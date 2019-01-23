Matthew Broussard

WEDNESDAY 1.23

Comedy

Matthew Broussard

Acme Comedy Co.

A lot has happened in comedian Matthew Broussard’s life since he last spoke to City Pages. “I moved to New York City, found a girlfriend, we moved there together. I had shoulder surgery; my arm’s in a sling,” he says via phone, wandering around Ft. Worth, Texas, before doing a series of shows. Broussard’s girlfriend is also from Texas: Austin, to be exact. However, he didn’t meet her while he was touring, he met her in the most 21st-century of ways: “We met on Instagram,” he says. “She understood I could only live in L.A. or New York, so I told her to look for jobs in both. She found the better job in New York City, which is what I was hoping for.” Broussard, who grew up in Atlanta, started doing comedy in Houston, and eventually moved to L.A. But he always wanted to be a New York comic. “It’s been a dream. The people are so passionate here. In L.A., there is so much drama and big goals. In New York, it’s so hard to get by, so you just focus on the day-to-day. Looking too far into the future can really drag you down.” 18+. 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Theater

A Little Night Music

The Ritz Theater

Theater Latté Da is bringing Stephen Sondheim’s A Little Night Music to the cozy quarters of the Ritz Theater. Based on the Ingmar Bergman film Smiles of a Summer Night, A Little Night Music concerns the entangled relationships of Desirée Armfeldt, a bewitching actress who has eschewed domesticity in favor of the heightened passions of the stage. Weary of endless tours and fleeting affairs, however, the actress is reconsidering her perspective, particularly in regards to Fredrik Egerman, an accomplished lawyer and former lover. Never mind that Frederik is currently committed to a frustratingly chaste marriage with the much younger Anne, or that Desirée’s latest paramour, Count Carl-Magnus Malcolm, is obsessing over her every move. Such imbroglios only scratch the surface of a work in which every character harbors a secret infatuation, to be passionately revealed through song. Two of the Twin Cities’ most acclaimed talents, Sally Wingert and Mark Benninghofen, headline the production under the assured direction of Peter Rothstein. The show is in previews Wednesday through Friday this week. 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sundays. $39-$49. 345 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-339-3003. Through March 10 —Brad Richason

Image courtesy U.S. Pond Hockey Tournament

THURSDAY 1.24

Festival/Sports

U.S. Pond Hockey Championship

Lake Nokomis

Again this year on Lake Nokomis, hundreds of hockey players of all ages and abilities, along with tens of thousands of spectators, will brave the elements and pack the ice for four days of raw outdoor hockey, just how the hockey gods intended. For over a decade, the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships has attracted hockey nuts from all over the U.S. and Canada, as semi-pros, college standouts, and old guys who aren’t ready to hang up the skates square off in hopes of securing the coveted Golden Shovel. There are numerous divisions, allowing men and women of all ages and experiences to channel their inner Charlie Conway, while curious onlookers spend the day playing “Are my fingers missing or just cold?” Food and beer are available for purchase, so you can make a whole day (or four) out of it, but be warned: The warming tent where everyone huddles when they aren’t on the ice smells like hundreds of sweaty hockey players. Needless to say, the Pond Hockey Championships aren’t for the weak. For complete game schedules, see the official U.S. Pond Hockey website, www.uspondhockey.com. 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday; 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free. 5001 Lake Nokomis Pkwy. W., Minneapolis. Through Sunday —Patrick Strait

Festival

Saint Paul Winter Carnival

Various locations

Ice palaces! Royalty! Buttons! Cats! For 10 days, our state capital becomes the winter wonderland of the Midwest, with more than 250,000 people filling the frozen streets. There are three parades (Moon Glow Pedestrian Parade, King Boreas Grand Day Parade, and the Vulcan Victory Torchlight Parade, which are also the three coolest parade names ever), a frozen 5K/10K/half marathon, the Saintly City Cat Show, ice skating, a snowplow competition, and the coronation of the Winter Carnival Royal Family. There are barstool and lawnmower races, Polar Plunges, and other competitions, giving you the opportunity to make the event your own. It’s kind of like the State Fair, except you’re shivering instead of sweating, and with ice sculptures instead of butter. The reality is that it’s going to be freezing in January and February whether we like it or not. This is your chance to not only defy the cold, but to celebrate it to the fullest. For complete prices and event schedules, see the official website, www.wintercarnival.com, or call the main hotline at 651-223-7400 for details. Through February 3 —Patrick Strait

Erik Johansson, 'Cut and Fold'

