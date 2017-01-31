Chairlift Speed-Dating: A blind date you can't escape

At the event, skiers and snowboarders looking for love can ride the chairlift up with other singles. If you make a connection, you can take the plunge down the hill and meet for hot cocoa inside. If the ride is the most grueling minutes of your life? Zoom the crap down that hill and hop on again.

The event is generous in demongraphic, as ages 21 to 60 years old are welcome. Young urban professionals and mature folks looking for a second chance at love are especially encouraged to attend. (Though that combo most likely won't be paired together on any rides -- unless that is your thing.) Ride pairings will be aided by the professional expertise of LUNA matchmakers.

The event will take place on Sunday, February 19, with check-in and registration starting at 2 p.m. The greatest, worst, or most mediocre rides of your life will take place between 3 and 5 p.m.

Whether or not you find love, you might score a prize; each time you ride the chairlift you earn a raffle ticket, and winners will be announced at an after-party.

Tickets are $30 each, and include a drink ticket and a lift ticket. Ski or snowboard rentals are separate (or bring your own). You can purchase tickets at the Afton Alps website.