse a vintage pop-up from a new vendor, Wellie’s Vintage.

Cliché

What’s a visit to Lyndale without a stop at the old faithful, Cliché? They've been around for years, and always have something new and fun to check out and try on. Go say hi before you hit up your favorite food vendors or get a beer bloat. (Nobody likes trying on clothes with beer bloat.)

(FB)

The Corner Store

This classic gem is a bit off Lyndale’s beaten path (you'll have to walk a few blocks down Lake Street to Bryant Avenue), but if you’re a vintage fan, you gotta go. Nobody has the selection of Levi’s that the Corner Store boasts, and that’s reason enough. Cut them into cutoffs while you’re there, and go. (Is that sacreligious? Oh well.)

Treehouse

It’s closing at the end of the year, so visit the historic record store before it’s too late. Get me a Tammy Wynette album while you’re there, won’t you?

(Image courtesy event planners)

Also worth checking out this week:



On Saturday night, visit the Minne-Mile Night Market, which sprawls along Minnehaha Avenue. Featured vendors include vintage sellers Moth Oddities, Wanderlust Vintage Market, Fair Anita (fair trade jewelry), Amelia & Holly’s (doggie treats), and more. (Saturday, June 3, from 5 to 10 p.m. -- aim for 4051 Minnehaha Avenue in Minneapolis.)

