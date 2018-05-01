Ceramics go modern, crazy intricate paper cuttings: Art happenings this week

Tamina Muhammad

Where it’s at: East Side Arts Council, 977 Payne Ave., St. Paul.

What it’s about: Illustration artist Tamina Muhammad will be featured at the East Side Arts Council this week for an evening of art, snacks, and conversation. Born in New Jersey, Muhammad is a graduate of Pratt Institute in Manhattan, and is currently based here in Minnesota, where she has a thriving business in face painting, design, and illustration.

Why you should go: Muhammad’s striking illustrations of warm-hued figures, breathtaking landscapes, and playful use of colors are worth checking out.

When: See her work at a reception that runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

"Altered Passages"

Where it’s at: Regis Center for Art, 418 21st Ave., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: This show, curated by Sonja Peterson, is about ecosystems under duress. Peterson’s own intricate paper cuttings will be on view, as well as the work of visual artists Rachel Breen and Cheryl Wilgren Clyne, poet Laurie Allmann, and student artists.

Why you should go: Taking on issues of the environment, colonization, and greed, the artists in this show look at the way natural resources are imported and exported, and the power dynamics at play in those pathways. You’ll get a dose of beauty as you engage with the political and sociological problems they are examining in their work.

When: The public reception run from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday.

"City Sine Cera"

Where it’s at: Northern Clay Center, 2424 Franklin Ave. E., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Six artists grapple with the influence of urban environments through contemporary ceramic arts. The show is named after the Latin root of the word sincerity. The artists featured in the show include David East, John Oliver Lewis, Sarah Lindley, Bobby Silverman, Adam Welch, and Merrie Wright.

Why you should go: From digital technologies to industry, the body, perception, and structure, these contemporary ceramic artists are pushing into the future as they take stock of the world and the histories which the artform was created.

When: The opening reception is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.

"Forage"

Where it’s at: Forage Modern Workshop, 4023 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Preston Drum has got a new interactive installation at Forage Modern Workshop, where he'll turn the midwestern design shop into his own art studio. Looking at the artist studio as a construct, Drum ruminates on the idea of creation and process.

Why you should go: An artist who has been exhibited locally at places such as the Soap Factory, Mia, and the Walker Art Center, as well as at the Jonathan Ferrara Gallery in New Orleans, Preston creates intriguing installations where he manipulates reality and warps perception through his treatment of materials like cardboard and wood. His work also includes drawings, paintings, video, and re-purposed materials.

When: The opening reception is from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday.