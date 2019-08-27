Celebrating black art, art on the North Side, and other art happenings this week

Emerging Curators Institute

Artist-Centered Curatorial Practice



Where it’s at: The White Page, 3400 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis

What it’s about: What does building relationships have to do with curating? Curators Lynnette Miranda and Tricia Heuring investigate this question in this public event put on by the Emerging Curators Institute, a new program designed to support and nurture curators in the Twin Cities.

Why you should go: There’s a powerhouse team of thinkers behind the Emerging Curators Institute. The program launched this year, and aims to connect established, independent curators with the new generation, helping them learn what it takes to enter the field. This conversation between Miranda and Heuring will offer insight into how building human relationships is a key part of curatorial work.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday

Art Force Amy Tillotson

Art Force's Best of Summer Showcase

Where it’s at: 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Ste. 175, Minneapolis

What it’s about: Art Force showcases work by local artists in this breezy end-of-summer show.

Why you should go: Head on over to northeast Minneapolis for a group show of local painters and other artists. Artwork services provider Art Force has a showroom that doubles as a gallery for this event.

When: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday

August 2019 X Northside

Where it’s at: Juxtaposition Arts, 2007 Emerson Ave. N., Minneapolis

What it’s about: This weekend, guest artist Nancy Musinguzi will lead gallery tours of the current exhibition at Juxtaposition Arts, which features multi-dimensional portraits of youth involved with JXTA using photography, storytelling, and research.

Why you should go: This weekend is your last chance to catch Musinguzi’s exhibition, which closes on Saturday. In addition to the gallery tours led by the artist, JXTA will have issues available of a zine created by JXTA’s Graphic Design Lab, and portraits made by youth artists in JXTA’s Contemporary Arts Lab.

When: 4-5 p.m. Friday; 2-3 p.m Saturday

'8 Seasons of Art'

The 8 Seasons of ART concert: The Celebration of Black Art

Where it’s at: N.E.O.N., 1007 W. Broadway Ave. N., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Themed around the 400th anniversary of Africans slaves arriving in Jamestown via Dutch traders, this event celebrates black artists in the Twin Cities. With music, art, food, and a screening of Phillip McGraw’s documentary 8 Seasons of Art: A Black Arts Story, the event demonstrates how art can be a tool for resilience against racism.

Why you should go: Get a deeper look at the lineage of black artists in the Twin Cities, and celebrate the work black artists are creating today.

When: 5-7:30 p.m. Friday