Catbath at 331, a spooky makers' fair at the Haunted Basement: 31 free things to do this weekend

Dead Kings of Norway at 331

FRIDAY:

Dead Kings of Norway

With Band of Joy, Landazuri, and Balloon Race. 9 p.m. March 22; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Catbath

With ahem, Cadence and the Wolf. 10 p.m. March 22; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri.; Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



The Laughing Waters Band

8 p.m. March 22; Free. Day Block Brewing Co., 1105 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-617-7793.



Vic Volare

Vic's last Friday night at Hell's Kitchen after a 10-year run. 6 p.m. March 22; Free; reservations recommended. Hell's Kitchen, 80 S. 9th St., Minneapolis; 612-332-4700.

John Knuth

John Knuth: The Silver Scenery

Opening reception 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday. NewStudio Architecture, 2303 Wycliff St., St. Paul.



Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Neighbor Day

Celebration of the legacy of Fred Rogers, featuring hands-on activities, youth performances, a community meal, bouncy house and inflatable planetarium, obstacle course, and family events, hosted by the Saint Paul Public Schools' Community Education Department. RSVP and more info at www.eventbrite.com. 4-7 p.m. March 22; Free; RSVP requested. Rondo Education Center, 560 Concordia Ave., St. Paul; 651-325-2672.



Nikki & the RueMates

Monthly residency on the fourth Friday of each month. 9:30 p.m. Every 4th Fri.; Free. Dusty's Bar, 1319 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-378-2118.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Smoke Signals Image courtesy event organizers

SATURDAY:

Smoke Signals 2019

This Saturday marks the return of Smoke Signals, an annual barbecue competition at Insight. Three competitors will vie for a trophy, while revelers get to eat the results. In addition to the beer hall’s regular offerings, special selections will be tapped on the hour. That includes a Mango Dankbot, a Triple Shot Banshee Cutter, a Dandelion & Elderflower Brut IPA, a Strawberry Kiwi Lager, and a Smoked Chili Scotch Gravity Well. UP Coffee Roasters will be serving up their own fresh brew during the day, and Glam Doll Donuts will bring some sweet treats. Bluegrass bands will play tunes all day, with the Roe Family Singers, Pistol Whippin Party Penguins, and Wailing Loons on the schedule. All ages. 12-10 p.m. March 23; Free; $2 for 21+ drink wristbands. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-722-7222. –Jessica Armbruster

Solarama Crush

Release party for Minnesota’s first solar beer. The dry-hopped American IPA is made with honey harvested from bee apiaries on flowering solar farms, made in collaboration with 56 Brewing and non-profit Fresh Energy. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.

Mike Gunther & the Total Crapshoot

10 p.m. March 23; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Witchden

With Thrallfrost, Dark Martian, and Anoxia. 9 p.m. March 23; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Koo Koo Kanga Roo

Koo Koo Kanga Roo at the Mall Of America

Free show kicking off the Kids' Choice Awards viewing party. Saturday, 6 p.m. Mall of America, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.

Comunidad Appreciation Day

Free make-and-take art led by La Luchadora Screen Printing, prizes, celebration pan dulce specials. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dulceria Bakery, 1839 E. 42nd St., Minneapolis; 612-886-1180.

Aquarium Expo 2019

Presented by the Minnesota Aquarium Society. More info at aquarium.mn/2019. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. March 23; Free. Hagfors Center for Science, Business, and Religion, 700 21st Ave. S., Augsburg College, Minneapolis; 612-330-1000.



Day Trip: Electronic House Music Showcase

Featuring Uptown Orphan, Mouse, and KGB, hosted by Manual Controller. 3-5 p.m. March 23; Free. Nomad World Pub, 501 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-6424.



Demolition Dreaming Release

DVD release party for the feature film by Minneapolis animator John Akre. 7 p.m. March 23; Free. Eat My Words Bookstore, 1228 2nd St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-804-7985.

Free Ink Day Star Tribune

Free Ink Day

This Saturday marks the return of Highpoint’s ever-popular Free Ink Day, an afternoon where the organization invites people to get creative and try out their tools and techniques. The afternoon will focus on watercolor monotype, a practice that yields pieces ranging from dreamy abstracts to evocative landscapes. Folks who stop by will receive a quick orientation before creating an original work using water-soluble materials and an etching press. This is a kid-friendly happening, but adults are welcome to come in and make prints as well. 12-4 p.m. March 23; Free. Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-871-1326. –Jessica Armbruster



Mill City Winter Market

Indoor marketplace featuring local food, ceramics, jewelry, art, music, and home products. More info at millcityfarmersmarket.org. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 23. Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



New Hope Community Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.

Springing From the Grave at Haunted Basement L-R: Threadmancer Embroidery, Strangely Rabid Arts and Crafts, Haunt Armada

SUNDAY:

Springing From the Grave: A Maker's Fair

Collection of crafts and wares from local makers and artisans, presented by the Haunted Basement. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 24; Free. The Haunted Basement, 2010 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Rock the Cradle 2018

Featuring kids' disco, story time with the Current hosts, a reading by author Joseph Kuefler, DJ instruction from DJ Kool Akiem, children's art activities, pop up performances by Border CrosSing and Cameron Kinghorn, and live music from Aby Wolf, Andy Cook and friends, and DJ Hampster Dance. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 24; Free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Guest Artist Open Rehearsal with Amel Tafsout

Featuring instruction on the Guedra and dancing to Raï music. 3:30 p.m. March 24; Free. Jawaahir Dance Company Studio Theater, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-872-6050.



Martin Devaney

5 p.m. March 24; Free. House Of Mercy, 436 Roy St. N., St. Paul; 651-252-4841.



Minnesota Write On Mamas

Minnesota members of the national group Write on Mamas present essays from their new collection, 'She's Got This! Essays on Standing Strong and Moving On.' 5 p.m. March 24; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.