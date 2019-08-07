Cat Vid Fest, sour beer sampling, 'Drop Dead Gorgeous': A-List 8.7-12

Adrienne Iapalucci Image courtesy the standup

WEDNESDAY 8.7

Adrienne Iapalucci

Acme Comedy Co.

“I was dating this guy, and in the first week he decided to open up to me,” comedian Adrienne Iapalucci tells an audience. “He told me his mother said he was her biggest mistake. I thought that was kind of harsh. But the more I got to know him I thought, ‘Never doubt a mother’s intuition.’ She knows if she’s putting out a shoddy product.” Born and raised in the Bronx, Iapalucci creates an air of subtle sarcasm onstage as opposed to the stereotypical New York brashness. “I don’t get along with my mother,” she continues, “which is weird, because I live in her basement apartment. We got into a fight and I called her. I could hear her walk over to the phone, see it was me, and walk away.” Known for her dry, sometimes dark sense of humor, she’s great at rolling out a solid set-up/punchline. “I was eating a bag of baby carrots,” she says, “and this guy says to me, ‘Those are good for your eyes.’ I said, ‘Yeah, I know. I used to be blind.’” 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Michael Quu

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

Many comics know early in life that they want to be comedians. For Michael Quu, that notion was cemented in the seventh grade. “I did a comedy writing contest at school, and my teacher said, ‘You’re going to be a standup comedian.’ From then on, I said, ‘I’m going to be a standup comedian.’ I had no other goal in my head.” Of course, he ran into the same challenge other aspiring comedians encounter: How exactly do you become a standup comic? Quu decided to try improv, and did that for several years, eventually working with the Groundlings. “I love improv,” he notes. “It’s fun, but it’s a team sport. Standup is a battle. It’s you against the audience. It’s like a war. It’s a different animal.” Onstage, Quu shares slice-of-life tales, as well as stories about his family and growing up. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $16-$23. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Sunday —P.F. Wilson

Cats of the Wedge

THURSDAY 8.8

Cat Tour 2019: Whittier Edition

Whittier Recreation Center

So we’re doing cat tours now, huh? In a metro area that already has a Cat Video Festival and a cat cafe, it should be no surprise that some feline purists are looking for a less mainstream and more authentic cat-watching experience. Fortunately, nationally heralded cat tour guide Chet Wedgely is back again for a third season. This time, Chet and company will be taking over the Whittier neighborhood, wandering around and staring at very confused cats that are hanging out, minding their own damn business. While we would make a joke about the absurdity of this event, the reality is that the last Cats of the Wedge tour back in June drew upward of 300 people. There were cats on porches, cats in windows, cats in strollers, and even—wait for it—cats on leashes! The cops even got called because of the sheer number of spectators causing traffic backups and creating a general vibe of weirdness throughout the neighborhood. Last time, attendees reported spotting approximately 50 cats during the tour. Will they top that incredible number this time? And, more importantly, what the hell, guys? 6 to 8 p.m. Free. 425 W. 26th St., Minneapolis. —Patrick Strait

Cat Video Festival

CHS Field

There’s no denying that dogs rule the warm season. They have dog parks, dog-friendly patios, and even the “dog days of summer.” But while every dog may have his day, cats own the night in St. Paul. Or, at least, one night. Now in its eighth year, the Cat Video Festival is a celebration of all things feline. Thousands of cat enthusiasts will pack CHS Field for an evening full of cat-themed games, cat-inspired artists, food (the human kind), beer, fireworks, and, of course, hilarious cat vids. Funny cats, scared cats, warrior cats, and everyone’s favorite, cats stuck in containers, will all be included in the reel shown on the outfield jumbotron. This year will be the festival’s first since the untimely passing of Grumpy Cat, but her spirit will live on through the meows of grown adults wearing cat ears and puff-paint T-shirts inside a minor-league baseball stadium. Find tickets at www.catfestmn.com. 6 to 9:30 p.m. $10; $75 VIP. 360 N. Broadway St., St. Paul. —Patrick Strait

Irish Fair of Minnesota Patrick McNeil

FRIDAY 8.9

Irish Fair of Minnesota 2019

Harriet Island

The weekend long Irish Fair of Minnesota features a vast spectrum of family-friendly activities honoring the rich heritage of the Emerald Isle. Foremost among the attractions is a designated cultural area offering handcrafted displays, interactive workshops, and lively presentations from a variety of storytellers, poets, and historians. Music remains an integral part of the Irish identity, a social facet reinforced by the diverse roster of bands and troubadours, some commanding the stages and others roaming the grounds. With so many melodies filling the air, encompassing everything from folk to punk, dancing is inevitable. The fair delivers with tutorials for attendees and demonstrations by adept practitioners of fleet-footed Irish styles, including improvised Sean-nós dance and precisely choreographed stepdance. Having grown knackered from such a workout, attendees will be glad to find hearty Irish cuisine at the Celtic Kitchen, where tutorials will be given on classic cooking techniques and traditional recipes, with sampling along the way. A wide range of Irish food vendors will also be on hand, not to mention a copious selection of libations to ensure spirited shenanigans for all. Find more info at www.irishfair.com. 3 to 11 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Free. 200 Dr. Justus Ohage Blvd., St. Paul. Through Sunday —Brad Richason

Dog Days of Summer at Lakes & Legends Alphonse Leong

SATURDAY 8.10

Dog Days of Summer Street Party

Lakes & Legends Brewing Company

On any given day, Lakes & Legends is a dog-friendly brewhall. This Saturday, however, is especially for the pups, as 14th Street will be closed to traffic for a dog party. Friendly fur babies on leashes will be welcome both inside and out. Canine-related businesses will offer samples and information, and dogs can to shine onstage at a talent show. There’ll be beer for humans to imbibe, as well as food trucks parked outside serving up things like sausages, giant pretzels, ice cream, and subs. Live music will start around 1 p.m. from funk/soul group Mikel Wright & the Wrongs. Noon to 7 p.m. Free. 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis; 612-999-6020. —Jessica Armbruster

Cosmosis: Sour Fest

Venn Brewing Company

For roughly a year and a half, Venn Brewing has been pouring a variety of beers at its location along the Hiawatha corridor, building a steady lineup of IPAs, traditional European styles, and fruited sours. This Saturday, the spotlight shines on Venn’s sour Cosmosis series. Sour Fest is the second annual showcase of Venn’s kettle sour series, with eight different options on tap all day long, served in two curated flight options. Try a flight of pomegranate guava sour, mango, pineapple, and triple berry. Or opt for the flight with tart cherry, black cherry, raspberry, and black currant. Don Oishi Kitchen will be parked outside serving hot food. Noon to midnight. Free. 3550 E. 46th St., Minneapolis. —Loren Green

2019 Square Lake Film & Music Festival

Square Lake

Every summer, folks make the trek out to Square Lake for a day of film, music, and camaraderie. The Square Lake Film & Music Festival showcases short films and animation pieces from Minnesota makers, plus a few international creators. Highlights this year include Stillwater, an album by Frankie Lee, which he’ll perform live as an 8mm film of the same name screens. The Minnesota Astronomical Society will be stopping by with a high-powered telescope; live footage of the night sky will be projected onto the big screen as banjo player Michael Rossetto shares a new 15-minute song. The musical lineup includes the Cactus Blossoms, Black Eyed Snakes, the Owls, Saltee, David Huckfelt, and Lazy Scorcese. While people do drive and carpool to this event, over half will be traveling via bike, and that scores them a discounted ticket to the fest. Find more info at www.squarelakefestival.com. 2 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.; group bike ride from the Hub Bike Coop starts at 10:30 a.m. $30-$40; $15 cyclist ticket. 13359 Partridge Rd. N., Stillwater. —Jessica Armbruster

Cori Lin

Eat & Art On Lake

Moon Palace Books

This Saturday marks the culmination of artist Cori Lin’s yearlong project exploring authenticity in food. It all ends in the best way possible: with a giant community meal. Folks will gather at Moon Palace for an outdoor patio party, where they’ll dine on delicious eats from immigrant- and refugee-owned Lake Street restaurants. Choose from businesses like Moroccan Flavors, International Cuisine Bar & Grill, Taqueria Las Cuatro Milpas, Willo Somali Bakery, and Gandhi Mahal, plus beer and wine from Geek Love Cafe. The evening will include a conversation with chefs on what they cook at home for their families, food stories from local writers, and Lin’s collection, titled “What We Feed Ourselves,” exploring the ties between food and culture through chef interviews and watercolor paintings. Ten percent of the proceeds from the event will go to the MN Freedom Fund, which helps cover immigration bail bonds for those lacking funds. Find tickets and more info at www.eventbrite.com. 6 to 9 p.m. $10; free for kids 12 and under. 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-454-0455. —Jessica Armbruster

Five Years of Beer for You

Urban Growler Brewing Company

It’s been five years since Urban Growler tapped its first keg. At the time, it was the first women-owned brewery in the state. It was also was one of the first taprooms with a full kitchen, one of the first to emphasize brewing with local ingredients, and, yes, one of the first to note the importance of purse hooks at the bar. The beer, of course, is pretty great, too. Flagship brews include the self-proclaimed “lawnmower beer” Cowbell Cream Ale; the Midwest IPA, which won awards at the 2012 Minnesota State Fair; and the Kentucky Uncommon, which adapts bourbon-making techniques for beer. The celebration starts at 11:30 a.m. with three special beer tappings (Berliner Weisse, Rhubarb Bubble Brew, and Peachy Queen Milkshake), followed by more special releases throughout the day (Blue-barb Slushie! Cranberry Beet Cream Ale! Coconut Porter!), and ending with Jalapeno Cream Ale at 9 p.m. Other fun includes local arts and crafts vendors, afternoon DJ sets, and live tunes in the evening from Ross Johnson & Blue Yodel No. 9, followed by Chin Whiskers Band. 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Free. 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul; 651-340-5793. —Loren Green

SUNDAY 8.11

The Clemency of Tito’s Tennis Club: A Picnic Operetta

Various locations

Mixed Precipitation returns to community gardens in the Twin Cities and beyond for its 11th Picnic Operetta. The series balances classical music with an appreciation for healthy, deliciously prepared, sustainable food, all without ever taking itself too seriously. This year, the company is adapting Mozart’s La Clemenza di Tito and setting it in the tennis world. There will be sex, scandal, revenge, and redemption as Mixed Precipitation mashes up Mozart’s music with new wave and synth-pop tunes by Devo, Berlin, Yaz, and Pat Benatar. The Clemency of Tito’s Tennis Club will bring Scotty Reynolds and Jacob Miller together to co-direct, along with Gary Ruschman as musical director. At the show, you can bask in the outdoors and taste cleverly prepared snacks as you enjoy antics, opera, and a live orchestra. Make reservations by calling 1-800-838-3006, or visit mixedprecipitation.org for locations and info. $10-$20 suggested donation. Through September 29 —Sheila Regan

'Drop Dead Gorgeous' New Line Cinema

MONDAY 8.12

Drop Dead Gorgeous

Loring Park

When Drop Dead Gorgeous became available on Hulu last month, people enthusiastically freaked out. But if you weren’t subscribed to the streaming service, or willing to pay a rental fee on Prime, you were shit out of luck. Thankfully, the film tends to make the rounds around town, screening for free at various parks in the Twin Cities. This week, you can watch it at Loring Park. For the uninitiated: Drop Dead Gorgeous follows a group of hopefuls as they compete for top honors in the Sarah Rose Cosmetics Mount Rose American Teen Princess Pageant. Kirsten Dunst stars as a high schooler with big dreams and a heart of gold, and her rivals to the title include a campy/evil Denise Richards, a bubbly Brittany Murphy, and Amy Adams, in her big-screen debut. Highlights include exploding things (Tractors! Parade floats! Trailer parks!); a really special musical performance of “I Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You,” complete with a Jesus doll on a cross; and amazing accents (and iconic scenery chewing) from Ellen Barkin and Allison Janney as chain-smoking best buds/neighbors. 9:20 p.m. Free. 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis; 612-370-4929. —Jessica Armbruster