FRIDAY 1.25

Art/Museum

Imagine: Surreal Photography by Erik Johansson

American Swedish Institute

It’s hard to image how the curators at the American Swedish Institute could top the revelatory, perception-transforming, aesthetically exhilarating exhibitions of recent years, from the feral folk-infused fashion of “The Weather Diaries” to Kim Simonsson’s soul-shattering sculptures of children and animals. But they have. “Shift” is the cultural institution’s theme for 2019. This means a change in focus for its exhibitions. Swedish photographer/visual artist Erik Johansson’s surrealist works usher in the year. In his worlds, fish as wide as rivers are the bedrock of inhabitable islands, roads part into ribbons of lush green fields, and kayakers navigate waterways of broken mirrors. Take a breath and plunge in. There will be a public preview party from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, January 25, featuring music by Go For Retro, a selfie studio, drawing/note taking exercises, and food and drinks by FIKA. Included with museum admission; $15-$20 for the preview party. 2600 Park Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-4907. Through April 28 —Camille LeFevre

Festival

Winterfest 2019

Union Depot

Winterfest is the grown-up version of the parking-lot beer festival. Instead of endless outdoor brews that inevitably end up on the pavement, brewers, often dressed in formal wear, pour their own creations for imbibers inside the historic halls of Union Depot. More than 30 restaurants will serve special menu items designed for pairing. But first and foremost, Winterfest is a showcase of Minnesota beer, a snapshot of the scene in 2019 that features flagship pints, winter warmers, and one-off specialty brews. It all begins with live bagpipers, followed by samples from 100 breweries, and wraps up with a fan-appointed winner. In between, there will also be live music by LaValle Jazz, plus educational sessions and cigar rolling. Find tickets and more info at www.mncraftbrew.org. 21+. 7 to 10 p.m. $90; $50 sober/designated driver. 214 E. Fourth St., St. Paul; 651-202-2700. —Loren Green

Film

Welcome to Dreamland: Two Early John Waters Films

Trylon Cinema

Director John Waters revels in bad taste. His movies are unabashedly trashy, bombastic, joyous, and affectionate, starring characters who are unapologetic about who they are. Before he grabbed national commercial attention with Hairspray, he and his crew, Dreamland Repertory, were making delightfully garish movies free from Hollywood input. This two-part series at Trylon Cinema will screen two deep-cut Waters classics: Multiple Maniacs and Female Trouble. Both star Waters’ muse, drag queen Divine, and both feature homicidal rampages. In Multiple Maniacs, a group of crazy circus freaks decide to go on a killing jag in the suburbs. Female Trouble follows the downward slide of Dawn Davenport (Divine), a teen who runs away and becomes a killer after not receiving cha-cha heels for Christmas. See them both this weekend. 7 and 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday. $8. 3258 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-424-5468. Through Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

Theater

She Loves Me

Artistry

Based on Parfumerie, a 1937 play by Hungarian playwright Miklós László, She Loves Me is a tale of unwitting lovers that has been retold by Hollywood no less than three times: 1940’s The Shop Around the Corner, 1949’s In the Good Old Summertime, and 1998’s You’ve Got Mail. The stage adaptation, from the songwriting duo of Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick (of Fiddler on the Roof fame), is a perfect blend of tempestuous passions and rollicking playfulness. Bolstered by a charming script by Joe Masteroff, the musical serves as an endearing tribute to classic Broadway romances, delighting in the tale of two antagonistic co-workers who have unwittingly been sharing their innermost secrets as anonymous pen pals. The musical’s playfulness is not confined to the central pair, however, but pulls an eccentric range of characters into the mix. Featuring orchestration conducted by musical director Anita Ruth, this Benjamin McGovern-directed production enlists Sarah DeYoung, Ryan London Levin, and a talented ensemble to strike the right chemistry for this revered romance. The show is in preview on Friday, January 25. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, plus Wednesdays in February; 2 p.m. Sundays. $46; $15 preview. 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington Center for the Arts, Bloomington; 952-563-8575. Through February 17 —Brad Richason

Art Sled Rally Nick Lethert

SATURDAY 1.26

Festival

Art Sled Rally

Powderhorn Park

There’s something joyously ridiculous about art sleds. Each year, neighbors, friends, and families come together to create contraptions that bring warmth to our cold hearts in the dead of winter. Sure, these may not be structurally sound. But the sheer glee that comes from people sending their piece de resistance down a hill in Powderhorn Park is just the kind of thing we need in January. Past years have seen a variety of characters and creations make their way—often pretty slowly—to the bottom. Oompa Loompas, a Zamboni sled, child pirates, and LEGOs (riding the double-decker couch from the movie, no less) have ridden the snow. Who knows who—or what—will be racing this year? Find more info at artsledrally.com. 2 to 4 p.m. Free. 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster

Film

Drop Dead Gorgeous

The Saloon MN

Relive the pageantry, high stakes, and dead bodies of Drop Dead Gorgeous when the Saloon screens the cult classic this weekend. The film features an all-star cast, including Kirsten Dunst, Brittany Murphy, Allison Janney, Denise Richards, and Amy Adams in her first big film (she was working at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres when she auditioned). This movie, filmed in Minnesota, is always worth watching—what’s more enticing than watching teen pageant contestants knocking each other off in pursuit of the title? The evening is hosted by drag performer B. Louise, who screens camp movies the last Saturday of each month. There will be popcorn, games, a $10 beer bust, and, of course, plenty of cheeky commentary. Pageant costumes are encouraged, but not required. Visit the event’s Facebook page to RSVP. 18+. 6 p.m. Free. 830 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-332-0835. —Sheila Regan

Festival

Saintly City Cat Club Championship Cat Show

Saint Paul Rivercentre

The dogs took over St. Paul a few weeks ago. Now it’s time for a cat party, as nonprofit Saintly City returns to the Rivercentre for their annual show. Over 200 felines will be traveling to downtown in hopes of winning Best Cat honors. There will be 26 different breeds hanging out and being fancy, including fluffy Persians, majestic Maine Coons, hairless Sphinxes, big eared Cornish Rexes, and floppy Ragdolls. They’ll be competing in classes such as kitten, championship, premiership, veterans, and household pets. As part of the Saint Paul Winter Carnival, two (most likely very confused) cats will be awarded king and queen of the event on Sunday, and will be adorned in ceremonial crowns and capes for a photo op. An expo featuring pet-related services and products will also run the during festivities. Find more info at saintlycitycatclub.org. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. $4; $3 children and seniors. 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; 651-265-4800.Through Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

"Fascinators' Ellen Heck

Art/Gallery

Fascinators: Ellen Heck

Groveland Gallery

Americans seemingly can’t get enough of the British monarchy. Our fascination with all things royal extends to the extravagant headgear that members of the court are seemingly compelled, per royal edict, to wear on special occasions. For that reason alone, Ellen Heck’s prints of no-nonsense girls wearing möbius strips or other mathematical or paradoxical figures perched on their heads is intriguing. And hilarious. But they also convey, in amazing fashion, the thought process of the subjects in these portraits. Heck uses woodcut, drypoint on copper, and hand painting in creating these works, which bring the inner lives of these soon-to-be young women to the fore. There will be an opening reception from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, January 26. Free. 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800. Through March 2 —Camille LeFevre

Festival

18th Annual Kite Festival

Lake Harriet

This Saturday, Lake Harriet will be the site a wintertime party for families. The frozen ice will host a variety of fun, including kites of all shapes and sizes taking to the sky. Bring your own, or simply watch the experts from the Minnesota Kite Society do their thing. Other activities include snowshoeing, ice fishing, and fat tire bike riding. A bonfire where you can roast marshmallows will help warm you up, and there will also be a heated tent featuring live entertainment from the folks at the Art Shanty Projects. The nonprofit organization hosted its festival at Lake Harriet last year, and will return next year. After the main event, stay with the Shanty crew, who will host a benefit party in the tent featuring bingo and more until 7 p.m. Noon to 4 p.m. Free. 43rd St. W. and E. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster

Opera

The Italian Straw Hat

Ordway Theater

You know Nino Rota’s music. You’ve hummed it. The Italian prodigy, born in 1911, saw his first professional work produced before the age of 11, and found a fan in the great Arturo Toscanini. His greatest acclaim would come much later when he became one of cinema’s most prolific composers, collaborating often with Federico Fellini and creating the unforgettable music for the first two Godfather movies. The indefatigable Rota continued to write orchestral and chamber music as well as operas, the most notable of which is 1955’s The Italian Straw Hat, a joint effort with his madre, Ernesta Rota, who penned the libretto. This jaunty farce about a groom who must scour the streets of Paris on his wedding day to replace a beloved straw hat eaten by his horse is an ideal showcase for Rota’s lively melodicism. This production, conducted by Jonathan Brandani and directed by Andrea Cigni, features Andrew Stenson as the groom Fadinard and Lisa Marie Rogali as his bride, Elena. 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Tuesday, plus Thursday, January 31; 8 p.m. Saturday, January 2; 2 p.m. Sunday, January 3. $25-$200. 345 Washington St., St. Paul; 612-333-6669. Through February 3 —Bryan Miller